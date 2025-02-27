4 Black Leaders Who Stay Clapping at Trump and MAGA

Although it may seem like our Black leaders aren’t calling out President Donald Trump’s antics, there’s actually quite a few voices that make it their mission to constantly do so. While many people are wondering where former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris are, it’s time we let a new wave of Black political thinkers troll Trump in the best ways possible.



Bakari Sellers On the Unchecked Power of Trump and Musk CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bakari Sellers On the Unchecked Power of Trump and Elon Musk

Bakari Sellers On the Unchecked Power of Trump and Musk CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bakari Sellers On the Unchecked Power of Trump and Elon Musk

Pastor Jamal Bryant - “Pull Up On Me!”

If it’s one thing Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church will do, it’s call out Trump and hold Black MAGA supporters accountable. Most recently, a video was taken from inside the East Room of the White House. In it, a group of people, many of whom were Black, appeared to mock the Georgia pastor, with someone even holding up a cardboard cut-out of his face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, Bryant didn’t take to kindly to the attempt to troll him, so when Sunday service came around, he had more than enough time to get some things off his chest. “I feel bad for them coons in the White House who are in there tap dancing for Massa,” he told the congregation. The pastor even went as far to say he “ain’t never scared” of Trump or his supporters. “ If you got a problem, pull up on me,” the pastor dared.

Advertisement

Joy Reid - “Just Another Cheap Tchotchke”



We all love journalist Joy Reid for her call it exactly how it is manner, especially when it comes down to Trump. Even though her show, “The Reid Out,” has been canceled by MSNBC, we can’t forget all of the times Reid took to the air to read the president for filth.

Joy Reid: Jesus vs. Trump

Remember when Trump dropped a series of merch, including a “God Bless the USA” Bible? Reid responded to the clearly blasphemous merchandise saying “To my knowledge, Jesus, the Messiah never paid off a porn star to cover up committing adultery while his third wife was pregnant with his fifth child,” she said referring to the president. “To Donald Trump, a Bible is no more sacred than a Trump board game or Trump water. It’s just another cheap tchotchke to sell to his followers,” she continued.

Advertisement

Don Lemon - “The Worst of the Worst”

Don Lemon’s been outspoken about the president since the very start of his political career. In 2021 following the Jan. 6 insurrection, Lemon flat out called Trump “the worst of the worst,” saying the then-45th president is not only a “disgrace” but will also go down in American history as “the worst president.”

Advertisement

Most recently, the journalist has been using his platforms to troll MAGA supporters and expose much misinformation spreading. “Are we living in a democracy or what?” Lemon asked after Trump told his cabinet if they don’t like Elon Musk, he’ll simply get rid of them. “That’s not really what a democracy is about. That’s kind of what a dictator does,” he continued.



Advertisement

Jasmine Crockett - “F**k Off”



America’s favorite fiery congresswoman is no stranger to upsetting MAGA and the president. In practically every congressional meeting, Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is the first one to make MAGA republicans upset. Never forget when she called Ga. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body!”

Jasmine Crockett’s message to Elon Musk

But when Crockett isn’t revving up the republicans, she’s calling out Elon Musk for his controversial takeover of the American government. When asked what she would tell the Tesla CEO, Crockett responded simply with “f**k off.”