Here’s More MAGA Leaders Loudly Opposing Trump

READING, OHIO – MARCH 11: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a tour of a Thermo Fisher Scientific facility on March 11, 2026 in Reading, Ohio. President Trump is highlighting his administration’s push to lower drug prices at the biotechnology and pharmaceutical company. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for key supporters of President Donald Trump to completely change their mind about him. But now, Americans are starting to take note of just how many prominent conservatives are inching farther away from Trump ever since he returned to office.

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From Ky. Rep. Thomas Massie, who’s been vocal about “weak” Republicans, to X CEO Elon Musk, whose beef with Trump sent the country into a frenzy… these 13 conservatives aren’t backing down from Trump or MAGA, and it’s bound to cause chaos within the GOP. As Trump’s approval rating continues to drop, so does his support within his own party. Just take a look…

Thomas Massie

UNITED STATES – MARCH 3: Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., questions DHS Secretary Kristi Noem during the House Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security,” in Rayburn building on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Ky. Rep. Thomas Massie has a long history of beefing with the president– namely over the Bill, Beautiful Bill Act from last year, ABC News previously reported. But just this week, the president called out Massie over his criticism of the administration.

“We got to get rid of this loser,” the president told a crowd in Kentucky on Wednesday. “This guy is bad. He’s disloyal to the Republican Party. He’s disloyal to the people of Kentucky. And, most importantly, he is disloyal to the United States of America.”

To Massie’s credit, he knows exactly how and when to push Trump’s buttons. He was one of only three Republicans who voted no to the 2025 spending act. “Although there were some conservative wins in the budget reconciliation bill (OBBBA), I voted No on final passage because it will significantly increase U.S. budget deficits in the near term, negatively impacting all Americans through sustained inflation and high interest rates,” Massie wrote on X.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 07: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during the hearing on “Unfair Play: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” held by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Subcommittee at the U.S. Capitol on May 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. The hearing comes after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February that withholds federal funding from programs that allow transgender women and girls to compete in women’s sports events. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

We told you all about Ga. Rep. Greene and her struggle to remain loyal to Trump while also criticizing his politics heavily. She most notably denounced Trump’s handling of the Epstein files– the federal documents connected to the case of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein– but that’s not where her dissent began. Earlier this year, she publicly called out MAGA over the GOP-led “Big, Beautiful Bill” Act, which passed in July. The congresswoman also raged about Republican men being “weak.” Although she still considers herself to be MAGA, many in Greene’s own party are beginning to call her out for her not-so-loyal ways.

Joe Rogan

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Joe Rogan reacts after a middleweight title bout between Dricus du Plessis of South Africa and Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Who would’ve ever imagined the day that leading conservative podcaster Joe Rogan would admit he regrets voting for the president!? If you’ve been keeping up with Rogan, then you know exactly how much he helped get young voters for Trump in 2024. Now, he’s calling out the president for deploying the National Guard on U.S. cities

“The way it looks is horrific when you’re just arresting people in front of their kids, just normal, regular people that been been here for 20 years,” he said on his show. “That can’t be right. That can’t be the only way to do this.” Rogan also called out Trump over his deportation agenda.

Candace Owens

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 19: Candace Owens is seen on set of “Candace” on April 19, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. This episode will air Tuesday, April 26, 2022 (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

In June, conservative commentator Candace Owens finally admitted she was wrong about President Donald Trump. She called him “a chronic disappointment” after his alliance with Israel, we previously told you. But after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Owens’ close friend, she has nothing but smoke for the administration.

“The Feds like to play games,” she said during an episode of her podcast. Owens also argued Kirk’s death was in retaliation to him speaking on controversial topics, like the unreleased Epstein files. “I will catch more lawsuits to get the truth out about Charlie Kirk if I have to,” she continued.

Colo. Rep. Lauren Boebert

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 09: U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) participates in a House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets hearing at the U.S. Capitol on September 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. The task force met to hear testimony on unidentified aerial phenomena during a hearing titled “Restoring Public Trust Through UAP Transparency and Whistleblower Protection.” (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Epstein files remain a sore spot for Trump administration, who is trying their best to distract and deter Americans from demanding the files’ release. But in turn, many former Trump loyalists like Colo. Rep. Lauren Boebert have been calling the president out. “There has to be a special investigation into this if we aren’t going to be provided information,” Boebert said on “The Benny Show.”

She called for Matt Gaetz, Trump’s previous nominee for attorney general, to lead a special counsel investigation into the Epstein files, The Independent reported. “I want answers and maybe that takes that special counsel to do so,” Boebert said.

Former DOGE Director Elon Musk

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Musk, who served as an adviser to Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency, announced he would leave his role in the Trump administration to refocus on his businesses. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

America was shocked when Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk began an social media tirade against Trump. The former DOGE director called out the president over the alleged dangers of the “Big, Beautiful Bill Act,” and he practically broke the internet after allegedly Trump was in the Epstein files, which is allegedly the reason they’d never be released.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election,” Musk wrote back in June. He then announced plans to launch his own political party, the America Party.

