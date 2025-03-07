Bakari Sellers Interview

Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common

Culture

Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common

From the MAGA faithful to the most left-leaning Democrats, American culture brings us together.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Kaboompics.com (Pexels)

America feels more divided than ever. If we weren’t already split before last year, President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and company have us holding down our sides of the fence even more now. Need proof of the divide..? Just look at video of Trump’s speech to Congress on Wednesday (March 5)...the tension was thick.

Yet, from the MAGA faithful to the most left-leaning Democrats, American culture brings us together. We always hear the banter about how Americans are perceived and viewed when we travel to other countries. Our behavior and very aura makes us stick out like sore thumbs to the locals. However, if those international tourists took a trip here for the first time, there’s a laundry list of things they would find peculiar about American way of life.

Despite the constant divisive narratives spewing from the White House, there are a lot of common things that connect us and differentiate us from our international visitors - some better than others. For example, what if I told you something as simple as tipping our food servers isn’t so normal overseas?

On another note, we share some fundamentals that were engrained in our belief system thanks to the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. Though this country doesn’t alway live up to those beliefs (*cough* all men are created equal *cough*), they still rest on our subconscious.

We’ve compiled a list of these things that make the American experience unique based on the surveys taken by Boston University, ICES, Business Insider and Best Life Online. Keep scrolling to see what “American” things we do.

Religious Freedom

Religious Freedom

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Luis Quintero (Pexels)

Church vs. State is still very serious in this country despite some legislators’ faith-based arguments on topics like abortion and LGBT+ rights. Even though most Americans identify as Christian, there is a general respect of how other citizens decide to exercise are about their Freedom of Religion rights.

Talking to Strangers

Talking to Strangers

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Kampus Production (Pexels)

Culturally, Americans don’t mind chatting it up with a random person in the supermarket. Some of the best people you might encounter in this country are folks you don’t even know and may not see again beyond the checkout line. Kindness costs nothing.

Accommodations for Kids

Accommodations for Kids

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: RDNE Stock project (Pexels)

Interestingly enough, not every country normalizes the playpen in McDonald’s or even a “kids menu” at restaurants. Most notably, in Europe, children and adults often patron the same places without a distinct separation for “kid-friendly” spaces.

Large Food Portions

Large Food Portions

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Valeria Boltneva (Pexels)

You might travel overseas and realize the food portions are smaller. That’s because Americans have normalized mega-jumbo sizes for entrees across cuisines. We ain’t complainin’ either! You’ll almost always have leftovers.

Belief in “The American Dream”

Belief in “The American Dream”

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Brett Sayles (Pexels)

America is known as the land of opportunity, guaranteeing every person whose feet touch the soil access to freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. While that’s not always true, even for homegrown citizens, it is still a looming belief that America is the best place to live, raise a family and begin a career.

Time is Money

Time is Money

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Mike Chai (Pexels)

Americans stay on the move thanks to supply, demand and good ol’ capitalism. Americans have to make a point to carve out time for a hobby, take a nap or have a leisurely stroll. We even take our lunches to go and eat while walking or driving to the next destination - an oddity to European countries who rarely do so.

Equality

Equality

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: RDNE Stock project (Pexels)

We had to fight for that “all men are created equal” bit to be naturalized for all men. Despite the cracks, equal opportunity in America is still an expectation we expect each other and the government to live up to. Even with our challenges, we are still considerably more liberal than other countries.

Western Superiority

Western Superiority

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Nataliya Vaitkevich (Pexels)

Americans can be big heads. We’ve always touted that our country was the best on the planet, promoting democracy and the best way of life. I mean, western culture has heavily influenced all parts of the world. However, the root of that influence also stems to a superiority complex that made it appear that the U.S. had to intervene with the affairs of every other country in the world. Thanks, colonialism.

Tipping Food Servers

Tipping Food Servers

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Kelly (Pexels)

No, it is not a normal habit overseas to tip food servers. However, American waiters and waitresses often rely on those big tips in addition to their wages just to survive.

Individualism

Individualism

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Raphael Loquellano (Pexels)

Americans will stand together when we need to but every day life can be quite isolating. The atmosphere of competition from school to the work field spills into our personal lives, causing many of us to desire time alone and sometimes, be a bit self-centered.

Hella American Flags

Hella American Flags

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Jessica Lewis 🦋 thepaintedsquare (Pexels)

Patriotism is so real. We might be the one country who dedicatedly decorates with the American flag. From tee shirts to classroom decor or even on the front porch of a home, you don’t even realize how many star spangled banners are flown in the country until you take time to notice.

Focus on Future

Focus on Future

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Christina Morillo (Pexels)

Americans are generally optimistic about their futures. Majority of us grow up having an expectation to excel to the next level or believe our dreams can be executed despite the obstacles we face.

Work More, Play Less

Work More, Play Less

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Christina Morillo (Pexels)

With that being said, Americans do have a shared work experience that demands majority of our time, leading us to take fewer vacations - unless you’re an influencer entrepreneur.

(American) Football

(American) Football

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: Jean-Daniel Francoeur (Pexels)

THEE American sport. Many other countries consider “football” to be what we call soccer. However, we have our own sport, in the likes of rugby, that is truly a national event.

Drive-Thru Culture

Drive-Thru Culture

Image for article titled Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common
Photo: RDNE Stock project (Pexels)

Americans rely on cars so much, we are probably the only country that has accommodated the most drive-thru accessible businesses. Banks, Starbucks, pharmacies, fast-food - one thing America is about is convenience.

