Mo'Nique Uses Angie Stone's Death to Rekindle Ancient Tyler Perry Beef, But Social Media Isn't Going For It

Just when you thought the mess between Mo’Nique and Tyler Perry had finally come to a close, it looks as if it’s rearing it’s ugly head yet again in 2025. And when we tell you how, you’re sure to be appalled.

Wicked City Season 2 and Tyler Perry's The Oval Are Back on TV This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Wicked City Season 2 and Tyler Perry's The Oval Are Back on TV This Week

Wicked City Season 2 and Tyler Perry's The Oval Are Back on TV This Week CC Share Subtitles Off

English Wicked City Season 2 and Tyler Perry's The Oval Are Back on TV This Week

As you well know by now, the beef between the two Hollywood stars stems all the way back to 2009 when the “Precious” star refused to fly out to France for a non-contractually obligated appearance to promote the film at that year’s Cannes Film Festival. Due to her refusal, Perry—who was one of the executive producers of the film alongside Oprah Winfrey—labeled her as “difficult to work with” and essentially blackballed her.

Advertisement

Since then, she’s never missed an opportunity to remind Perry of his wrongdoing and call him out for his lies, even going so far making multiple videos on social media, posting an audio conversation of Perry admitting he did wrong by her, doing long interviews about him, blasting him during a comedy set and more.

Advertisement

But her attempt at trying to get justice from Perry has finally come at quite literally one of the worst times ever and people online have nothing positive to say about it. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, then let us be the first to tell you that “The Deliverance” star called out the “Madea” star in a lengthy open letter on Instagram on Tuesday.

Advertisement

And while that seems to be par for the course, it was the fact that she used Perry’s recent sermon at Angie Stone’s funeral as the jump off point to air out her grievances yet again.

Advertisement

“I recently watched your heartfelt speech at Angie Stone’s funeral, where you expressed frustration over her mistreatment by the music industry. It struck me, and my husband Sidney, as poignant, but also made us reflect on some unsettling discrepancies in your actions towards me,” Mo’Nique began.

She continued:

1 You expressed anger over Angie’s mistreatment. Yet, you labeled me “difficult to work with,” despite never having worked with me. How can you condemn poor treatment of others when you’ve imposed the same on me? We have audio of you admitting you were wrong. 2 You asked, “Where’s the money she’s owed?” Well, where’s my public apology that you promised in 2016? The false narrative you perpetuated helped blackball me, costing me tens of millions. Where’s the restitution for that?

Advertisement

Her third point hinged on the fact that Perry mentioned that he was tired of Black folks not receiving the benefits we deserved yet he had no problem asking her to “promote Precious for free, without a contract or compensation, which highlights your double standard.”

Her fourth and last point centered on how Perry mentioned that others should be “careful in how we treat ‘children of God” but questioned whether or not he himself has a “responsibility to act with love and truth” as a man of faith and to fulfill the promise he made to apologize to her for his wrongdoing. Mo’nique also mentioned the recorded audio she still has where Perry admits his part in their fallout.

Advertisement

As she closed, she hoped that his words at Stone’s funeral would inspire him to right the wrongs he’s done, but when folks on social media got wind of her words—many of them called her out for not knowing time and place.

Advertisement

“Mo’Nique is a prime example of how you can miss your healing waiting for the apologies you’ll never get,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“At this point MoNique needs to see a therapist because turning someone’s funeral into a chance to say Tyler Perry owes you money is not something a functioning person would do,” said another.

Advertisement

Added another, “Monique is quite insufferable for making Tyler Perry’s speech at Angie Stone’s funeral about her. That was NOT the time or place. It’s been 16 years; an apology would’ve come in the mail already.”

Advertisement

“I wish Monique and her husband Sidney would leave us tf alone! We are tired and exhausted. We don’t care! That instagram post about Tyler Perry was inappropriate and in bad taste. That wasn’t the time for that. Go outside and touch grass. Free US!” one other user said.