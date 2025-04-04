White Men Can't Jump Stars Teyana Taylor & Sinqua Walls Play "My Favorite Things"
Kanye Goes Too Damn Far on Kim Kardashian Attacks, Will Smith Reveals Truth of Something We've Wondered, Why Mo'Nique Shouldn't Stop Calling Out Tyler Perry, Dennis Rodman April Fools 'Death Joke' Goes Viral and More Entertainment News

Entertainment

A collection of our best posts of the week in entertainment.

A collection of our best posts of the week in entertainment.

Image for article titled Kanye Goes Too Damn Far on Kim Kardashian Attacks, Will Smith Reveals Truth of Something We&#39;ve Wondered, Why Mo&#39;Nique Shouldn&#39;t Stop Calling Out Tyler Perry, Dennis Rodman April Fools &#39;Death Joke&#39; Goes Viral and More Entertainment News
Photo: Lars Niki for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards (Getty Images), Instagram, Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair; Phillip Faraone for Vanity Fair (Getty Images), Roy Rochlin/2024; Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Brandon Magnus (Getty Images), Dustin Bradford (Getty Images), Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images), Tim Nwachukwu (Getty Images), Image: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images (Getty Images)
2 / 12

Enough! Kanye West’s Latest Attack on Kim Kardashian is Too Damn Far Even For Him

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and Rémy Martin at MOMA on November 06, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: Lars Niki for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards (Getty Images)

Kanye West is continuing to make waves on social media thanks to his recent and wide-ranging interview with DJ Akademiks. But now it looks like his ex-wife Kim Kardashian has gotten caught up in the madness. - Shanelle Genai Read More

3 / 12

Will Smith Finally Reveals The Truth About Something We’ve All Wondered

Image for article titled Kanye Goes Too Damn Far on Kim Kardashian Attacks, Will Smith Reveals Truth of Something We&#39;ve Wondered, Why Mo&#39;Nique Shouldn&#39;t Stop Calling Out Tyler Perry, Dennis Rodman April Fools &#39;Death Joke&#39; Goes Viral and More Entertainment News
Photo: Instagram

There are so many things fans want to ask Actor Will Smith. For example, we want to know what’s going on with that new woman he’s been photographed with lately? And what possessed him to create a new album? Since Red Table has gone mute, it will be a long time before we get our many questions answered. - Kalyn Womack Read More

4 / 12

Theories On What Erykah Badu Was Trying To Say With That Outrageous BBL Outfit

Erykah Badu attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California
Image: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Erykah Badu just made quite the statement with her latest fashion look, but the internet isn’t so sure exactly what that statement is just yet. The “Next Lifetime” singer attended Billboard’s Women in Music ceremony over the weekend, where she was recognized with the coveted icon award. Her speech certainly inspired the crowd, where she referred to women as the wisest and most invincible people on earth. - Jared Alexander Read More

5 / 12

Damn! Why Keke Palmer Is About to Get Canceled Over Cozy Jonathan Majors Interview!

Keke Palmer, left; Jonathan Majors.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for Vanity Fair; Phillip Faraone for Vanity Fair (Getty Images)

Keke Palmer may be the “Internet’s Favorite Cousin” but it looks like there’s about to be some familial in-fighting thanks to a rumored new interview with Jonathan Majors. And folks on social media are taking her to task about it! - Shanelle Genai Read More

6 / 12

Folks May Be Tired of Mo’Nique Calling Out Tyler Perry, But Here’s Why She Shouldn’t Stop

Mo’Nique, left; Tyler Perry.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/2024; Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Mo’Nique is taking the time once again to air out her longstanding grievances with Tyler Perry leaving many to wonder if and when she’ll give up on her quest for justice from the Hollywood mogul. But the longer we think about it, the more we realize that she actually shouldn’t give up and there’s a good reason why. - Shanelle Genai Read More

7 / 12

Trump Has Much to Say About Tiger Woods Dating His Oldest Son’s Ex-wife

Image for article titled Kanye Goes Too Damn Far on Kim Kardashian Attacks, Will Smith Reveals Truth of Something We&#39;ve Wondered, Why Mo&#39;Nique Shouldn&#39;t Stop Calling Out Tyler Perry, Dennis Rodman April Fools &#39;Death Joke&#39; Goes Viral and More Entertainment News
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Welp, welcome to the family, Tiger Woods! After the golf legend unveiled his new romance with President Donald Trump’s ex-daughter-in-law, many have wondered if the president would ever approve of their relationship. Now, we got our answer. - Phenix S Halley Read More

8 / 12

Kanye West Comes for Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, John Legend and More in Shocking Interview

Image for article titled Kanye Goes Too Damn Far on Kim Kardashian Attacks, Will Smith Reveals Truth of Something We&#39;ve Wondered, Why Mo&#39;Nique Shouldn&#39;t Stop Calling Out Tyler Perry, Dennis Rodman April Fools &#39;Death Joke&#39; Goes Viral and More Entertainment News
Photo: Brandon Magnus (Getty Images)

Everyone’s favorite— or not so much— controversial Chicago rapper is back with another attempt to stir up trouble in the industry. Kanye “Ye” West sat down... or really stood up the entire time... for an interview with DJ Akademiks. And man, was it a lot going on. - Phenix S Halley Read More

9 / 12

Mercedes-Benz’s Beef With Deion Sanders’ Son Proves Everyone Can Get the Smoke if They Don’t Come Correct

Shilo Sanders #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on November 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.
Photo: Dustin Bradford (Getty Images)

Shilo Sanders, son of Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders may be on the NFL’s radar when it comes to the upcoming 2025 Draft, but it appears Mercedes-Benz is also keeping its eyes on him. And it’s not for a good reason. Don’t worry, we’ll explain. - Shanelle Genai Read More

10 / 12

Grab Tissues: Viola Davis Just Made This Heartbreaking Admission About Her Biggest Chadwick Boseman Regret

Viola Davis, left; Chadwick Boseman.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Viola Davis has never shied away from speaking her truth, but the latest truth she revealed about the late Chadwick Boseman just might surprise you. And now, she’s opening up about it. - Shanelle Genai Read More

11 / 12

“Evil” Death Joke About Dennis Goes Viral, But Now Rodman and The Internet Speaks Out

Dennis Rodman reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: Tim Nwachukwu (Getty Images)

Dennis Rodman has done a good job at staying out of the headlines lately. But that all changed on Tuesday thanks to a truly over-the-top joke that his fans are saying went way too far—and now Rodman is responding. - Shanelle Genai Read More

12 / 12