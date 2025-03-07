Despite a Divided Nation, 15 Peculiar Things All Americans Have in Common

America feels more divided than ever. If we weren’t already split before last year, President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and company have us holding down our sides of the fence even more now. Need proof of the divide..? Just look at video of Trump’s speech to Congress on Wednesday (March 5)...the tension was thick.

Advertisement

Yet, from the MAGA faithful to the most left-leaning Democrats, American culture brings us together. We always hear the banter about how Americans are perceived and viewed when we travel to other countries. Our behavior and very aura makes us stick out like sore thumbs to the locals. However, if those international tourists took a trip here for the first time, there’s a laundry list of things they would find peculiar about American way of life.

Despite the constant divisive narratives spewing from the White House, there are a lot of common things that connect us and differentiate us from our international visitors - some better than others. For example, what if I told you something as simple as tipping our food servers isn’t so normal overseas?

On another note, we share some fundamentals that were engrained in our belief system thanks to the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution. Though this country doesn’t alway live up to those beliefs (*cough* all men are created equal *cough*), they still rest on our subconscious.

We’ve compiled a list of these things that make the American experience unique based on the surveys taken by Boston University, ICES, Business Insider and Best Life Online. Keep scrolling to see what “American” things we do.