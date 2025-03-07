One-Armed Basketball Player Is a Huge Star on Social Media, But Is He About To Enter the Big League? Here's the Tea

They say shoot for the moon but aim for the stars, and for college basketball player Hansel Enmanuel, that describes his entire life story. The 21-year-old has been playing basketball since early childhood, following after his father’s footsteps. But now, he’s paving his own way on his own terms.

The journey for Enmanuel hasn’t been an easy one. At just age six, he lost his left arm in a tragic accident. Enmanuel found himself trapped under a concrete wall for hours after it collapsed on him while he was playing, according to ESPN. After being rushed to the emergency room, there was simply too much damage, forcing doctors to amputate his arm just below the shoulder. “I really appreciate God to give me that life lesson in that moment because my whole mind, my whole body, everything changed since the moment that it happened, Enmanuel told WSMV.”

In total, he spent six months recovering in the hospital, according to Sporting News. Soon after his release was when he picked up the sport that would change his life forever. “I don’t go back. I go day by day and take care of what I’ve got to take care of,” Enmanuel said.



Born and raised by his grandmother in the Dominican Republic, Enmanuel came to the states to further pursue his basketball dreams at a Christian prep school in Florida, according to PEOPLE. The 6 foot 6 guard began making waves after going viral on social media for his impressive dunks and dribbling skills in 2021. From there, the ball just kept on rolling!

Fresh out of high school, Enmanuel committed to Northwestern State University, and after a year, he transferred to Austin Peay for more playing time, according to Sporting News. “I think he understands that the torch he carries is a very heavy one, and it burns hot,” said Austin Peay senior guard Isaac Haney, who’s known Enmanuel since their shared time at Northwestern. “He pushes through every single day because he knows people are looking at him. I’m always amazed at how he attacks basketball and life in a way that people with fully functioning bodies don’t.”

Now, Enmanuel has created his own fan base, with 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 2.8 million on TikTok. He’s also secured several brand deals in the NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) arena with Gatorade, Adidas, Oakley and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ZOA Energy drinks.

The 21-year old is clearly a star in his own right, but Enmanuel said this is not where his story ends. In fact, the college junior has now set his eyes on the NBA. “I think that’s the type of person I am,” Enmanuel started. “That’s one thing about me, I like to get better. I don’t like when people feel sorry about me.”

All eyes are on Enmanuel’s next steps. And whatever happens, the athlete is ready to dream big. One of his tattoos on the back of his leg is the perfect reminder for the aspiring professional player. “It says, ‘The world is yours, but shoot for the sky,’” he told WSMV. “The limit is not the sky, you can get to whatever top and whoever you want to be in your life.”