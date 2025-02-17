That's So Random Amanda Warren
Where To Stream These Black Oscar-Nominated Stars Ahead of The Academy Awards

Entertainment

Where To Stream These Black Oscar-Nominated Stars Ahead of The Academy Awards

If you haven't had the chance yet, here is where to watch the movies nominated for the 97th Academy Awards

By
Mahalia Otshudy
Image for article titled Where To Stream These Black Oscar-Nominated Stars Ahead of The Academy Awards
Image: A24, Universal

The Oscar awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 2nd, meaning you still have to watch the films that have been nominated and support your favorite actors. However, the awards being right around the corner, it might be hard to figure out where you can watch them. No worries, we got you covered. But first, let us tell you a little bit about the movies that are up for the awards so that you can fill out your scorecards and make your own judgments. Let the games begin!

Wicked

Wicked

Wicked - Official Trailer

Wicked is up for ten Oscar Oscars awards, including Best Picture, Best actress for Cynthia Erivo and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. What started as a popular novel by Winnie Holzman, has become a prequel of sorts to the classic movie, Wizards of Oz. But unlike the classic starring Judy Garland, there’s a hidden meaning in Wicke, that being an outcast can be your superpower.

A little bit about Wicked

Image for article titled Where To Stream These Black Oscar-Nominated Stars Ahead of The Academy Awards
Photo: Valeria Macon (Getty Images)

The iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda were first played by Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth when the musical hit Broadway in 2003, and since then Cynthia Erivo is only the second black woman to play Elphaba, after Alexia Khadime played the role in London’s West End from 2008 to 2010, according to Refinery29.

Wicked’s Nominations

Image for article titled Where To Stream These Black Oscar-Nominated Stars Ahead of The Academy Awards
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis (Getty Images)

Could the Oscars make history next week? Possibly, that’s if Cynthia Erivo wins the award for Best Actress. She’ll be the second Black woman to have ever won the award! Fingers crossed. If you want to support the cast and crew you can watch Wicked on Peacock, Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Nickel Boys

NICKEL BOYS | Official Trailer

“Nickel Boys” is up for two awards: Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. Based the novel of the same name by Colson Whitehead, the movie follows Elwood Curtis after he is sent to a reformatory school in Florida. It is a heavy story that takes place during the Civil Rights Movement but also reflects how friendship and community is important to remain a sense of dignity against such troubled times.

A little bit about Nickel Boys

Colson Whitehead describes the origin of his book THE NICKEL BOYS

Colson Whitehead’s “Nickel Boys” was a Pulitzer Prize winning novel, and the story was based on a real reform school in Florida. In the novel, the school is called the “Dozier School.” After seeing a report on the school and white survivors of the school, Whitehead wondered what happened to the Black boys that went to the school. In thei video, Whitehead talks about how the book came to be.

Nickel Boys’ Nominations

Image for article titled Where To Stream These Black Oscar-Nominated Stars Ahead of The Academy Awards
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images)

You can watch “Nickel Boys “on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. The film took on quite an experimental turn by being filmed in the first person point of view, perhaps to help the audience get more situated into the world and into the feet of our two protagonists. It’ll be interesting to see how receptive The Academy is to such a unique way of filmmaking.

Sing Sing

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24

Up for two nominations, “Sing Sing” is based on a true story, it is a prison drama about a man imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. However, during his time inside he finds purpose through a prison theater group and a newfound passion is born within him. It’s beautiful story about community but also the strength of hope. Colman Domingo is an absolute triumph on screen.

A little bit about Sing Sing

Image for article titled Where To Stream These Black Oscar-Nominated Stars Ahead of The Academy Awards
Photo: Angela Weiss (Getty Images)

The film is based on a true story, inspired by the Rehabiliation Through the Arts program in the Sing Sing prison in upstate New York, according to Esquire. Esquire also says the film features not only professional actors, but real former inmates from the program.

Sing Sing’s nominations

Image for article titled Where To Stream These Black Oscar-Nominated Stars Ahead of The Academy Awards
Photo: Tristan Fewings/BAFTA (Getty Images)

Sing Sing is available to watch on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. The film has given Colman Domingo is second Academy nomination for Best Actor. If he wins, the award would be Domingo’s first and would make him the sixth Black man to have won the award for best actor.

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer

Dune: Part Two has received ten nominations and it is perhaps one of the biggest franchises right now. The Dune universe has brought together a stellar and diverse cast to bring the book to the Big screen.

Dune is a science fiction book written by Frank Herbert that was first published in 1965. Some of the source material from the book has also inspired the looks that Zendaya and Law Roach have slayed during press runs.

Dune: Part Two’s nominations

Image for article titled Where To Stream These Black Oscar-Nominated Stars Ahead of The Academy Awards
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Dune: Part Two is available to watch on Netflix and Max. Although Part Two has been nominated for awards such as Best Picture, Cinematography, Production Design, Sound and Visual Effects, there’s no nomination sfor best acting.

Emilia Pérez

Emilia Pérez | Official Trailer | Netflix

Emilia Pérez has managed to rake in 13 nominations. The tri-lingual musical crime film written by Jacques Audiard is based on Audiard’s opera libretto of the same name. The film follows a lawyer as they attempt to help a retired cartel boss let go of her old life and transition into a woman.

A little bit about Emilia Pérez

Image for article titled Where To Stream These Black Oscar-Nominated Stars Ahead of The Academy Awards
Image: Netflix

Though Emilia Pérez has received so much praise, the film has also produced much scandal. Tweets from Karla Sofia Gascón, Miss Perés herself resurfaced where she was managed to insult and offend people from almost every corner of the earth. In fact the tweets were so bad that Netflix refused to transport or accommodate Gascón for the awards season. Netflix allegedly plans to edit the films posters in order to push Zoe Saldana as the lead for the film, that’s according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Emilia Pérez’s nominations

Image for article titled Where To Stream These Black Oscar-Nominated Stars Ahead of The Academy Awards
Photo: Dave Benett (Getty Images)

Emilia Pérez is a Netflix exclusive, and though it seems that the general public is against Gascón and isn’t wishing her well for the awards, there is a chance that Zoe Saldana could potentially grab the award for Best Supporting Actress which could be an exciting win to see. Happy watching!

