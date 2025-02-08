The 2023 Super Bowl's Top 5 Black Moments: From Historic Firsts To Rihanna’s Baby Bump
The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years

Sports

The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years

Everything from the lights going out in the Superdome, to the New England Patriots 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

By
Noah A. McGee
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: Frank Micelotta (Getty Images)

Super Bowl week is here. And that means it’s the perfect time to revisit all the strange and shocking moments in the game’s 59-year history. Everything from Janet Jackson’s infamous halftime performance with Justin Timberlake to the Seattle Seahawks’ baffling decision to run the ball at the one-yard line in their Super Bowl against the New England Patriots, lets remember the moments that shocked everyone.

Lights out

Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: Perry Knotts (Getty Images)

Shortly after Beyoncé’s first solo performance at the 2013 Super Bowl in New Orleans, the lights went out in the entire stadium, shocking everyone at home and on the field.

Janet Jackson debacle

Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: Donald Miralle (Getty Images)

In many ways, Janet Jackson still has not recovered from her wardrobe malfunction during her Super Bowl halftime performance, even though it was never her fault.

Prince Halftime Performance

Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

Prince’s halftime performance at the 2007 Super Bowl was one to remember. Poetically, as Prince was performing “Purple Rain” it started to rain in the stadium.

Seahawks pass the ball

Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

With a chance to take the lead in the 2015 Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks opted to pass the ball on the one-yard line instead of handing the ball off to Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch. Russell Wilson’s pass ended up being intercepted and they lost in heartbreaking fashion.

28-3

Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: Barry Chin/The Boston Globe (Getty Images)

The New England Patriots winning this game wasn’t shocking. It’s the fact that they came back from a 28-3 deficit to do it. It’s still the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Tom Brady Stolen Jersey

Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: Simon Bruty/Anychance (Getty Images)

After his magical comeback against the Falcons, Brady’s game-worn jersey went missing. Thankfully, it was recovered a month later in Mexico.

Ray Lewis’ legal issues

Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: KIMBERLY SMITH/AFP (Getty Images)

While he wasn’t involved in the game, Ray Lewis was one of the biggest stories during the 2000 Super Bowl in Atlanta. Lewis was allegedly involved in a fight at a nightclub that resulted in two men being stabbed to death. Although he was charged with murder, they were later dropped.

Wide right

Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: Mike Powell / Staff (Getty Images)

Close your eyes Buffalo Bills fans. For a chance to win their first Super Bowl, Scott Norwood, who led the NFL in scoring, missed what would’ve been a game-winning field goal kick. The Bills lost to the Giants 20-19

17-1

Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: Doug Pensinger (Getty Images)

The outcome of this game shocked the world. In the 2008 Super Bowl, the New York Giants, who snuck into the playoffs, were going up against the undrafted New England who had one of the best offenses ever. Shockingly, the Giants won 17-14.

Michael Jackson’s Halftime Performance

Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage (Getty Images)

For the first couple minutes of his Super Bowl halftime performance, MJ didn’t even do anything. He just stood there and soaked in the crowd. Although he was idle, fans screamed the entire time. Few artists in history have reached this level of fame and popularity.

Beyoncé’s “woke” performance

Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: Robert Beck /Sports Illustrated (Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s guest appearance at Super Bowl 50 was heavily criticized for its celebration of Black history. Many NFL fans criticized the performance for being anti-police and “woke.”

Maroon 5 petition

Image for article titled The Most Controversial, Shocking Super Bowl Moments Over the Years
Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

Some people may forget, but prior to the 2019 Super Bowl, 75,000 people signed a petition requesting that Maroon 5 not perform during the halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, who had been “exiled” from the league for taking a knee during the national anthem in previous seasons.

