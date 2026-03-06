Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

Everyone Who Is Attending Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Historic Funeral in Chicago

Barack Obama, the Clintons and the Bidens gather in Chicago Friday for the homegoing of Rev. Jesse Jackson, who taught a generation to keep hope alive.

By










Published

(L/R) Former US vice prsident Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former president Bill Clinton, former president Barack Obama, former first lady Jill Biden and former president Joe Biden attend a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

The House of Hope on Chicago’s South Side is built to hold 10,000 people, but today, even those walls seem too small to contain the legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson. As the “People’s Celebration” begins this Friday morning, March 6, the pews aren’t just filled with the Chicagoans he fought for— they are flanked by the political architecture of hope from the last forty years.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Marvin Sapp Turns Viral Controversy Into A Song â But Not Everyone’s Praising Him

The remains of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson arrive during a Public Homecoming and celebration of life in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

In a final, resounding salute to the “South Carolina boy” who dared to run so others could lead, lawmakers, world leaders and celebrities will converge on the 114th Street sanctuary to say their final goodbye to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition titan.

Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Jill Biden and Joe Biden

(L/R) Former US vice prsident Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former president Bill Clinton, former president Barack Obama, former first lady Jill Biden and former president Joe Biden attend a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Tyler Perry

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: Filmmaker Tyler Perry attends a celebration of life service for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson died on February 17, following a lengthy battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama arrives during a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Cornel West

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: Dr. Cornel West (L) attends a celebration of life service for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson died on February 17, following a lengthy battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

California Governor Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom greets attendees during the Public Homecoming and celebration of life for civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Reverend Al Sharpton

Reverend Al Sharpton attends a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Jesse Jackson Jr.

Jesse Jackson Jr., attends a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Bill Clinton

Former US President Bill Clinton arrives during a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Judge Greg Mathis

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: Television host Judge Greg Mathis speaks at a celebration of life service for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson died on February 17, following a lengthy battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton 

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton (L) takes a selfie as she attends a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Joe Biden

Former US President Joe Biden arrives during a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Yusef Jackson

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: Yusef Jackson speaks at a celebration of life service for his father, civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson died on February 17, following a lengthy battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley 

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: Former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley attends a celebration of life service for civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson died on February 17, following a lengthy battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson speaks at a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Opal Staples 

US singer Opal Staples performs at a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson Jr. and Michael Eric Dyson

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 06: Rev. Al Sharpton speaks with Jesse Jackson Jr. before the start of a celebration of life ceremony for Jackson’s father, civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, at the House of Hope arena on March 06, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson died on February 17, following a lengthy battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Former Illinois Governor Rod R. Blagojevich

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevic attends the Public Homecoming and celebration of life for civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker attends a public memorial service to celebrate the life of civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson in Chicago, Illinois, on March 6, 2026. Veteran US civil rights activist Reverend Jesse Jackson, one of the nation’s most influential Black voices, died peacefully on February 17, 2026 at the age of 84. Jackson, a Baptist minister, had been a civil rights leader since the 1960s, when he marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and helped fundraise for the cause. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP via Getty Images)

Rev. Jackson died peacefully at his Chicago home surrounded by family on Feb. 17 after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). He was 84.

Jackson’s funeral, which is open to the public with general admission seating according to Fox 32 Chicago, will feature a star-studded list of speakers, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Rev. Al Sharpton.

At the center of the homegoing is the Jackson family: widow Dr. Jacqueline Jackson will address the sanctuary, while all of the Reverend’s children are slated to speak or perform, including remarks from his sons, Jesse Jackson Jr. and Rep. Jonathan Jackson.

Jennifer Hudson, and gospel singers Bebe Winans and Pastor Marvin Winans are scheduled to perform. Jackson’s daughter, Santita Jackson, will perform “To God be the Glory.”

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Trump Is Getting Away With These Dangerous Actions Right Under Our Noses

Trump Is Getting Away With These Dangerous Actions Right Under Our Noses

From rolling back civil rights protections to Trump’s violent threats against Americans, here’s all the political events happening right under you nose …
Continue Reading
The Untold Story of Jimmie Lee Jackson, Whose Killing Sparked the 'Bloody Sunday' Marches

The Untold Story of Jimmie Lee Jackson, Whose Killing Sparked the ‘Bloody Sunday’ Marches

We know the leaders of the movement, but how well do you know the story behind the 26-year-old martyr whose death sparked Bloody Sunday? …
Continue Reading
Big News On Sidney Dorsey, The Ex-Georgia Sheriff Convicted of Murder Conspiracy

Big News On Sidney Dorsey, The Ex-Georgia Sheriff Convicted of Murder Conspiracy

Sidney Dorsey died in prison after serving a life sentence for the shocking 2000 political murder after losing his reelection bid …
Continue Reading
Eric Benét's Viral New War Protest Song is Exactly What We Needed

Eric Benét’s Viral New War Protest Song is Exactly What We Needed

The “Spend My Life With You” singer gave us a much-needed soulful protest anthem calling out the Trump administration decision to bomb Iran …
Continue Reading
This Viral Content Creator is Keeping Our Black Food Traditions Alive - And Looking Great While Doing it!

