Ten people were killed and three were injured by Payton Gendron as a result of his racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York. NBC affiliate WGRZ reported 11 of the victims were Black. The names of the victims have been released and their families are expected to receive funds from both donations and a possible civil suit, per TMZ.



Community members and organizations have organized to support the families of the victims. Per a TMZ report, a campaign put together by OnCore Golf Technology CEO Keith Blakely has already raised up to $100 thousand in donations. Blakely said he’s working with the mayor’s office to distribute the funds.

On top of that, there are talks of civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump supporting the families in a civil suit, according to The Guardian. So far, the family of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old victim of the shooting, has retained Crump to represent them.

Monetary compensation may bring some comfort to these families. However, it will never replace the lives that were lost.