NBA Moms We Need to Celebrate on Mother’s Day

With the NBA Playoffs in full motion and Mother’s Day just a few weeks away, The Root decided to honor the moms of some of the most recognizable stars in the league.
Gloria James
LeBron’s mother has been a staunch supporter of her son since day one. She attended a lot of his games while he was in high school and has always seen courtside throughout his NBA career.
Sonya Curry
Sonya Curry was the star parent during the 2008 NCAA Tournament as her talented son was leading the underdog Davidson College to the Elite 8.
Mary Babers-Green
Draymond’s mother does not hold back any criticism when it comes to her defensive-minded son. During the 2022 NBA Finals, she called out her son’s poor play, writing in a tweet, “Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either!”
Deloris Jordan
As seen in the 2022 movie Air, Deloris Jordan played a huge role (probably the biggest) in getting her son to sign with the Swoosh.
Wanda Durant
No player has their mother at more NBA games than Kevin Durant. Nearly every single game, the broadcast will pan to Wanda Durant, sitting courtside, watching her son drop 30 points. The two-time NBA champion showed the ultimate appreciation for his mother during his MVP acceptance speech in 2014, where he famously told her, “You the real MVP.”
Lisa Beverly
Ever wondered who raised the defensive specialist that is Patrick Beverly? That would be Lisa, who is also pretty talented herself. She won Price is Right a few years ago and took home over $40,000.
Pamela McGee
The mother of NBA center Javale McGee is actually better than him. Pamela was a trailblazer in the world of women’s basketball. She was on the storied USC women’s teams and won national titles in 1983 and 1984.
Lucille O’Neal
It takes an incredible woman to be the mother of one of the biggest personalities in American sports. Lucille O’Neal continues to do great philantropic work with many of her son’s foundations.
Veronica Antetokounmpo
Veronica Antetokounmpo isn’t just the mother to NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but also four other boys who went on to become professional basketball players. Talk about a family full of athletes.
Brandy Cole
Jayson Tatum mother is still heavenly involved in her young son’s life. She’s often seen taking care of her grandson, Deuce, as Jayson light’s up the scoreboard in the TD Garden.
Jolinda Wade
Dwyane Wade’s mother, Jolinda, is not afraid to put her life struggles in the forefront. She struggled with drugs up until 1994, when she was arrested for possessing cocaine with the intent to sell. But, since then she’s been clean and has dedicated her life to God. She’s currently a pastor of a church in Chicago.
Monja Willis
Like many caretakers on this list, James Harden’s mother, Monja Willis, is always front and center to celebrate her son’s accomplishments.
Shannon Horton
Russell Westbrook always keeps his family close by. His brother, pictured above, is always seen hanging out the hall of fame point guard. The same could be said of his mother, who worked as a manager at a juvenile detention center.
Marilyn Blount
Bam Adebayo is one of the hardest working players in the league. If you read the story of how his mother, Marilyn Blount, raised him, you’ll understand why.