Where To Stream These Black Oscar-Nominated Stars Ahead of The Academy Awards

The Oscar awards are set to take place on Sunday, March 2nd, meaning you still have to watch the films that have been nominated and support your favorite actors. However, the awards being right around the corner, it might be hard to figure out where you can watch them. No worries, we got you covered. But first, let us tell you a little bit about the movies that are up for the awards so that you can fill out your scorecards and make your own judgments. Let the games begin!