Kanye West Confirms Iggy Azalea's Sexually Disturbing Statements About Him in a Shocking Self Admission on Twitter

Kanye West is no stranger to saying some truly off the wall remarks on social media, but his latest admission is easily one of his most disgusting. And it unfortunately involves fellow rapper Iggy Azalea.

Over the weekend, both Azalea and Ye’s names were among the trending topics, thanks to their previous exchange on X/Twitter (more on that later.) The exchange prompted her to reflect on an old meeting she had with Yeezy back in 2012. Hopping on Twitch to tell her story, she talked about a meeting she took with the “The Life of Pablo” rapper years ago to evaluate whether or not she wanted to sign to his record label.

But, in what was perhaps the most off-putting part, Azalea claimed that during their meeting, Ye had “so much pornography” in a mood board that he showed her — which included pictures of herself.

“This was just weird to me. I really looked up to Kanye so it threw me off. I didn’t know what to say,” she said during the stream. “So I was like, ‘Oh, that’s interesting to think that somebody that I really look up to looks at my pictures every morning for inspiration. That’s kind of cool.’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I jack off to them!’ Weird. Don’t know what to say.”

Azalea also alleged that Ye also asked her about her then-boyfriend and how big his, umm, genitals were. After she didn’t respond, the “All of the Lights” rapper encouraged her to let her boyfriend sleep with as many women as he could because it was his “God-given right.”

As the clip of the interview began to circulate online, it finally made its way over to Ye’s neck of the woods who hopped back on X to confirm Azalea’s account.

“This is true,” the Chicago, Illinois, native wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

As we previously reported, West has been on social media tirade lately, spewing vitriol laced comments on X and making truly disturbing allegations against everybody from Beyoncé and Jay-Z (and their kids) to rapper Playboi Carti. For Carti specifically, he and Ye got into it on March 18 after the “Donda” music artist blasted him for not featuring him on his recently released album, “MUSIC.” Things escalated shortly after when Carti tagged Yeezy’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian in a post to alert her that he wanted to collaborate on her daughter North West’s upcoming album. But Yeezy wasn’t having it.

“I DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI. HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER,” Yeezy wrote on X in a tweet captured by HipHopDX.

He later compared Carti’s ask to the equivalent of him asking Azalea if her son — of whom she shares with Carti — could do a song with him. Naturally, once the “Fancy” rapper got wind of Ye’s words, she politely asked him to leave her son out of it.