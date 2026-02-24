More Telltale Signs that Trump Is Quickly Running Out of Time

TOPSHOT – US President Donald Trump gestures as Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during an event about weight-loss drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 6, 2025. Trump announced deals Thursday with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to lower the prices of some popular weight-loss drugs. Both companies “have agreed to offer their most popular GLP-1 weight-loss drug,” Trump said, “at drastic discounts.” (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ever since President Donald Trump returned to office, he’s been pumping out legislation, wasting no time reshaping the country in his eye. While many of his supporters have praised the president for getting straight to work on the East Wing demolition, his deportation mandate and his attempts to rewrite the Constitution, many folks are wondering if Trump is just trying to do everything he can before he runs out of time.

No, we’re not talking about his age…though Trump is one of the oldest Americans presidents at 79 years old.

The same country that elected him is slowly starting to turn on him, and certainly Trump must feel the pressure. Americans continue to protest his administration and politicians are devising plans to undermine his presidential agenda. Now, The Root is looking at all the signs that Trump isn’t getting what he wants — and that he might be out of time soon.

Trump Actually Getting Along with Mamdani

After months of Trump threatening to pull federal funding if New York City elected mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, he finally sat down with the Democratic socialism for a meeting that went surprisingly well. The two opposing leaders were able to find common ground with Trump even admitting he and Mamdani want similar things. “Some of his ideas really are the same ideas that I have,” Trump said of the elected mayor. “I want him to do a great job, and we’ll help him do a great job.”

There’s no secret that Mamdani represents a new wave of Democratic leaders. And if Trump is seemingly onboard with his leadership, then what does that say about the president who continues to target his political enemies.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Resigns from Office

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 15: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks before Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. With early voting starting today in Georgia both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris are campaigning in the Atlanta region this week as polls show a tight race. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Ga. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will resign from Congress in January, sending shockwaves across the Republican party. Of course, Greene’s announcement was a relief for many GOP leaders who have been critical of her recent politics. With Greene’s Congressional seat now vacate just before the 2026 midterms, insiders fear Georgia Republicans won’t be able to keep her seat red. If that’s the case, this could mean trouble for MAGA and for the president.

Government Leaders Step Down Because of Trump

WASHINGTON – JANUARY 12: David Lebryk (R), acting director of the U.S. Mint speaks at the unveiling of the new U.S. nickel during a ceremony January 12, 2006 in Washington, DC. The new nickel, last of the Westward Journey Nickel Series, is the first U.S. coin featuring the image of a president facing forward instead of in profile. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

When Trump was elected, several prominent political leaders stepped down from their positions in protest. David Lebryk, previously the highest-ranking Treasury Department official, retired in January after disagreements with Elon Musk, TIME Magazine reported. Former director of the Food and Drug Administration’s food division Jim Jones stepped down in February after Trump and Musk made significant cuts to the FDA.

“I was looking forward to working to pursue the department’s agenda of improving the health of Americans by reducing diet-related chronic disease and risks from chemicals in food,” Jones wrote in his resignation letter, according to Bloomberg. He blamed Trump’s “disdain for the very people” needed to implement food safety policies for his resignation.

Pushback from Federal Judges, Attorney Generals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 21: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

There are currently 234 active lawsuit against the Trump administration, according to The Lawfare Institute. Compared to lawsuits against former President Joe Biden’s administration (133 in total), Trump clearly frequents the courtroom more than most modern presidents. With this, many judges have ruled against him and even threatened him with contempt of court. U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to cut federal funding for health research grants back in March.

Other folks like Attorney General Keith Ellison took Trump to court over the Department of Education. “I’ll say it as often as I have to: Donald Trump is not a king and I will not let him be a dictator,” Ellison said. “He does not have the authority to effectively shut down an entire federal department that is authorized by Congress, and his attempt to do so is illegal and unconstitutional.”

Deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 25: Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura enter a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office on August 25, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. The U.S. Government is threatening to deport Garcia, a Maryland construction worker from El Salvador, to Uganda after he rejected a plea deal to be charged with Human Smuggling and deported to Costa Rica. Earlier this year Garcia was wrongfully deported to a notorious anti-terrorism prison CECOT in El Salvador. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The story of Kilmar Abrego Garcia has unexpectedly become a focal point in Trump’s ongoing deportation “mandate.” Abrego Garcia lived in Maryland with his American wife and children. Then in March 2025, he was wrongfully deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador, his native country. The Trump administration reportedly believed he was a member of a gang, although Abrego Garcia denies this.

His case forced Trump to bring the father back to the U.S., but now, the president wants to deport him to Liberia. The administration has faced massive scrutiny from the public and the courts, who ruled that Trump acted against the Constitution.

Canada Prime Minister Ends Relationship w U.S

Trump announced unprecedented tariffs on dozens of countries around the world– including close trade allies like Canada, China and Mexico. In response, newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared the end of the “friendly” relationship the neighboring nations had for decades. Canada also imposed their own tariffs on American goods in April.

Besides the fact that most nations would simply rather not have beef with their upstairs neighbor, tensions between Trump and Carney has since spilled onto the public. Canadian sports fans have been heard booing the National Anthem during Toronto Raptors and Ottawa Senators games.

Elon Musk’s Dissent

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Trump’s friendship quickly unraveled in June after Musk tweeted bombshell claims that Trump won’t release the infamous Epstein files because his name is in them. The former DOGE head also claimed the president would’ve lost last year’s election without him, and this was followed by a series of back-and-forths between the two men in front of the entire world. As the richest man alive and Trump’s biggest campaign donor, Musk’s dissent represented a major split within the GOP. Now, the billionaire announced he will start his own political party, the America Party.

The Slow but Brutal Unraveling of the Epstein Files

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 17: A man looks at a photograph of US President Donald Trump and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after it is unofficially installed in a bus shelter on July 17, 2025 in London, England. The satirical artist behind the stunt has previously targeted Elon Musk and Tesla. The US president is facing criticism from his usually loyal Republican “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) supporters over suggestions that the administration is hiding details of Epstein’s crimes to protect the high profile figures he associated with, which included Trump. Having previously suggested that there was reason to investigate a rumoured list of clients, Trump has now refered to it as a hoax and called those calling for an investigation “weaklings”. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

And speaking of Epstein…

The president campaigned on the promise to “release the Epstein files,” including the alleged client list of wealthy donors and participants in the child sexual abuse ring on disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein’s island. But once he got into office, he repeatedly dodged questions about the files and insisted there was nothing for the public to see. Then, Musk’s bombshell tweets revived frustrations within the Republican Party. In fact, several GOP leaders have sided against Trump, further ripping the delicate fabric of the Republican Party. Congress is not set to vote on the release of the files. This comes days after Congress released 20,000 Epstein documents, many of which directly reference Trump.

No Kings Day Protests

SHELBURNE, VERMONT – OCTOBER 18: Protestors march in the second No Kings protest on October 18, 2025 in Shelburne, Vermont. Organizers expect millions to participate in cities and towns across the nation for the second “No Kings” protest to denounce the Trump administration. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

June 14 marked the 250th anniversary of the Army and the president’s 79th birthday. To celebrate, he organized a military parade that was met with national outrage. This ultimately led to the “No Kings Day” protests on June 14 and again on Oct. 18. The protests were reportedly the largest in American history, suggesting that more and more Americans are loudly opposing Trump and exercising their First Amendment right.

MAGA Turns on Trump

TOKYO, JAPAN – OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea on October 29, 2025 in Japan. Trump is traveling to South Korea for the APEC meetings, following an appearance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, and a trip to Japan, where he called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Ever since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, the GOP has had difficulty trying to uphold the Constitution all while appeasing the president. And now, the cracks are starting to show in the form of visible dissent. Folks like Ga. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and political commentator Tucker Carlson have publicly opposed Trump and his administration’s policies. Conservative podcaster Candace Owens even said she’s embarrassed she voted for Trump back in June.

