The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years

Super Bowl week is here. And that means it’s the perfect time to revisit all the strange and shocking moments in the game’s 59-year history. Everything from Janet Jackson’s infamous halftime performance with Justin Timberlake to the Seattle Seahawks’ baffling decision to run the ball at the one-yard line in their Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, lets remember the moments that shocked everyone.
Lights out
Shortly after Beyoncé’s first solo performance at the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans, the lights went out in the entire stadium, shocking everyone at home and on the field.
Janet Jackson debacle
In many ways, Janet Jackson still has not recovered from her wardrobe malfunction during her Super Bowl halftime performance, even though it was never her fault.
Prince Halftime Performance
Prince’s halftime performance at the 2007 Super Bowl was one to remember. Poetically, as Prince was performing “Purple Rain” it started to rain in the stadium.
Seahawks pass the ball
With a chance to take the lead in the 2015 Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks opted to pass the ball on the one-yard line instead of handing the ball off to Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch. Russell Wilson’s pass ended up being intercepted and they lost in heartbreaking fashion.
28-3
The New England Patriots winning this game wasn’t shocking. It’s the fact that they came back from a 28-3 deficit to do it. It’s still the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.
Tom Brady Stolen Jersey
After his magical comeback against the Falcons, Brady’s game-worn jersey went missing. Thankfully, it was recovered a month later in Mexico.
Ray Lewis’ legal issues
While he wasn’t involved in the game, Ray Lewis was one of the biggest stories during the 2000 Super Bowl in Atlanta. Lewis was allegedly involved in a fight at a nightclub that resulted in two men being stabbed to death. Although he was charged with murder, they were later dropped.
Wide right
Close your eyes Buffalo Bills fans. For a chance to win their first Super Bowl, Scott Norwood, who led the NFL in scoring, missed what would’ve been a game-winning field goal kick. The Bills lost to the Giants 20-19
17-1
The outcome of this game shocked the world. In the 2008 Super Bowl, the New York Giants, who snuck into the playoffs, were going up against the undrafted New England who had one of the best offenses ever. Shockingly, the Giants won 17-14.
Michael Jackson’s Halftime Performance
For the first couple minutes of his Super Bowl halftime performance, MJ didn’t even do anything. He just stood there and soaked in the crowd. Although he was idle, fans screamed the entire time. Few artists in history have reached this level of fame and popularity.
Beyoncé’s “woke” performance
Beyoncé’s guest appearance at Super Bowl 50 was heavily criticized for its celebration of Black history. Many NFL fans criticized the performance for being anti-police and “woke.”
Maroon 5 petition
Some people may forget, but prior to the 2019 Super Bowl, 75,000 people signed a petition requesting that Maroon 5 not perform during the halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who had been “exiled” from the league for taking a knee during the national anthem in previous seasons.