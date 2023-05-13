Movies and TV often provide us with some of the most loving, accepting mothers we will ever see. Every problem can be solved with a warm hug and a plate of fresh baked cookies. However, while those moms are talking through their children’s struggles, on the other end of the spectrum, horrible mothers are actively causing all their kids’ problems. From straight up evil, to just plain selfish, we’re here to help you appreciate your mama with the worst moms in movies and TV.

