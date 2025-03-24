Entertainment

Fans Can't Help But Clown Trey Songz for His Hilarious Reaction to a Surprising Fan Interaction During Millennium Tour

While performing, a fan decided to join him onstage. But it was what happened afterwards that's got people talking.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Trey Songz attends inBetweeners &amp; D&amp;G, powered by UNXD. DGFamily NFT.NYC Party at TAO Uptown on June 22, 2022 in New York City.
Trey Songz attends inBetweeners & D&G, powered by UNXD. DGFamily NFT.NYC Party at TAO Uptown on June 22, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Shareif Ziyadat For INBETWEENERS x DOLCE & GABBANA (Getty Images)

Trey Songz may be having a ball as one of the headliners for the 2025 Millennium Tour, but fans are arguably having a better time thanks to a now viral fan interaction. And once you see the clip, you’ll understand why.

Suggested Reading

Black Celebs Who Created Terrible Things That We Can't Get Enough Of: Tyler Perry, Juvenile and And Others
The Sad, Wild, Drama-Filled Stories Behind These 5 Black Musical Icons' Estates After They Died
Death Row Record's 'Cookie Lyon' Sues the Label, Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight for a Crazy Amount of Money
Original Ghostbuster, Ernie Hudson, Only Earned $370 Out Of His First $10,000 Hollywood Paycheck
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Black Celebs Who Created Terrible Things That We Can't Get Enough Of: Tyler Perry, Juvenile and And Others
The Sad, Wild, Drama-Filled Stories Behind These 5 Black Musical Icons' Estates After They Died
Death Row Record's 'Cookie Lyon' Sues the Label, Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight for a Crazy Amount of Money
Original Ghostbuster, Ernie Hudson, Only Earned $370 Out Of His First $10,000 Hollywood Paycheck
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

While performing in North Carolina over the weekend, the “Love Faces” singer was doing perfectly fine during his set, singing a myriad of his greatest hits. Unfortunately, though he was keeping the crowd hype all by himself —performing his song “All We Do” from his 2014 album “Trigga”— one enthusiastic fan decided to join him onstage as his unofficial and unappointed hype man. The unidentified man could be seen in multiple videos running up to Songz and jumping up and down after trying to put his arms around him before the “Jupiter Love” singer pushed him off and two security guards rushed the fan off stage.

Advertisement

Related Content

Trey Songz Sued for Sexual Assault… Again
Trey Songz Tries for a Strike of Legal Luck in $10M Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Related Content

Trey Songz Sued for Sexual Assault… Again
Trey Songz Tries for a Strike of Legal Luck in $10M Sexual Assault Lawsuit

And while the incident was seemingly harmless and Songz was unfazed and unscathed, fans online couldn’t help but take a minute to clown him for his “Power Ranger” and “Mortal Kombat”-like fighting stance he got in after realizing a stranger was standing next to him.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Trey put up the GTA Cj stance,” wrote one user in the comments section on Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post about the incident.

“[He] squared up and had 0 intentions on swinging,” said another.

“N*gga posed like a fkn Power Ranger,” wrote another.

Over on The Shade Room’s post about the ordeal, one other user wrote: “Trey Songz aint got no song where a dude should be jumping on stage.”

Advertisement

“Boy got in a Mortal Kombat stance,” wrote another.

“Man what type of power ranger ahh punch was that?” another user questioned.

As of this writing, Trey Songz has not spoken out about the incident.