We are now a mere three days from Christmas; have you completed (or even started) your holiday shopping yet? If not, you’d better think fast—specifically, what can you pick up or get shipped fast? (Spoiler alert: Books.) On the other hand, if you’re all set and ready to settle in for the holiday break, what better way to unwind than settling in with a good book?



Bottom line: books are the best—for giving or getting—and if you find yourself crunched for time to shop this season, there are no doubt ample options at your local bookseller (or problematic fave Amazon Prime—because admittedly, that shipping speed slaps in a last-minute gifting crunch).

But what to buy?

Thanks to our vertical (and podcast) It’s Lit!, we’ve been in the rare position to read some of this year’s best books—and let’s just say it was a great year to be Black and bookish. While we honestly had too many faves to mention, we’ve curated a list of 30 selections perfect for all types of bibliophiles—even those who don’t consider themselves bibliophiles. From fiction-lovers to foodies, we believe there’s a page-turner for everyone, including you.