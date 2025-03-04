Unknown Black Mardi Gras Facts They'll Never Teach You in School

The city of New Orleans might still be recovering from hosting the Super Bowl, but that’s not stopping the birthplace of jazz music from getting ready to celebrate it’s biggest annual holiday this year.

The celebration, which lands on Tuesday (March 4), leads up to Lent — the Christian tradition of fasting and reflection. But before that, the people of New Orleans turn up big time with Mardi Gras, which translates to “Fat Tuesday.” The holiday is typically all about fun and community, but under it all lies a deeper connection to Black American history. So we’re schooling everyone on the true Black excellence of Mardi Gras.