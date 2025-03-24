Fans Can't Help But Clown Trey Songz for His Hilarious Reaction to a Surprising Fan Interaction During Millennium Tour

Trey Songz may be having a ball as one of the headliners for the 2025 Millennium Tour, but fans are arguably having a better time thanks to a now viral fan interaction. And once you see the clip, you’ll understand why.

While performing in North Carolina over the weekend, the “Love Faces” singer was doing perfectly fine during his set, singing a myriad of his greatest hits. Unfortunately, though he was keeping the crowd hype all by himself —performing his song “All We Do” from his 2014 album “Trigga”— one enthusiastic fan decided to join him onstage as his unofficial and unappointed hype man. The unidentified man could be seen in multiple videos running up to Songz and jumping up and down after trying to put his arms around him before the “Jupiter Love” singer pushed him off and two security guards rushed the fan off stage.

And while the incident was seemingly harmless and Songz was unfazed and unscathed, fans online couldn’t help but take a minute to clown him for his “Power Ranger” and “Mortal Kombat”-like fighting stance he got in after realizing a stranger was standing next to him.

“Trey put up the GTA Cj stance,” wrote one user in the comments section on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post about the incident.

“[He] squared up and had 0 intentions on swinging,” said another.

“N*gga posed like a fkn Power Ranger,” wrote another.

Over on The Shade Room’s post about the ordeal, one other user wrote: “Trey Songz aint got no song where a dude should be jumping on stage.”

“Boy got in a Mortal Kombat stance,” wrote another.

“Man what type of power ranger ahh punch was that?” another user questioned.

As of this writing, Trey Songz has not spoken out about the incident.