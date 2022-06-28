Right now, inflation rates are higher than they’ve been since the early 1980s, causing the price of everything from the food you buy to the gas you put in your car to go through the roof. And it doesn’t look like there’s an end in sight.



But if you’re worried that you’ll have to choose between lip gloss and a tank of gas, take a deep breath. We’ve got some great inexpensive dupes for some of your favorite high-end makeup products that will save you a little cash and keep your face looking fresh at the same time. Who knows? Once you get used to those extra coins in your pocket, you may say goodbye to those fancy brands for good!