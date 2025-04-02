"Evil" Death Joke About Dennis Goes Viral, But Now Rodman and The Internet Speaks Out

Dennis Rodman has done a good job at staying out of the headlines lately. But that all changed on Tuesday thanks to a truly over-the-top joke that his fans are saying went way too far—and now Rodman is responding.

As you all know, less than 24 hours ago, the country celebrated April Fool’s Day and while many jokes were posted all over social media, one in particular about Rodman took the internet by storm. The joke, you ask? That the 5 time NBA champion had actually passed away. According to a now viral post on Instagram, it alleged that Rodman passed away in his apartment due to a “tragic autoerotic asphyxiation accident” and police found him.

“Rest easy Dennis, heaven has another angel now!” the post read in part.

Once similar posts like that began to make the rounds on social media, fans were quick to call out how much the joke was in poor taste and how no matter what—death is something you don’t ever play around with.

“The Dennis Rodman death hoax was evil. I wish death hoaxes can be marked as crimes,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“That Dennis Rodman passing away joke was not funny. Death is not a joke even on April Fools Day,” said another.

Added one other user, “Dennis Rodman being dead isn’t a good April’s Fool joke.. That’s outta line. Keep that shit cordial and practical jokes. I’m the main one preaching about the world being sensitive nowadays, but we never played about deaths on April fools, and never will.”

Thankfully, once all the chatter reached his part of the internet, Rodman himself decided to respond, posting a selfie to Instagram later on Tuesday with the caption: “Yesss Sirr Alive and Well. What’s up”

Quite literally nothing about this year has been funny, so it would behoove folks to stop trying to make jokes, especially bad ones like these, moving forward.