Here's th Perfect Throwback Setlist to Celebrate Millennium Tour 2025

What do you get when you combine Bow Wow, Trey Songz, Omarion, Rick Ross, Bobby Valentino, Plies and more all on one stage? You get the 2025 Millennium Tour that’s currently taking over stadiums and social media!



The 25-date tour began at the top March and is set to conclude at the end of April. Additional performers include Sammie, Ray J, Nivea, Lloyd and more. But we know inflation has the price of eggs and everything else looking real sketchy right now, especially concert tickets. And no matter how much you may want to go down memory lane, sometimes the trip just isn’t feasible.

So as the Millennium Tour 2025 begins its final weeks, we figured we’d do a solid for the folks at home who couldn’t make their way out to see them. That’s why we scoured the internet for the setlist for the show and provided it for you here so you can still get your Harlem shake on from the comfort of your own home!

The artists are in the order that they appear at the show, so get some snacks and something to sip on and enjoy the music!