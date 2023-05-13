Movies and TV often provide us with some of the most loving, accepting mothers we will ever see. Every problem can be solved with a warm hug and a plate of fresh baked cookies. However, while those moms are talking through their children’s struggles, on the other end of the spectrum, horrible mothers are actively causing all their kids’ problems. From straight up evil, to just plain selfish, we’re here to help you appreciate your mama with the worst moms in movies and TV.
Lynnetta Gordon - Good Times
Lynnetta a.k.a. Penny’s biological mother on Good Times, wasn’t just abusive, she was selfish and manipulative. After Penny established a nice life with Willona, she tried to come back and get custody, not for Penny’s well being, but just because she wanted it. Thank God Penny had Willona and the Evans.
Lettie Mae - True Blood
Lettie Mae was the worst kind of hypocrite. Nothing Tara ever did was good enough, or righteous enough for her. Of course, she was busy sinning all over Bon Temps, but she never let that stop her from endlessly condemning her daughter to hell.
Maya Lewis - Scandal
Olivia Pope thought her mother died in a plane crash, but she actually was a terrorist who caused the crash. She returned to ruin Olivia’s life by going after Fitz, who was the love of her daughter’s life.
Scarlet Witch - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Let’s be very clear, Scarlet Witch is the bad guy, not Wanda. She thought she was trying to save her children, but she was really just ruining the life of another universe’s Wanda. In the end, Wanda was able to overpower Scarlet Witch and be a hero one last time.
Briana Barksdale - The Wire
D’Angelo wanted out of the life. He was ready to move on. But, his mother manipulated him into staying, setting him on a path that would ultimately lead to his death.
Michonne - The Walking Dead
Danai Gurira’s Michonne is a hero in all aspects of her life, except as a mother. I know this is controversial, but abandoning her children during the zombie apocalypse on the off chance that Rick is alive is irresponsible. Maybe the family will be reunited in the new spinoff series starring Gurira and Andrew Lincoln?
Lady Mae - Greenleaf
Mae never met an insult she didn’t like, proving that nobody knows how to cut you down like a church lady.
Olivia King - Double Platinum
Olivia King knew she was destined to be a star. Unfortunately, being a mother wasn’t also part of that destiny and she left her family behind. Though she and her daughter were able to eventually reconcile, she can never make up for all the time she missed.
Victoria Breaux - Madea’s Family Reunion
Victoria was more concerned with appearances than her daughters’ trauma. Even when they directly confronted her with it, she still didn’t want to admit what was happening.
Alma - Encanto
Her children and grandchildren having superpowers isn’t good enough for Alma, and she lets them know it constantly. She’s so awful to poor Bruno, he spends his life living behind a secret wall in the house. And Mirabel is a nobody without powers. She doesn’t deserve all the forgiveness she gets.
Cersei Lannister - Game of Thrones
Cersei is obviously a narcissistic psychopath, but she did love her children. The problem is she loved them too much. When Tommen starts listening to his wife, Margaery, and the High Sparrow instead of her, she arranges to BLOW UP EVERYONE! Seems like a bit of an overreaction.
Mary - Precious
Do you know how bad of a mother you are to be the worst on a list with Cersei Lannister and an actual evil witch? Mary blamed Precious for everything that was wrong with her life, never even pretending to care about the harm she was doing to her child. That being said, Mo’Nique earned every last bit of that Oscar.