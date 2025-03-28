Fans Up in Arms as Tenoch Huerta Returns to Marvel While Jonathan Majors Remains MIA

Marvel fans all over the world were excited on Wednesday when the cast for their upcoming film, “Avengers: Doomsday” was announced. But conversations about the movie quickly took a turn thanks to the inclusion of one actor, namely Tenoch Huerta and the exclusion of another, namely Jonathan Majors.

It’s no secret as to why Majors wasn’t named in the laundry list of actors. Just moments after he was convicted of reckless assault back in December 2023 stemming from his domestic dispute trial, the studio called one of his managers to tell him that they’d be parting ways and he’d no longer be playing to coveted role of their next “big bad” Kang the Conqueror.

As for Huerta, who played villain Namor in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” back in 2022, his return to the MCU only makes sense as it was clear form the aforementioned film that the studio had plans to build upon his storyline. However, as many pointed out, not too many months after Majors’ allegations from his domestic dispute incident hit the internet, Huerta was hit with allegations of his own.

To be specific, an alleged ex-girlfriend of his accused him of sexual assault in June 2023. Huerta denied the allegations at the time, calling them “false and offensive.” Huerta nor his accuser have yet to go to court over the claims.

Yet and still, the memory of the allegations were still fresh on folks’ minds when Marvel’s new reveal hit the internet and people took no time at all hopping on X/Twitter to call out the difference in how the giant studio was treating the two men.

“There’s no f*cking way Marvel gives Tenoch Huerta a chair without disney being surefire about those allegations right? Not after the Majors incident,” wrote one user.

“Tenoch Huerta sexual assault allegations are still active, and @MarvelStudios didn’t boot him yet like Jonathan Majors,” said another.

“Johnathan majors watching Tenoch Huerta Mejia keep his marvel job through the allegations,” one other user wrote with an old video of the late rapper DMX crying.

Added another, “So alleged rapist who played NAMOR can return, but NOT Jonathan Majors? Interesting.”

“If they announce Tenoch Huerta next the Jonathan Majors stans are gonna be inSUFFERABLE,” another user said.

Neither Majors nor Huerta have responded to the chatter. The “Black Panther” star has expressed his excitement on coming back to the MCU on his Instagram.