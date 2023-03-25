New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy And Tank On The Legacy Tour

New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy And Tank On The Legacy Tour

By Candace McDuffie
Photo: The Black Promoters Collective

One of the most seminal groups in the history of R&B, New Edition, kicked off the Legacy Tour on March 9. The first stop for the Boston natives was at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. All six original members performed an array of hits, which featured songs like from “If It Isn’t Love,” “Candy Girl” and “I’m Still In Love With You.”

The Black Promoters Collective, which is currently in its third year of providing live entertainment across the globe, is responsible for the epic concert series. Not only did New Edition sell out venues all over the country, but they brought Keith Sweat, Guy and Tank along for the ride. Here are the best moments from the Legacy Tour that The Root was lucky enough to experience firsthand.

You Gotta Coordinate

Image for article titled New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy And Tank On The Legacy Tour
Photo: The Black Promoters Collective

The Boston facet, consisting of Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, Michael Bivins and Ricky Bell amazed audiences with their matching attire and classic moves. They opened their set with the songs “Crucial,” the Johnny Gill hit “Rub You The Right Way” and Bobby Brown’s smash single “My Prerogative.”

Hit After Hit

Image for article titled New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy And Tank On The Legacy Tour
Photo: Keenan Hairston for The Black Promoters Collective

New Edition performed for an hour and a half, with the group belting out classic tunes like: “If It Isn’t Love,” “Mr. Telephone Man,” “Cool It Now,” “Candy Girl” and “Is This The End.” Johnny Gill also gave onlookers a classic rendition of “My, My, My” while Ralph Tresvant sang “Sensitivity.” Bobby Brown also sang some of his biggest hits, like “Every Little Step,” “Roni” and “Don’t Be Cruel.”

A Phenomenal Evening

Image for article titled New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy And Tank On The Legacy Tour
Photo: Keenan Hairston for The Black Promoters Collective

Bel Biv DeVoe gave audiences renditions of “Do Me” and “Poison” during New Edition’s set. Songs like “Can You Stand The Rain” and “A Little Bit of Love (Is All It Takes)” mesmerized the crowd who embraced the nostalgia they felt throughout the evening.

Keith’s Still Got It

Image for article titled New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy And Tank On The Legacy Tour
Photo: Keenan Hairston for The Black Promoters Collective

The R&B legend Keith Sweat gave his all during a memorable set that included an array of hits from a career that spans nearly four decades. Songs like “Don’t Stop Your Love,” “Twisted,” “Make It Last Forever” and “Nobody” remain as powerful as they ever were.

True To This, Not New To This

Image for article titled New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy And Tank On The Legacy Tour
Photo: Keenan Hairston for The Black Promoters Collective

Keith Sweat reminded the crowd that he discovered Silk as he played their classic singles “Freak Me” and “Lose Control.” In addition, he was joined by Teddy Riley onstage to also perform Johnny Kemp’s “Just Got Paid.” In short, Keith will always be the one, not the two.

Ladies’ Man

Image for article titled New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy And Tank On The Legacy Tour
Photo: Keenan Hairston for The Black Promoters Collective

Tank looked as handsome as ever as he smoothly crooned some of his most notable hits. In addition to doing fan favorites like“When We,” he also took on Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work” which was famously covered by Maxwell in 2001.

You Betta Sang!

Image for article titled New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy And Tank On The Legacy Tour
Photo: Keenan Hairston for The Black Promoters Collective

Tank, who released his 10th album R&B Money last year, thanked concertgoers for coming out to see him perform. He also reminded onlookers he is a modest Capricorn who creates music from the bottom of his heart.

Guy Delivers The Hits

Image for article titled New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy And Tank On The Legacy Tour
Photo: Black Promoters Collective

It was truly a treat to see Guy—consisting of Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall and Damion Hall—back in full force to deliver hits that changed the course of R&B. Their set featured renditions of “Groove Me,” “My Fantasy,” “Let’s Chill” and “I Like.”

Creators Of New Jack Swing

Image for article titled New Edition, Keith Sweat, Guy And Tank On The Legacy Tour
Photo: Black Promoters Collective

The trio impressed everyone in attendance with their energy, choreography and vocals. They ended their set on a high note. However, Teddy Riley would come back on stage later to perform Wreckx-n-Effect’s “Rump Shaker” and a cover of Johnny Kemp’s “Just Got Paid” (Riley produced the track for the late singer).

