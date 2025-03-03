'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Electric Slide? Now Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Two Step Has Taken Over Wedding Parties

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Culture

Electric Slide? Now Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Two Step Has Taken Over Wedding Parties

Kendrick Lamar has started a new dance trend with his two step, people are even doing it to celebrate their marriage

By
Mahalia Otshudy
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Electric Slide? Now Kendrick Lamar&#39;s Super Bowl Two Step Has Taken Over Wedding Parties
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance is still making noise and now people are doing his two-step down the aisle! Will the Kenny two-step be replacing the electric side? Is it the new dance for the Millennial and Gen-Z folk. Either way, one thing that is undeniable is that Kung Fu Kenny is wedding certified!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 23

KDot’s Angels

KDot’s Angels

Advertisement

The bridesmaids acting as KDot’s angels is a great way to enter a wedding reception.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 23

Everybody Caught A Vibe

Everybody Caught A Vibe

Advertisement

From the smiles shared around the bridal party to the cheering in the crowd, it’s clear to see that everyone was vibing with this entrance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 23

Good Enough For The Aisle

Good Enough For The Aisle

Advertisement

Now what a way for the groom to walk down the aisle! Kendrick’s two step really spices up the whole process before the bride makes her way.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 23

Just The Instrumental

Just The Instrumental

Advertisement

Even if you are not doing the infamous two-step, the instrumental is versatile enough to accompany you down the aisle. It can get everyone out of their seats, and ready to be present during the ceremony.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 23

Bridesmaids Bop

Bridesmaids Bop

Advertisement

Maybe this two step can become a new bop for bridesmaids to do to open up the dance floor. Is there any better way to get the party going?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 23

Made For The Spotlight

Made For The Spotlight

Advertisement

Now this Groom was made for the spotlight. He is making his way down the aisle with so much effortless swag. Kind of like how Kendrick went down the stage!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 23

Make It Your Own

Make It Your Own

Advertisement

This wedding party added their own rehearsed twist to the song and they are killing it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 23

Hip Hop Violin

Hip Hop Violin

Advertisement

Who said Rap can’t be classy? Just look at how this musician turns Kendricks “Luther,” and turns it into the most beautiful rendition.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 23

Even On The Sax

Even On The Sax

Advertisement

If the “Not Like Us” isn’t catchy enough already, this saxophone player will definitely get you out of your seat and doing the two step for yourself.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 23

Controversial Mixing

Controversial Mixing

Advertisement

And if you really want to get a wedding hype, why not have the DJ do a little controversial mixing? Kendrick got this wedding party bumping, but can the Drake mix at the end keep it going? Who will win that battle?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 23

Hyped Man and His Hype Woman

Hyped Man and His Hype Woman

Advertisement

This groom cannot get enough of the song. He is completely hype as he makes his way through the party but it’s his bride that;s hyping him up along the way.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 23

Slowing It Down

Slowing It Down

Advertisement

While “Not Like Us,” might be the most obvious Kendrick Lamar hit right now, his song “Love,” is another one that can fit the wedding vibe, and it is lovely.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 23

Kendrick Gets Everyone Out Of Their Seats

Kendrick Gets Everyone Out Of Their Seats

Advertisement

The dance floor was almost empty before the DJ started to play “Not Like Us.” Maybe it is the new wedding track.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 23

Word For Word, Bar For Bar

Word For Word, Bar For Bar

Advertisement

This wedding party can’t help but rap every single lyric and they do it with passion too.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 23

Planning The Two-Step

Planning The Two-Step

Advertisement

One bride even tests out how she’ll be doing the Kenny two-step in her wedding dress.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 23

Wap! Wap! Wap! Wap! Wap!

Wap! Wap! Wap! Wap! Wap!

Advertisement

The groom just can’t stop himself from getting lost in the song, especially when it comes to shouting “wap! wap! wap! wap! wap!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 23

Channeling Their Inner Kendrick Lamar

Channeling Their Inner Kendrick Lamar

Advertisement

This couple are channeling their inner Kendrick Lamar for their wedding photoshoot and they look incredible doing it!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 23

Don’t Hurt Yourself Now!

Don’t Hurt Yourself Now!

Advertisement

The dancing in this wedding is serious! Handkerchiefs are being swung in the air and everyone is getting their groove on!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 23

With The Baby On The Hip

With The Baby On The Hip

Advertisement

You know it’s serious when instead of taking a second to stop you just put the baby on your hip and keep going. It’s not as easy as it looks!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 23

Dance Battling Bride

Dance Battling Bride

Advertisement

This couple had a dance battle to the song and this brides footwork must’ve made her a clear winner!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 23

Hitting Snooze

Hitting Snooze

Advertisement

And while everyone continues to have fun and bops their way down the aisle, some people are waiting for the fun to be over. Well, they can keep waiting because Kung Fu Kenny is wedding certified!

Advertisement

23 / 23