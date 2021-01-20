PageTurners: In With the Old and In With the New

Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick; Saving Savannah; The Conjure-Man Dies Image : HarperCollins, Bloomsbury YA, HarperCollins

Today has been really emotional. My own moods swung from pure delight to pure anxiety as I woke up this morning and realized that #45 had left the White House as President for the last time—then pessimistically waited for something bad to happen during the Inauguration— but then tearing up the moment Vice-President Kamala Harris was sworn in— to cheesin’ so hard when Amanda Gorman read.

Suffice to say, the day is over, we made it through the last four years (barely), and now we can take a collective breath before we get back to work.

This past week some amazing new books have been released, but even more than that, there have been some reprints of books I hold dear to my heart. For instance , Octavia Butler’s Fledgling was the book that made me fall in love with Afrofuturism; w hat came after was a down-the-rabbit-hole experience of all of her work which was not only mind-blowing but life-changing.

Today has been a lot. The last year— hell, the last four years— have been a lot. But now we are in a new era, giving me just a little bit of hope that I’ll be able to relax enough to cross all of these books off of my TBR (“To Be Read”) .