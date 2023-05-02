NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day

Sports

NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day

NBA superstars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant wouldn’t have gotten where they are now without their mothers.

By
Noah A. McGee
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

With the NBA Playoffs in full motion and Mother’s Day just a few weeks away, The Root decided to honor the moms of some of the most recognizable stars in the league.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Gloria James

Gloria James

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan (Getty Images)

LeBron’s mother has been a staunch supporter of her son since day one. She attended a lot of his games while he was in high school and has always seen courtside throughout his NBA career.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Sonya Curry

Sonya Curry

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Sonya Curry was the star parent during the 2008 NCAA Tournament as her talented son was leading the underdog Davidson College to the Elite 8.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Mary Babers-Green

Mary Babers-Green

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Screenshot: YouTube

Draymond’s mother does not hold back any criticism when it comes to her defensive-minded son. During the 2022 NBA Finals, she called out her son’s poor play, writing in a tweet, “Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Deloris Jordan

Deloris Jordan

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Steve Kagan /Disney General Entertainment Content (Getty Images)

As seen in the 2022 movie Air, Deloris Jordan played a huge role (probably the biggest) in getting her son to sign with the Swoosh.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Wanda Durant

Wanda Durant

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News (Getty Images)

No player has their mother at more NBA games than Kevin Durant. Nearly every single game, the broadcast will pan to Wanda Durant, sitting courtside, watching her son drop 30 points. The two-time NBA champion showed the ultimate appreciation for his mother during his MVP acceptance speech in 2014, where he famously told her, “You the real MVP.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Lisa Beverly

Lisa Beverly

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Screenshot

Ever wondered who raised the defensive specialist that is Patrick Beverly? That would be Lisa, who is also pretty talented herself. She won Price is Right a few years ago and took home over $40,000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Pamela McGee

Pamela McGee

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)

The mother of NBA center Javale McGee is actually better than him. Pamela was a trailblazer in the world of women’s basketball. She was on the storied USC women’s teams and won national titles in 1983 and 1984.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Lucille O’Neal

Lucille O’Neal

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Slaven Vlasic (Getty Images)

It takes an incredible woman to be the mother of one of the biggest personalities in American sports. Lucille O’Neal continues to do great philantropic work with many of her son’s foundations.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Veronica Antetokounmpo

Veronica Antetokounmpo

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

Veronica Antetokounmpo isn’t just the mother to NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but also four other boys who went on to become professional basketball players. Talk about a family full of athletes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Brandy Cole

Brandy Cole

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Adam Glanzman (Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum mother is still heavenly involved in her young son’s life. She’s often seen taking care of her grandson, Deuce, as Jayson light’s up the scoreboard in the TD Garden.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Jolinda Wade

Jolinda Wade

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

Dwyane Wade’s mother, Jolinda, is not afraid to put her life struggles in the forefront. She struggled with drugs up until 1994, when she was arrested for possessing cocaine with the intent to sell. But, since then she’s been clean and has dedicated her life to God. She’s currently a pastor of a church in Chicago.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Monja Willis

Monja Willis

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Allen Berezovsky (Getty Images)

Like many caretakers on this list, James Harden’s mother, Monja Willis, is always front and center to celebrate her son’s accomplishments.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Shannon Horton

Shannon Horton

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Robin L Marshall (Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook always keeps his family close by. His brother, pictured above, is always seen hanging out the hall of fame point guard. The same could be said of his mother, who worked as a manager at a juvenile detention center.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Marilyn Blount

Marilyn Blount

Image for article titled NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day
Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

Bam Adebayo is one of the hardest working players in the league. If you read the story of how his mother, Marilyn Blount, raised him, you’ll understand why.

Advertisement

16 / 16