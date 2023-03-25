New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy And Tank On The Legacy Tour

One of the most seminal groups in the history of R&B, New Edition, kicked off the Legacy Tour on March 9. The first stop for the Boston natives was at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. All six original members performed an array of hits, which featured songs like from “If It Isn’t Love,” “Candy Girl” and “I’m Still In Love With You.”

The Black Promoters Collective, which is currently in its third year of providing live entertainment across the globe, is responsible for the epic concert series. Not only did New Edition sell out venues all over the country, but they brought Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank along for the ride. Here are the best moments from the Legacy Tour that The Root was lucky enough to experience firsthand.