This Viral Content Creator is Keeping Our Black Food Traditions Alive – And Looking Great While Doing it!

Sonja Norwood (aka Wick’d Creations) has built a massive social media following sharing the Black recipes you won’t find in cookbooks …
Continue Reading
Queen Latifah Death Rumor Spurs This Unusual Development

Queen Latifah Death Rumor Spurs This Unusual Development

After a viral rumor spread on Facebook that Queen Latifah was dead, she hopped on Instagram to address her fans’ concerns …
Continue Reading
Viral 'Sinners' Test Footage Has Fans Wanting More Behind-the-Scenes Content

Viral ‘Sinners’ Test Footage Has Fans Wanting More Behind-the-Scenes Content

Test footage from the first days of filming “Sinners” has fans wanting more behind-the-scenes content …
Continue Reading
Why Stefon Diggs Is Having The Worst Week Ever, Black Twitter Responds

Why Stefon Diggs Is Having The Worst Week Ever, Black Twitter Responds

The NFL veteran wide receiver has been racking a bunch of L’s this week …
Continue Reading
Black America Explodes After Trump Fires Kristi Noem

Black America Explodes After Trump Fires Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem spoke in Nashville during a conference right as Trump dropped the bombshell news of her replacement …
Continue Reading
Is the Fear of Getting ‘Too Dark’ in the Summer a Personal Choice for Black Folks or Deep-Rooted Colorism?

Is the Fear of Getting ‘Too Dark’ in the Summer a Personal Choice for Black Folks or Deep-Rooted Colorism?

After a tweet calling out Black folks who avoid the summer sun went viral, a debate about loving one’s complexion versus colorism had the timeline on fire …
Continue Reading
What Will Happen to Rep. Al Green Now That He Is Forced into a Runoff Against Rep. Christian Menefee?

What Will Happen to Rep. Al Green Now That He Is Forced into a Runoff Against Rep. Christian Menefee?

Rep. Al Green up against Rep. Christian Menefee– the new kid on the block– in the upcoming Texas runoff election …
Continue Reading
Teyana Taylor Wants 'One Battle After Another' Sequel, But Fans Aren't Feeling It

Teyana Taylor Wants ‘One Battle After Another’ Sequel, But Fans Aren’t Feeling It

Though Teyana Taylor’s role in ‘One Battle After Another’ earned her an Oscar nomination, it looks like fans aren’t so hyped to see a spinoff of her character …
Continue Reading
Black ‘Klan Whisperer’ Has Led Hundreds Away From White Supremacy —And Has the Robes to Prove It

Black ‘Klan Whisperer’ Has Led Hundreds Away From White Supremacy —And Has the Robes to Prove It

Daryl Davis has used open conversation and music to persuade hundreds to leave hate behind, collecting their Klan regalia as symbols of change …
Continue Reading
5 Times That Stephen A. Smith Crossed The Line

5 Times That Stephen A. Smith Crossed The Line

The controversial host of ESPN’s “First Take” has a track record of being a habitual linestepper …
Continue Reading
They Wanted Tendernism. Just Not The Black Man Who Created It.

They Wanted Tendernism. Just Not The Black Man Who Created It.

Walter “Mr. Tendernism” Johnson made a restaurant famous. Then the fight over his creation began …
Continue Reading
T.I Tells Us What He Really Thinks About His Sons Jumping in Beef With 50 Cent

T.I Tells Us What He Really Thinks About His Sons Jumping in Beef With 50 Cent

After Domani and King Harris released jaw-dropping diss tracks against 50 Cent, T.I. shares his thoughts on the whole ordeal …
Continue Reading
Memphis Cemetery Sued for Allegedly Segregating Bathrooms and Forcing Black Workers to Use Gas Station Toilets—But it Gets Worse

Memphis Cemetery Sued for Allegedly Segregating Bathrooms and Forcing Black Workers to Use Gas Station Toilets—But it Gets Worse

A federal lawsuit claims a Memphis cemetery resurrected segregated facilities, then axed a manager for refusing to silence his Black crew …
Continue Reading
See Oprah Stepping Out Looking Fit and Fly at Paris Fashion Week

See Oprah Stepping Out Looking Fit and Fly at Paris Fashion Week

Oprah Winfrey has been spotted with bestie Gayle King at Paris Fashion Week. Now, one red carpet look has the internet talking …
Continue Reading
Billy Porter Details the Shocking Health Emergency That Left Him 'Dead for Three Days'

Billy Porter Details the Shocking Health Emergency That Left Him ‘Dead for Three Days’

In September 2025, Billy Porter had to leave a Broadway production due to a health emergency. Now, he’s opening up about the scary time …
Continue Reading
Beware: The Real Version of Your Partner May Be Hiding in Their Phone

Beware: The Real Version of Your Partner May Be Hiding in Their Phone

One TikTok creator is stirring up conversation online after claiming that if you really want to know your partner — their phone might tell the real story …
Continue Reading