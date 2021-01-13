PageTurners: We’re in for a Helluva Literary Year

The Prophets; The Beautiful Struggle; Black Buck Image : Penguin Random House, Penguin Random House, HMH Books

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to find joy in reading again. I had this same goal last year–and let’s face it, every year for a while now–and even felt the hope of achieving that goal when we all went into lockdown, assuming I would have plenty of time to read and get back into that daily practice.



Absolutely not what happened.

However, we are only a few days into 2021 and my inspiration to read has already returned. The first Tuesday of the new year dropped books long-teased in 2020 that can now lay in our laps (or e-readers) as we take a much-needed deep breath and inhale that new book smell. We’d originally planned to publish the list of books that debuted on Jan. 5 last Wednesday, but you know, the whole coup/riot/terrorist attack/whatever you want to call it dominated the news, so here we are.

Now that we’re even more in need of an escape, each week new books published by Black writers will be compiled here, as here at The Root, Black lives—and Black books—matter.

Personally, I’m very excited about all of the Young Adult (YA) books slated to come out this year. I’m a great fan of YA novels, and especially appreciate how they are getting more and more progressive in their teachings to children, building future activists through literature.

Ready to get reading? Scroll through to peruse new books published by Black writers in the first two weeks of 2021 and dive into the compelling worlds and moments of Black joy they’ve created.