Everyone Who Is Attending Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Historic Funeral in Chicago

(L/R) Former US vice prsident Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former president Bill Clinton, former president Barack Obama, former first lady Jill Biden and former president Joe Biden attend a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

The House of Hope on Chicago’s South Side is built to hold 10,000 people, but today, even those walls seem too small to contain the legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson. As the “People’s Celebration” begins this Friday morning, March 6, the pews aren’t just filled with the Chicagoans he fought for— they are flanked by the political architecture of hope from the last forty years.

The remains of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson arrive during a Public Homecoming and celebration of life in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

In a final, resounding salute to the “South Carolina boy” who dared to run so others could lead, lawmakers, world leaders and celebrities will converge on the 114th Street sanctuary to say their final goodbye to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition titan.

(L/R) Former US vice prsident Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former president Bill Clinton, former president Barack Obama, former first lady Jill Biden and former president Joe Biden attend a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: Filmmaker Tyler Perry attends a celebration of life service for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Former US President Barack Obama arrives during a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: Dr. Cornel West (L) attends a celebration of life service for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

California Governor Gavin Newsom greets attendees during the Public Homecoming and celebration of life for civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

Reverend Al Sharpton attends a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

Jesse Jackson Jr., attends a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

Former US President Bill Clinton arrives during a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: Television host Judge Greg Mathis speaks at a celebration of life service for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton (L) takes a selfie as she attends a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

Former US President Joe Biden arrives during a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: Yusef Jackson speaks at a celebration of life service for his father, civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley attends a celebration of life service for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson speaks at a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

US singer Opal Staples performs at a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: Rev. Al Sharpton speaks with Jesse Jackson Jr. before the start of a celebration of life ceremony for Jackson's father, civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevic attends the Public Homecoming and celebration of life for civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attends a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026.

Rev. Jackson died peacefully at his Chicago home surrounded by family on Feb. 17 after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). He was 84.

Jackson’s funeral, which is open to the public with general admission seating according to Fox 32 Chicago, will feature a star-studded list of speakers, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Rev. Al Sharpton.

At the center of the homegoing is the Jackson family: widow Dr. Jacqueline Jackson will address the sanctuary, while all of the Reverend’s children are slated to speak or perform, including remarks from his sons, Jesse Jackson Jr. and Rep. Jonathan Jackson.

Jennifer Hudson, and gospel singers Bebe Winans and Pastor Marvin Winans are scheduled to perform. Jackson’s daughter, Santita Jackson, will perform “To God be the Glory.”