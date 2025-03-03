Electric Slide? Now Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Two Step Has Taken Over Wedding Parties

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance is still making noise and now people are doing his two-step down the aisle! Will the Kenny two-step be replacing the electric side? Is it the new dance for the Millennial and Gen-Z folk. Either way, one thing that is undeniable is that Kung Fu Kenny is wedding certified!
KDot’s Angels
The bridesmaids acting as KDot’s angels is a great way to enter a wedding reception.
Everybody Caught A Vibe
From the smiles shared around the bridal party to the cheering in the crowd, it’s clear to see that everyone was vibing with this entrance.
Good Enough For The Aisle
Now what a way for the groom to walk down the aisle! Kendrick’s two step really spices up the whole process before the bride makes her way.
Just The Instrumental
Even if you are not doing the infamous two-step, the instrumental is versatile enough to accompany you down the aisle. It can get everyone out of their seats, and ready to be present during the ceremony.
Bridesmaids Bop
Maybe this two step can become a new bop for bridesmaids to do to open up the dance floor. Is there any better way to get the party going?
Made For The Spotlight
Now this Groom was made for the spotlight. He is making his way down the aisle with so much effortless swag. Kind of like how Kendrick went down the stage!
Make It Your Own
This wedding party added their own rehearsed twist to the song and they are killing it.
Hip Hop Violin
Who said Rap can’t be classy? Just look at how this musician turns Kendricks “Luther,” and turns it into the most beautiful rendition.
Even On The Sax
If the “Not Like Us” isn’t catchy enough already, this saxophone player will definitely get you out of your seat and doing the two step for yourself.
Controversial Mixing
And if you really want to get a wedding hype, why not have the DJ do a little controversial mixing? Kendrick got this wedding party bumping, but can the Drake mix at the end keep it going? Who will win that battle?
Hyped Man and His Hype Woman
This groom cannot get enough of the song. He is completely hype as he makes his way through the party but it’s his bride that;s hyping him up along the way.
Slowing It Down
While “Not Like Us,” might be the most obvious Kendrick Lamar hit right now, his song “Love,” is another one that can fit the wedding vibe, and it is lovely.
Kendrick Gets Everyone Out Of Their Seats
The dance floor was almost empty before the DJ started to play “Not Like Us.” Maybe it is the new wedding track.
Word For Word, Bar For Bar
This wedding party can’t help but rap every single lyric and they do it with passion too.
Planning The Two-Step
One bride even tests out how she’ll be doing the Kenny two-step in her wedding dress.
Wap! Wap! Wap! Wap! Wap!
The groom just can’t stop himself from getting lost in the song, especially when it comes to shouting “wap! wap! wap! wap! wap!”
Channeling Their Inner Kendrick Lamar
This couple are channeling their inner Kendrick Lamar for their wedding photoshoot and they look incredible doing it!
Don’t Hurt Yourself Now!
The dancing in this wedding is serious! Handkerchiefs are being swung in the air and everyone is getting their groove on!
With The Baby On The Hip
You know it’s serious when instead of taking a second to stop you just put the baby on your hip and keep going. It’s not as easy as it looks!
Dance Battling Bride
This couple had a dance battle to the song and this brides footwork must’ve made her a clear winner!
Hitting Snooze
And while everyone continues to have fun and bops their way down the aisle, some people are waiting for the fun to be over. Well, they can keep waiting because Kung Fu Kenny is wedding certified!