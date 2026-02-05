Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

LaMonte McLemore and Other Black Stars We Lost in 2026

We are honoring all of the Black stars who left us in 2026.

By










Published

UNITED STATES – CIRCA 1969: Photo of Fifth Dimension, c.1969, California, Los Angeles, Fifth DimensionL-R: Ron Townson, Florence LaRueBilly Davis, Jr., Lamonte McLemore, Marilyn McCoo. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

We’re not going to lie, 2025 was a tough year, as we lost many of the Black legends we knew and loved. Now, as 2026 gets underway, we must say goodbye to even more of those who had such a tremendous impact on the culture. Although they are gone, they will never be forgotten.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Ayo Edebiri, ‘OPUS’ Cast on Staying Sane in Hollywood and the Film’s Ambiguous Ending

From actors to athletes, to politicians and more, we’re honoring the Black legends we lost in 2026.

LaMonte McLemore

UNITED STATES – CIRCA 1969: Photo of Fifth Dimension, c.1969, California, Los Angeles, Fifth DimensionL-R: Ron Townson, Florence LaRueBilly Davis, Jr., Lamonte McLemore, Marilyn McCoo. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Singer LaMonte McLemore passed away on Feb. 3 at his Las Vegas home after having a stroke.

The St. Louis native was one of the founding members of the soul group The 5th Dimension, who won Record of the Year GRAMMY awards for their 1967 single “Up, Up and Away” and the 1969 mash-up “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” songs from the Broadway musical, “Hair.”

In addition to making music, McLemore was also a talented photographer, whose work was frequently featured in magazines. LaMonte McLemore was 90 years old.

Billy “Bass” Nelson

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 1971: (L-R) Tawl Ross, Bernie Worrell, Tiki Fulwood, Billy “Bass” Nelson and Eddie Hazel (seated) of the funk band Parliament-Funkadelic pose for a portrait in May 1971 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Billy “Bass” Nelson, the founding bass player for the legendary band Parliament-Funkadelic, passed away on Jan. 31. The news was confirmed in a statement on the official George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic Facebook page. Born William Nelson Jr., the New Jersey native met George Clinton as a teenager, who asked him to be a part of the band that played for his doo-wop singing group the Parliaments in the 1950s. Nelson is credited with helping to take the band in a new direction in the late 1960s, infusing funk and rock into their sound and swapping their suits for bolder fashion choices.

After leaving the group in the late 1970s, Nelson went on to play with other major music acts, including Jermaine Jackson, Lionel Richie and Smokey Robinson.

Billy “Bass” Nelson was 75 years old.

Demond Wilson

SANFORD AND SON — Season 2 — Pictured: Demond Wilson as Lamont Sanford (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Actor Demond Wilson passed away on Jan. 30 in his California home due to complications related to cancer. Wilson was best known for his role on the hit 1970s NBC sitcom, “Sanford & Son,” playing Lamont Sanford, son of Redd Foxx’s lovably grouchy character, Fred Sanford.

In a statement shared with NBC, Mark Goldman, a spokesperson for Wilson, called him “a devoted father, actor, author, and minister.”

“Demond lived a life rooted in faith, service, and compassion. Through his work on screen, his writing, and his ministry, he sought to uplift others and leave a meaningful impact on the communities he served,” he wrote.

Sly Dunbar

Sly Dunbar at Kensington Park Square apartment, London, UK on 9 July 1984

Reggae musician Lowell “Sly” Dunbar passed away at his home in Kingston, Jamaica, on Jan. 26. Sly’s daughter Natasha Dunbar confirmed the news of her father’s passing to TMZ. One half of the group, Sly & Robbie, Dunbar’s drumming is featured on tracks for reggae artists like Jimmy Cliff and Peter Tosh, as well as Grace Jones and The Rolling Stones.

“Sly helped shape the sound of reggae and Jamaican music for generations. His extraordinary talent, innovation, and lasting contributions will never be forgotten. Sly’s music, spirit, and legacy touched people around the world, and we are deeply grateful for the love and support during this difficult time,” the family shared in a statement.

Dunbar was 73 years old. The cause of his death is unknown.

Dr. Gladys West

Screenshot: YouTube/TPi Zone

Dr. Gladys West, one of the hidden figures and mathematician’s that played an integral part in creating the mathematical foundation for today’s GPS system has died on Jan. 17. She was 95. According to Richmond’s WTVR 6 News, West worked at the Naval Surface Warfare Center for years, where she spent her time calculating precise models of Earth’s shape with was the basis of what modern GPS calculations were built on. With her hire, she became the second Black woman hired at the base and fourth Black person overall to be there. In 2018, she was inducted into the Air Force Space and Missile Pioneers Hall of Fame and in 2021, she received a Webby Lifetime Achievement Award, the Prince Philip Medal by the United Kingdom’s Royal Academy of Engineering, and the National Museum of the Surface Navy’s Freedom of the Seas Exploration and Innovation Award, per Pittsburgh’s WPXI News.

