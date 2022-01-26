Lifelong fans and followers of New Edition’s Bobby Brown will be getting a raw look into his personal and professional life soon, thanks to a pair of new projects from A&E.

Per a press release sent to The Root, the network has announced a special two-night, documentary event titled Biography: Bobby Brown, that’s set to center around his humble beginnings in Roxbury, Massachusetts, musical rise to fame, marriage to Whitney Houston and everything in between.

More on Biography: Bobby Brown via press release:

In exclusive interviews, the R&B icon unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown. Confronting his very personal yet very public struggles, Brown recounts what it was like to become a music phenomenon at such a young age in this tell-all documentary. In an effort to come to terms with his tumultuous past, Bobby, for the very first time, visits the gravesite of Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina and holds a deeply moving tribute in honor of Bobby Junior. The documentary includes interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition’s Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill, as well as his family, friends and those who experienced this journey with him. Over the course of two nights, viewers will get to hear never-before-heard stories as they reflect on Bobby’s life both on and off stage.

In addition to the two-night documentary, fans will also get a glimpse of who Bobby is now in a new, 12-part docuseries: Bobby Brown: Every Little Step. Shown through “exclusive access into their day-to-day lives,” viewers will “follow along as Bobby juggles his music career, raising a family, dealing with the recent loss of his son, sobriety and focusing on his physical health.” The series will also chronicle moments leading up to the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.

Y’all. Y’ALL. I don’t know about you but ever since BET dropped The New Edition Story and subsequent Bobby Brown Story back in 2017 and 2018, respectively, I’ve been high key obsessed with everything that has to do with the group and Bobby B ever since. (Yes, I’m well aware I’m showing my age here. I didn’t choose to be an early 90's baby, OK folks? Pipe down.) I know for a fact I’ll probably be glued to my screen (as will one of my Aunties because she’s been in love with this group since they came on the scene) once these shows make their debut.

So “don’t be cruel” and remember to set your DVR for Biography: Bobby Brown, the two-night event, when it premieres Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31 at 8pm ET. The first episode of Bobby Brown: Every Little Step will immediately follow at 10pm. All new episodes of Bobby Brown: Every Little Step will air every Tuesday, beginning June 7 at 9p.m. ET.