Podcaster Andrew Schulz

Here’s @andrewschulz saying the real “America First” candidates are DSA candidates like Zohran, Bernie, and AOC — and he feels betrayed by Trump’s Epstein cover-up pic.twitter.com/FiktMTJ39A — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 10, 2025

In a shocking turn of events, conservative podcaster Andrew Schulz gave props to Democratic socialists while remaining critical of the president he once campaigned for. “The only party right now that to me seems ‘America First’ is the Democrat Socialist Party.” Schulz continued on the “Flagrant Show” declaring folks like Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders, N.Y. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and N.Y. mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani are actually doing what Trump claimed he would. “Lying to Americans is not ‘America First,’” he added.

Ky. Sen. Rand Paul

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 15: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) arrives for a confirmation hearing at the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Waltz, who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, previously served as the National Security Adviser. He resigned from that position after facing scrutiny for his involvement in creating a Signal chat that mistakenly included a journalist. This chat discussed sensitive plans for a military strike on Houthi targets in Yemen. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” Act was met with overwhelming support from Republicans, but one Kentucky senator certainly expressed his concerns. “If they want my vote, they’ll have to negotiate,” Sen. Rand Paul said back when the bill was still on the Congress floor, according to NBC News. He took issue with the bill’s expected $4 trillion added to the national debt.

“I talked to the President last evening after the parade, and we’re trying to get to a better place in our conversations,” said Paul. “And I’ve let him know that I’m not an absolute no.” In the end, he stood his ground, voting ‘no’ on the bill. But Congress was able to pass it without him. In turn, Trump blasted Paul on Truth Social, ABC News reported.

Commentator Tucker Carlson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 21: Political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Since Trump returned to office, MAGA commentator Tucker Carlson has had plenty of critiques for the president. He first condemned Trump’s handling of the Iranian war after he vowed to assist Israel with its war in the Middle East. Then, Carlson called Trump “corrupt” adding that the administration is not being transparent. “The fact that the U.S. government, the one that I voted for, refused to take my question seriously and instead said, ‘Case closed, shut up conspiracy theorist,’ was too much for me,” he said according to NBC News.

Most recently, Carlson warned Trump that civil disobedience would break out if the Department of Justice targeted hate speech after Charlie Kirk’s death. “If you don’t respect the right of other people to [free speech], and if you take steps to prevent them from doing that, what are you really saying?” Carlson asked.

John F. Kelly

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 03: U.S. Marine Corps general John F. Kelly speaks at Headstrong Washington DC Gala at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on November 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Headstrong )

Adding to the long list of previous Trump supporters warning Americans about him, former Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly spoke out against the president during last year’s campaign season. We previously reported that Kelly called the president’s leadership style “dictatorial.” He added that Trump is a “fascist” who lacks empathy… ouch.

Roseanne Barr

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 07: Roseanne Barr attends the Mr. Birchum Series Premiere on May 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

Far-right comedian and actress Roseanne Barr has been on the Trump train for years. But ever since his second term began, Barr has been highly critical of him. She most notably called him out over the release of the Epstein files. “Mr. President- Yes, we still care about Epstein. Is there a time to not care about child sex trafficking?” She continued on X telling Trump to “Read the damn room.”

But if that wasn’t enough, Barr spoke out after Trump pushed to suspend Jimmy Kimmel last month. She responded to a tweet calling out the Trump administration saying, “imagine an administration putting pressure on a television channel to fire a comedian they didn’t like.”

Ala. Rep. Gary Palmer

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 10: Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform hearing on June 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. The hearing titled “Securing Americans’ Genetic Information: Privacy and National Security Concerns Surrounding 23andMe’s Bankruptcy Sale” comes after 27 states and the District of Columbia are suing to force customer consent before 23andMe sells any personal genetic data after the company entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Just weeks after Trump’s inauguration, Ala. Rep. Gary Palmer warned that lawmakers “need to remind” Trump that “Congress has a role” in governing the country. He said this in response to Elon Musk joining Trump’s administration as the head of DOGE and in response to Trump’s dismantling of key government agencies without Congressional approval. “In some of these [cases], he has to work with Congress,” Palmer added.

Podcaster Dave Smith

Podcaster & frequent Rogan guest Dave Smith on Trump’s Iran policy: “I supported him & apologize for doing so. He should be impeached & removed. His supporters should turn on him. It’s an absolute betrayal of everything he ran & campaigned on. He’ll lose his coalition on this.” pic.twitter.com/WZMmkmsbxr — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 16, 2025

Podcaster Dave Smith spent most of 2024 campaigning for Trump’s election, but he has since apologized for it all. He said, “I supported him this last year. I apologize for doing so. It was a bad calculation.” Smith continued, “Trump should be impeached and removed for this. All of his supporters should turn on him.” He even went as far to add, “It’s an absolute betrayal of everything he ran and campaigned on… He is going to lose his coalition over this.”

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during a town hall event at the Saddle Up Saloon in Kingston, New Hampshire, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Haley’s campaign said that she raised $24 million in the final three months of 2023 riding a wave of momentum in her bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

Like others on this list, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley took major issue with Trump’s handling of the Epstein files. She advised the president to “Release the Epstein files and let the chips fall where they may,” Haley wrote on X. “This is why people don’t trust government. You can never go wrong with being transparent. Redact victims’ names but release the rest.”

