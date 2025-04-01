Tiger Woods Is Dating Trump's Ex-Daughter-in-Law, and the President Has Some Thoughts...

Welp, welcome to the family, Tiger Woods! After the golf legend unveiled his new romance with President Donald Trump’s ex-daughter-in-law, many have wondered if the president would ever approve of their relationship. Now, we got our answer.



During a press conference in the Oval Office, Trump weighed in on his friend and golf buddy’s new boo. Woods, 49, confirmed he’s been dating Vanessa Trump, 47, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, after weeks of speculation. On Instagram, he wrote “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side” before asking for “privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

But while the world was just finding out about the love birds on March 23, it seems the president had already been briefed on the matter. In fact, it was the athlete himself who had the conversation with Trump during a golf game. “I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he’s a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete, and he told me about it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday (March 31).

Vanessa was married to Trump’s eldest son from 2005 until 2018. Despite his loyalty to his son and his friendship with Woods, Trump revealed he gave his friend his blessing. “I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good. That’s good.’” The president continued saying, “I’m very happy for both. Let them both be happy.”

Trump also spoke on Vanessa’s previous marriage to Trump Jr. saying they “had a very good relationship.” He went on bragging about his grandchildren saying, “They have incredible children— five incredible children. All good athletes, all great students.” To him, their marriage fell apart in 2018 after controversy surrounding Russia’s rumored election inference even led to Vanessa receiving a letter containing a non-lethal white powder, according to Page Six.

“They broke up, you know, quite a while ago. And, which was to me very sad because I think they’re both great,” Trump continued to reporters before adding “I have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger...I love Tiger, and I love Vanessa.”

For all those wondering where’s Trump Jr. in all of this, a spokesperson told Page Six he’s “fully supportive” of Vanessa new relationship with Woods. The insider continued, “Don has obviously dated other people since their split so as long as Tiger treats Vanessa and their kids with respect, he’s good with it.”

So with that, it seems everyone’s on board with Woods joining the broader Trump family. Between playing golf with the head Trump in charge and now going public with Vanessa, we guess Woods might pop out at the next Trump family thanksgiving.