PageTurners: Manifesting Black Joy Across All Genres

Floating in a Most Peculiar Way; Blood Grove; Muted Image : HMH Books, Little, Brown and Company, Scholastic

Black literature is something to be celebrated year-round but during this month of socially distanced debauchery, Black authors have set us bookworms up for success. On only the second day of February, many authors pulled out all of the stops and have given us memoirs, short stories, debut novels and untold stories.

Journal prompts and guided meditations help tackle internalized racism and trauma in Do Better: Spiritual Activism for Fighting and Healing from White Supremacy by Rachel Ricketts, and letters written to Vice President Kamala Harris by people across the world compiled by Peggy Brooks-Bertram in Dear Kamala: Women Write to the New Vice President.

Collections of short stories by Brontez Purnell and Dantiel W. Moniz explore growth, learning and family through unique lenses and perspectives that those with similar experiences can delve deep into, and others can learn from.

Walter Mosley’s newest and much-anticipated Easy Rawlins mystery, Blood Grove (which he recently referenced on our It’s Lit Podcast) is a hilarious and harrowing tale about family, crime and trauma. The also gripping How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones focuses on the effects of folklore on a community in Baxter’s Beach, Barbados.

When it comes to Black books, plenty explore racism and racial disparities, oppression, trauma and hardship, but in tandem with this year’s Black History Month theme here at The Root, many of this week’s new literary releases focus on joy across all genres.