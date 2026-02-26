Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Popular White Songs That Were Surprisingly Written By Black People

From old hits by Elvis Presley to new bops by Justin Bieber, Black writers have penned more than a handful of mainstream hit songs. Let’s take a look!

Published

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images.

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but mainstream American music didn’t just pop up on the radio out of thin air. Surprisingly, for some of the biggest hits by white artists—those songs were born in Black churches, juke joints, and recording studios long before it was rebranded and redone for masses.

For decades, white artists have taken songs rooted in Black music like the blues, soul, R&B, and reggae and remixed them into bigger radio hits and even bigger paydays. But as Black history month comes to a close for this year, we thought it’d be fun to highlight the contributions of Black songwriters who played a large role in the success of popular white songs, you know, in spirit of giving credit where it’s long overdue.

So, keep reading to see which songs you probably grew up hearing that started with Black artists first!

“The Lion Sleeps Tonight”- The Tokens

The fun “Lion King” song, a.k.a. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” may have been popularized by The Tokens, but it was originally written by a South African artist named Soloman Linda in 1931.

“Take A Bow”- Madonna

In an effort to somewhat sanitize her overtly sexual musical reputation, Madonna sought out the songwriting talents of Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds for her 1994 song, “Take A Bow,” as she was a fan of his previous song, as she was a fan of his previous song “When Can I See You.”

“Nothing Compares 2 U”- Sinéad O’Connor

OK, so this one may be well-known by now, but for those still unaware—Prince wrote Sinéad O’Connor’s classic 1990 hit song.

“I Shot the Sheriff”- Eric Clapton

While some people in the mainstream may associate the song “I Shot the Sherrif” to Eric Clapton, real ones know that it was originated by Bob Marley and the Wailers in 1973.

“All Shook Up”

While Elvis Presley was too busy shaking his hips and singing “All Shook Up,” Black songwriter Otis Blackwell was probably somewhere in the cut smiling at seeing his words come to life in a new way.

“Gimme More”- Britney Spears

“Gimme More” is one of Britney Spears most recognizable songs. But what most people won’t realize are the two Black artists responsible for co-writing it: Jim Beanz and Keri Hilson.

“Manic Monday”- The Bangles

You ever hear a song and think: ‘wow, this sounds like something Prince would sing.’ Well, that’s exactly the vibe “Manic Monday” by The Bangles gives. And wouldn’t you know it, it turns out it was written by the Purple One after all.

“Baby”- Justin Bieber

Millenials and Gen Zers may still vividly remember the day Justin Bieber dropped “Baby.” But what we didn’t know was that at the co-written The Dream, Christina Milian, and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart. (Ludacris also has a co-writing credit for his rap verse on there, too.)

“Great Balls of Fire”

Jerry Lee Lewis may have popularized “Great Balls of Fire” and been a rock’n roll icon, but he has to credit Black writers—namely Otis Blackwell and Jack Hammer—for their contributions to that song.

“Firework”

Katy Perry’s 2010 hit “Firework” blew up on the music charts. And it was thanks in large part to Ester Dean, who helped co-write it.

“Fascination”- David Bowie

David Bowie’s 1975 hit “Fascination” was co-written by Luther Vandross and originated by a previous Vandross song, “Funky Music (Is a Part of Me).”

“The Shape of You”- Ed Sheeran

Kandi Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Harris received writing credits for Ed Sheeran’s popular 2017 song, “The Shape of You.” How, you ask? It’s because his song is an interpolation of “No Scrubs” by TLC which was written by Xscape singers.

“When a Man Loves A Woman”- Michael Bolton

While many women swooned over Michael Bolton’s 1991 song, “When A Man Loves a Woman,” we can bet they didn’t know that the song was co-written by Calvin Lewis, a Black man. It was also first recorded by Percy Sledge, a Black R&B, soul and gospel singer.

