Debuts don’t just mean new, fantastic books—but new fantastic authors to read, too.

Black Girls Must Die Exhausted by Jayne Allen was originally self-published and part of a trilogy that follows Tabitha Walker and her self-ascribed status as the “ideal, modern Black woman”—and how that whole identity changes once a medical diagnosis turns her life on its head. Anita Kopacz explores the Yoruban deity Yemaya, who travels across continents to traverse the Underground Railroad, searching for the man who sacrificed part of his life for hers.

Nadia Owusu’s debut memoir, Aftershocks, is available as a paperback that will keep you engaged in the multiracial, transcontinental story of her early life in search of her true identity. Lastly, Peace Adzo Medie’s story of Afi Tekple and her arranged marriage is utterly engaging and has also been released as a paperback.

Additionally, the true story of the 6888th battalion, the first all-Black, female-led battalion in World War II tells the tale of the first time Grace Steele and Eliza Jones traveled to Europe to fight for their country in Sisters in Arms by Kaia Alderson.

If you’re looking to escape to a new type of world written by new authors, this week’s releases will have you on the edge of your seat and excited to read more.