Music

Here's th Perfect Throwback Setlist to Celebrate Millennium Tour 2025

From Bow Wow to the Ying Yang Twins, this tour is bringing back the nostalgia. But if you can't make the tour stop, don't worry because we've got the music!

By
Shanelle Genai
Omarion, left; Bow Wow, and Trey Songz.
Photo: Neilson Barnard for The Recording Academy; Frazer Harrison; Bryan Steffy for LiveXLive (Getty Images)

What do you get when you combine Bow Wow, Trey Songz, Omarion, Rick Ross, Bobby Valentino, Plies and more all on one stage? You get the 2025 Millennium Tour that’s currently taking over stadiums and social media!

The 25-date tour began at the top March and is set to conclude at the end of April. Additional performers include Sammie, Ray J, Nivea, Lloyd and more. But we know inflation has the price of eggs and everything else looking real sketchy right now, especially concert tickets. And no matter how much you may want to go down memory lane, sometimes the trip just isn’t feasible.

So as the Millennium Tour 2025 begins its final weeks, we figured we’d do a solid for the folks at home who couldn’t make their way out to see them. That’s why we scoured the internet for the setlist for the show and provided it for you here so you can still get your Harlem shake on from the comfort of your own home!

The artists are in the order that they appear at the show, so get some snacks and something to sip on and enjoy the music!

Nivea

Nivea - Complicated • 4K 432 Hz

Who: Nivea, solo

Songs Performed: “Complicated,” “Don’t Mess With My Man”

Ying Yang Twins

Ying Yang Twins - Salt Shaker (feat. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz) (Official Music Video)

Who: Ying Yang Twins, solo

Songs Performed: “Salt Shaker,” “Whistle While You Twerk,” “Wait (The Whisper Song)” and more

Lloyd

Lloyd - Get It Shawty

Who: Llyod, solo

Songs Performed: “Player’s Prayer,” “Bedrock,” “Get it Shawty,” “Lay It Down”, “Tru” and more

RSVP- Ray J

Ray J “Sexy Can I” featuring Yung Berg EXPLICIT VERSION

Who: Ray J, grouped and solo

Songs Performed: “Sexy Can I,” “One Wish”

RSVP- Bobby Valentino

Bobby V. - Anonymous ft. Timbaland

Who: Bobby Valentino, solo and grouped

Songs Performed: “Anonymous,” “Mrs. Officer,” “Slow Down”

RSVP- Sammie

Soulja Boy Tell’em - Kiss Me Thru The Phone ft. Sammie

Who: Sammie, solo and grouped

Songs Performed: “Come With Me,” “Kiss Me Thru the Phone”

RSVP- Pleasure P

Pleasure P - Under (Official Video)

Who: Pleasure P, solo and grouped

Songs Performed: “Grind On Me,” “On the Hotline,” “Under”

Boosie

Wipe Me Down - Lil Boosie Ft. Foxx & webbie [Explicit]

Who: Boosie, solo

Songs Performed: “Wipe Me Down,” “Set It Off”

Plies

Plies - Shawty (feat. T-Pain) [Official Video]

Who: Plies, solo

Songs Performed: “Shawty,” “Becky,” “Bust It Baby,” and more

Rick Ross

Rick Ross - B.M.F. (Official Music Video) ft. Styles P

Who: Rick Ross, solo

Songs Performed: “B.M.F,” “Aston Martin Music,” “Ima Boss,” “All I Do Is Win” and more

Omarion

Omarion - Touch (Video Version)

Who: Omarion, solo

Songs Performed: “Touch,” “Post to Be,” “O” and more

Bow Wow

Bow Wow - Let Me Hold You (Video Version) ft. Omarion

Who: Bow Wow, solo

Songs Performed: “I Think They Like Me (remix,)” “Let Me Hold You,” “Take Ya Home,” “Shortie Like Mine,” “Bounce With Me” and more

Trey Songz

Trey Songz - Love Faces [Official Music Video]

Who: Sammie, solo and grouped

Songs Performed: “Already Taken,” “Cant Be Friends,” “Need A Girl,” “Does He Do It,” “Love Faces” and more

Surprise Guests: K Camp, Young Dro, Paul Wall

K Camp - Money Baby ft. Kwony Cash (Official Video)

Additional guests included fellow rappers like K Camp, Paul Wall and Young Dro who popped up in a few cities thus far. They performed hits like “Money Baby,” “Cut Her Off,” “Drive Slow,” “Ain’t I” and more.