Her death was made public through a social media post from her official page which detailed that West passed away “peacefully alongside her family and friends and is now in heaven with her loved ones.” The cause of death is unknown.

John Forté

John Forté attends Kerouac’s Road: The Beat of a Nation World Premiere at Tribeca Festival on June 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBC Universal)

Recording artist John Forté passed away on Jan. 12 at his Massachusetts home at age 50. The musician and rapper is best known for his collaborations with The Fugees, including his work as a co-writer and producer of tracks for their classic, Grammy-winning album, “The Score.”

Claudette Colvin

Photo by Dudley M. Brooks/The The Washington Post via Getty Images

Civil rights activist Claudette Colvin passed away on Jan. 13, 2026, in Texas. On March 2, 1955, a then-15-year-old Colvin was arrested for refusing a driver’s order to give up her seat for a white woman on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama – nine months before Rosa Parks’s similar refusal led to the start of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

In 2021, Colvin was vindicated when an Alabama judge expunged Colvin’s juvenile court records for “what has since been recognized as a courageous act on her behalf and on behalf of a community of affected people.”

Claudette Colvin was 86 years old.

T.K. Carter

NEW YORK – APRIL 25: Actor T.K. Carter, of “The L.A. Riots Spectacular”, poses for a portrait during the Tribeca Film Festival at the Tribeca Grand Hotel April 25, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Actor T.K. Carter was found dead in his California home on Jan. 9. The New York City native got his start in standup, but was best known for his roles in the hit 1980s sitcom “Punky Brewster” and the 1982 horror film “The Thing.” He was 69 years old.

Elle Simone Scott

Boston, MA – August 27: Elle Simone Scott poses for a portrait on set at America’s Test Kitchen on August 27, 2018. Scott has been working for America’s Test Kitchen for the past year as a test cook and stylist, where she prepares about 8 different foods for each set a day. (Photo by Michael Swensen/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Chef, author and food stylist Elle Simone Scott passed away on Jan. 5 at age 49 after a battle with ovarian cancer. Scott made history in 2016 when she became the first Black woman to join the cast of the popular PBS cooking show “America’s Test Kitchen.”

Chef Carla Hall shared a touching tribute to Scott on Instagram, calling her “a friend, a force and a trailblazer.”

“She didn’t just test recipes; she changed what representation looked like in food media,” Hall wrote.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Some of the Best Places Around the Country to Learn About Black History All Year Long

Some of the Best Places Around the Country to Learn About Black History All Year Long

This Black History Month, these museums and exhibits dedicated to Black history and culture should be on your to-do list …
Continue Reading
2026 BHM: Secret Black Systems That Kept Us Alive (And Still Do)

2026 BHM: Secret Black Systems That Kept Us Alive (And Still Do)

From mutual aid societies to churches and colonies, Black communities have built lifelines when the American system refused to provide …
Continue Reading
These Are the Best Black Movies Since the Turn of the Century

These Are the Best Black Movies Since the Turn of the Century

BHM 2026: Since 2000, Black films have seen some phenomenal projects added into the cannon. Here, we take a look at the best ones each year since the turn of the century! …
Continue Reading
Lil Wayne Whines About Grammy Snub, Fans Drag Him Mercilessly

Lil Wayne Whines About Grammy Snub, Fans Drag Him Mercilessly

As Lil Wayne vents over the Grammys snubbing “Tha Carter VI,” fans dragged the rap icon’s salty attitude, urging him to “wake up” to the industry’s pattern of overlooking him …
Continue Reading
Why Young Money Records Had the Biggest Fall-Off in Hip-Hop History

Why Young Money Records Had the Biggest Fall-Off in Hip-Hop History

Ten years ago, no one could have predicted Young Money Records would have a downfall like this …
Continue Reading
Black Mom Telling Parents to Not Go Broke Trying to Make Their Kids Happy Sparks TikTok Debate

Black Mom Telling Parents to Not Go Broke Trying to Make Their Kids Happy Sparks TikTok Debate

One Black social media mom is giving parents a reality check about the dangers of trying to give their kids more than they can afford …
Continue Reading
The Wild TikTok Theory About Teyana Taylor’s Meteoric Rise—and the Sudden Fade of Exes Iman Shumpert and Aaron Pierre

The Wild TikTok Theory About Teyana Taylor’s Meteoric Rise—and the Sudden Fade of Exes Iman Shumpert and Aaron Pierre