Responses to National Guard Deployment

PORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 04: Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, the Border Patrol, and police, clash with protesters outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on October 04, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. The facility has become a focal point of nightly protests against the Trump administration and his announcement that he will be sending National Guard troops into Portland. A federal judge is currently hearing Oregon’s case against sending troops into the city, and a decision is expected on Saturday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Trump sent the National Guard to multiple cities, including Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. this past summer, and he was met with imediate backlash. In fact, state leaders sued the administration of the deployment and were even granted a restraining order from future deployments across the country, according to NBC News.

The Fate of Trump Economics

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 07: Heritage Foundation Senior Visiting Fellow for Economics Stephen Moore (L), accompanied by U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks in the Oval Office on August 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump fired Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Dr. Erika McEntarfer on August 1st after the BLS released a monthly jobs report that he disliked. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Inflation is at 3.0 percent, the unemployment rate is at 4.3 percent and the S&P 500 is up 11.4 percent since Trump took office. The Economist predicted that Trump’s policies will have negative impacts on the U.S. economy in the next few years. Given that the president promised to bring down the price of groceries on “day one,” many Americans are becoming restless as affordability concerns continue to go unheard.

Rising Democrats in the Face of Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 13: U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a press conference held to address MAGA Republicans’ decision to prioritize the impeachment of President Joe Biden over other domestic issues in the United States on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Leaders like Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom have risen in the ranks as strong opponents to President Trump. Newsom, who is silently eyeing a 2028 presidential bid, has mastered the art of trolling Trump on X using the president’s all-CAPS, self-praising playbook. Crockett is known as a fiery congresswoman who knows exactly how to push Trump’s buttons. She’s challenged the president on social media and in interviews, which has forced him to respond with “low-IQ” insults.

Government Shutdown

US President Donald Trump shows the signed bill package to re-open the federal government in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 12, 2025. Congress on Wednesday ended the longest government shutdown in US history, 43 days that paralyzed Washington and left hundreds of thousands of workers unpaid while Republicans and Democrats played a high-stakes blame game. The Republican-led House of Representatives voted largely along party lines to approve a Senate-passed package that will reopen federal departments and agencies, as many Democrats fume over what they see as a capitulation by party leaders. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The longest federal shutdown in American history officially ended after 43 days, but Americans nation-wide were left with a bitter taste in their mouth from how the Trump administration treated them. Under the shutdown, hundreds of thousands of government workers were furloughed without pay, we reported. Nearly 42 million more Americans went without SNAP benefits for the first time in American history after Trump refused to tap into emergency funding. Now, the government is trying to go back to normal, but it still has to deal with millions of dollars in back pay, giving out SNAP funds to those in need and TSA, which was forced to increase flight cancellations in light of the shutdown.

Blue Wave on Nov. 4

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during a press conference at the Unisphere on November 05, 2025 in the Queens borough of New York City. Mamdani won the mayoral election over independent mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

In the Nov. 4 election, Democrats celebrated major wins across the nation. From Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s win to Virginia choosing the first female governor in Democrat Abigail Spanberger, it’s clear that American voters resonated with Democrats more than Republicans in the face of Trump. Californians overwhelming voted in favor of Prop 50, which gives the state the right to redraw voting district lines ahead of the 2026 midterms. It seems the Democrats are regrouping and gaining more popularity among voters, and this could spell out trouble for the president.

Trump’s Approval Rating Down

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 31: US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport on October 31, 2025 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is spending the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Americans are getting sick of Trump, if they aren’t already. The proof is in the president’s horrific approval rating, which just keeps dropping as his time in office continues. As of Nov. 14, Trump’s net approval rating is a shocking negative 18 percent, which is down 0.2 points from last week, the Economist reported. Only 39 percent of folks approve of his job while the majority of Americans, 57 percent, disapprove.