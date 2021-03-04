PageTurners: Traversing the Literary Worlds Holding Us Down

What’s Mine And Yours, The Conductors, Black Boy Out of Time Image : Grand Central Publishing, HMH Books, Little A

You know that feeling when you pick up a book for the first time and think, “yeah, I’m going to read this in all of two seconds” because of how quickly the storyline sucks you in? Well, the books released in just the first week of March will reel you in faster than you can say “literary, literally.”

Books do a lot for readers: They provide a place to escape, insight into worlds you’d never thought possible and an uncanny ability to help solve problems you didn’t even know existed. Just yesterday, Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda hit the shelves, giving us yet another way of interpreting the fictional world of Wakanda through the eyes of authors across the African diaspora like Nikki Giovanni, Harlan James, Danian Jerry and more. Other mystical tales include The Conductors, a story about a couple on the Underground Railroad who draw power from the stars in order to help free slaves.

In addition to magical fiction, Safia Elhillo, notably known for her written and spoken word poetry, debuted her first Young Adult novel, Home is Not a Country while Victoria Princewill makes her literary debut with In the Palace of Flowers.

Not only will this week’s fictional releases hold your attention, but memoirs from Hair Ziyad, editor-in-chief of RaceBaitr, and a second from Luvvie Ajayi Jones will have you hanging on to their every word as they tackle their innermost fears and how they have navigated through them.

And of course, we can’t kick off Women’s History Month without honoring and recognizing one of history’s most iconic film stars, Josephine Baker, in a new biography by Terri Simone Francis–because what’s more riveting than a story about an early queen of the silver screen?