TikTok has theorized how Teyana Taylor is suddenly Hollywood’s “It” girl, while her exes Iman Shumpert and Aaron Pierre has seemingly disappeared …
Continue Reading
Brandon Scott Shuts Down Reporter After Questions About His Pricey Executive SUV

Brandon Scott Shuts Down Reporter After Questions About His Pricey Executive SUV

For months, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has been facing heat over the purchase of an executive vehicle worth over $160,000 …
Continue Reading
Jamal Bryant Responds After White Pastor Disrupts His Church Service

Jamal Bryant Responds After White Pastor Disrupts His Church Service

Pastor Jamal Bryant is fighting back after a white evangelical pastor decided to disrupt his church service. And now he’s calling for some sort of repercussions! …
Continue Reading
Detroit Judge Allegedly Embezzles $300K From the City's Poor -- Here's What She Bought With It, Feds Say

Detroit Judge Allegedly Embezzles $300K From the City’s Poor — Here’s What She Bought With It, Feds Say

Detroit judge Andrea Bradley-Baskin is accused of embezzling thousands from wards of the state to fund a bar and her car lease…but that’s not all …
Continue Reading
EXCLUSIVE: 'Relationship Goals' Stars Kelly Rowland, Method Man Talk New Film, Give Priceless Dating Advice

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Relationship Goals’ Stars Kelly Rowland, Method Man Talk New Film, Give Priceless Dating Advice

Music stars Kelly Rowland and Cliff “Method Man” Smith sat down with The Root to chat their spicy and teachable romcom, ‘Relationship Goals.’ …
Continue Reading
Trump Wants to 'Nationalize' Elections Before Midterms, Here's Why You Should Worry

Trump Wants to ‘Nationalize’ Elections Before Midterms, Here’s Why You Should Worry

After the Jan. 6 Insurrection and talks of running for a third term, President Trump has a dangerous suggestion to help win Republican votes this election …
Continue Reading
You Won't <i>Believe</i> How Long it Took Colman Domingo to Become Joe Jackson for New 'Michael' Biopic!

You Won’t Believe How Long it Took Colman Domingo to Become Joe Jackson for New ‘Michael’ Biopic!

Actor Colman Domingo just shared what went into his amazing transformation to becoming Jackson family patriarch Joseph …
Continue Reading
The Chilling Sentence Just Handed Down to Calif. Couple Who Decapitated Their Two Kids and Made Siblings View Their Remains

The Chilling Sentence Just Handed Down to Calif. Couple Who Decapitated Their Two Kids and Made Siblings View Their Remains

A California couple who beheaded their two kids and made their starving younger siblings view their remains just learned their fate …
Continue Reading
Kirk Franklin Calls Out the Church's Silence Over ICE, Makes Surprising Claim About Jesus

Kirk Franklin Calls Out the Church’s Silence Over ICE, Makes Surprising Claim About Jesus

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is getting frank about the lack of the church’s involvement when it comes to pressing issues like ICE …
Continue Reading
Project 2025 Creators are Ready to Control Your Marriage and Childbirth -- and It's Scary

Project 2025 Creators are Ready to Control Your Marriage and Childbirth — and It’s Scary

The Heritage Foundation– the far-right Christian organization– plans to roll out new policies encouraging Americans to have more babies… and soon! …
Continue Reading
After Bernice King Chimes in, Shaboozey Finally Breaks Silence on 'Immigrants Built America' Controversy

After Bernice King Chimes in, Shaboozey Finally Breaks Silence on ‘Immigrants Built America’ Controversy

After Shaboozey’s Grammy speech caused a stir online about Black Americans and immigrants, Dr. Bernice King has responded …
Continue Reading
The Internet Is Hot Over Kim Burrell's R.Kelly, Diddy Comments

The Internet Is Hot Over Kim Burrell’s R.Kelly, Diddy Comments

Gospel legend Kim Burrell has spoken out about disgraced music icons R. Kelly and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. But what she has to say isn’t going over too well with folks! …
Continue Reading
NFL Star Russell Wilson Shuts Down Rumors After His Name Appears in Epstein Files

NFL Star Russell Wilson Shuts Down Rumors After His Name Appears in Epstein Files

Russell Wilson responds after being name-dropped in the Epstein files …
Continue Reading
You'll Be Shocked at How Much These Black TV Actors <i>Really</i> Get Paid...

You’ll Be Shocked at How Much These Black TV Actors Really Get Paid…

Black actors have notoriously gotten underpaid and now Melvin Gregg and Danielle Brooks are pulling back the layers on how little they earned when first starting off! …
Continue Reading