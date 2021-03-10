PageTurners: Dear Black Women, You Are Magic

Black Girl, Call Home, Dear Black Girl, Black Imagination Image : Berkley, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Scribd

Here’s the thing about new books: They are the catalysts that inspire readers to try, do, and feel new things. “Black Girl Magic” is not just something that exists as a campaign or chant at rallies, but something to hold onto within ourselves and use to catapult over whatever obstacles come our way.

The books released this week give us so much Black girl magic, it’s hard to keep track. There is Jasmine Mans’ Black Girl, Call Home, a collection of poetry detailing her experiences as a queer Black woman and navigating her identity. Act Your Age, Eve Brown is the third installment of The Brown Sisters series by Talia Hibbert and is so comical that the magic comes from the joy it brings.

Of course, there is real magic in Chanda Prescod-Weinstein’s nonfiction anthology of physics texts that teach readers how to understand the more complex concepts of physics, fall in love with the stars and understand the physics behind the melanin in their skin.

However, as I said before, there is magic in comedy as well, and Robert Fisher’s 1928 novel The Walls of Jericho is a hilarious tale of race, class and jazz-age Harlem tomfoolery.