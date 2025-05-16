From Marvin Gaye to Nicki Minaj, These 15 Black Songs Predicted the Future With Spooky Accuracy

One of TLC’s biggest hits, “Waterfalls,” is nothing but straight warnings and predictions for folks that can’t get their act right. Beginning with the implications of gang life for young Black men, T-Boz sang about a mother having to mourn her son after he’s killed while selling drugs. “All the praying just ain’t helping at all / ‘Cause he can’t seem to keep his self out of trouble / So, he goes out, and he makes his money the best way he know how /Another body laying cold in the gutter / Listen to me.” In 2025, with the rise of trap music and ganger culture, this is unfortunately a reality for many Black mothers and sons in cities like Chicago, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.