The Untold Story of Jimmie Lee Jackson, Whose Killing Sparked the ‘Bloody Sunday’ Marches

Photo by NPS, Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

This week marks the 61st anniversary of one of the most disturbing protests of the Civil Rights Movement. The 1965 Selma marches would later be known as “Bloody Sunday,” citing the violent attacks against civil rights protests, which were all captured on live television.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Root 100 Nominee Nicholas Ryan Gant Breaks Down the Secret Meaning of His New Single To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Root 100 Nominee Nicholas Ryan Gant Breaks Down the Secret Meaning of His New Single

We know the leaders of the movement– namely, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and former Sen. John Lewis– but how well do you know the story behind the 26-year-old martyr whose death sparked Bloody Sunday?

On this anniversary, we’re honoring the life and legacy of Jimmie Lee Jackson, who sacrificed his life to protect his family and unknowingly changed the tide of the Civil Rights Movement.

Jackson Is Born

Photo from NPS

Jimmie Lee Jackson was born in Marion, Ala. on Dec. 16, 1938. After graduating from high school, Jackson moved to Indiana, but he returned to his hometown following his father’s death, according to the National Park Service. Jackson worked as a logger and farmer to support his family.

Getting Involved in the Movement

March 1965: American civil rights campaigner Martin Luther King (1929 – 1968) and his wife Coretta Scott King lead a black voting rights march from Selma, Alabama, to the state capital in Montgomery; among those pictured are, front row, politician and civil rights activist John Lewis (1940 – 2020), Reverend Ralph Abernathy (1926 – 1990), Ruth Harris Bunche (1906 – 1988), Nobel Prize-winning political scientist and diplomat Ralph Bunche (1904 – 1971), activist Hosea Williams (1926 – 2000 right carrying child). (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Jackson joined the growing Civil Rights Movement after meeting organizer Albert Turner, who began encouraging Black folks to try to register to vote in 1962. When Jackson, along with his grandfather and mother were denied registration, he knew he needed to be a part of the movement for change. “Witnessing his 80-year-old grandfather being rudely turned away fueled Jackson’s commitment to the civil rights movement,” the Park Service reported.

The Arrest of Rev. James Orange

(Original Caption) 7/30/1964-New York, NY: At a meeting here in N.A.A.C.P. Headquarters July 29 are, l -r: Baynard Rustin; Jack Greenberg; Whitney M. Young, Jr.; James Farmer; Roy Wilkins; Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King; John Lewis; A. Philip Randolph and Courtland Cox. Wilkins read a statement signed by himself, King, Young and Randolph asking members of the major civil rights organizations to observe a “broad curtailment if not moratorium” on all mass demonstrations until after the November 3rd Presidential elections.

In order to tell the full story of Jackson, you have to talk about the arrest of Rev. James Orange, which is often cited as a major catalyst for the Selma marches, according to the American Postal Workers Union. Orange was an organizer for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference during the ’60s and ’70s. From his close work with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to his role in the Birmingham children’s crusade, Rev Orange was respected and loved in the Black community.

That’s why his 1965 arrest in Marion sparked protests in the following days. He was accused of disorderly conduct, inciting students, and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Jackson Joins the Protests

MARION, AL- APR 11: A sign on the road near Marion honors Jimmy Lee Jackson and Albert Turner, Sr. The sign has a large hole in it from a gun shot in Marion, Alabama on April 11, 2024. On February 18,1965 Jimmie Lee Jackson was shot during a protest and Jackson’s subsequent death on February 26th led to the attempted voting rights march on “Bloody Sunday” on March 7th in Selma. -Photos are part of a story about Howard and his hopes to preserve civil rights related properties and stories of those involved in the movement. Howard is the Civil Rights People and Places Program Manager for The Conservation Fund. (Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Alabama residents planned to march to the Perry County jail to protest his detention on Feb. 18, 1965. Jackson marched with his sister, mother, 82-year-old grandfather and other protesters. They were supposed to march peacefully from Zion United Methodist Church to the city jail, but things took a tragic turn.

Peaceful Protest Theory

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivers his famous “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial during the Freedom March on Washington in 1963.

A key component to the success of the Civil Rights Movement was Dr. King’s “nonviolence is the answer” slogan. His philosophy was simple: remain peaceful and lead with love even if you’re met with racist attacks. The objective was to avoid further conflicts while also making the violent injustices impossible for national media to ignore, according to Penn Live.

King reportedly hoped that the media would capture peaceful Black demonstrators being met with gruesome violence, forcing America to wake up. But in the case of Jackson, the exact opposite occurred.

Gov. George Wallace’s Racist Hold on Alabama

2/8/68 – Ex-Governor Wallace of Alabama news conference – stating he is a presidential candidate on the 3rd party ticket, photo by Marion S. Trikosko. (Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images)

Ala. Gov. George Wallace was a proud racist and segregationist. He famously said he’d rather see “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever,” so any chance he got to squash the Civil Rights Movement, he took.

Wallace sent in Alabama State Troopers to confront protesters on the night that Jackson was killed.

Peaceful Protest Turns Dark

Protesters with Signs at March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington, D.C., USA, photo by Marion S. Trikosko, August 28, 1963. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Alabama police said they feared a jailbreak, so together with state troopers, the protesters were ordered to disperse. But as the protesters stopped to comply with police instructions, the streetlights went out suddenly, and state troopers began beating and chasing the marchers.

Taking Refuge

Demonstrators hold up signs as they participate in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. Among the visible signs are ones that read ‘We Demand Voting Rights Now!’, ‘We Demand An End To Police Brutality Now!’, and ‘We March For Jobs.’ (Photo by Library of Congress/Interim Archives/Getty Images)

Jackson and his mother escaped the violent streets and eventually hid inside a cafe. Jackson’s grandfather, who was badly beaten, joined them. When Jackson tried to escape with his grandfather to a hospital, they were cornered.

Jackson Is Shot

Police soon attacked the family in the cafe kitchen. As Jackson tried to protect his mother, who was being beaten by police, a trooper threw him against a cigarette machine. Another trooper named James Bonard Fowler shot the 26-year-old twice in the stomach.

Jackson Escapes

Mourners gather near the body of Jimmie Lee Jackson killed during rioting which broke out during a civil rights protest in Marion, Alabama.

Jackson was able to escape the cafe, but troopers continued to beat him. After collapsing to the ground, it took two hours before he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries eight days later.

The Legacy of Jackson

Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr. speaks at a funeral for Jimmie Lee Jackson, 26, who was killed during a civil rights protest in Marion, Alabama.

Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered Jackson’s eulogy. “I never will forget as I stood by his bedside a few days ago,” he said. “How radiantly he still responded, how he mentioned the freedom movement, and how he talked about the faith that he still had in his God. Like every self-respecting Negro, Jimmie Jackson wanted to be free.”

“We must be concerned not merely about who murdered him but about the system, the way of life, the philosophy which produced the murderer,” he continued. Jackson’s murder became the catalyst for the Bloody Sunday marches in Selma.

Troopers Admit to Murder

Bishop Smallwood Williams delivers a prayer during a civil rights movement demonstration in front of the White House, Washington DC, US, 18th June 1963. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Fowler didn’t admit to killing Jackson until 2005, when he maintained self-defense, arguing Jackson was trying to grab his weapon. In an interview, Fowler said, “I don’t remember how many times I pulled the trigger, but I think I just pulled it once, but I might have pulled it three times.” He added, “My conscience is clear.”

Jackson’s Killer Is Convicted

A hearse carrying the body of Jimmie Lee Jackson drives slowly in rain with an estimated 700 people, mostly African American, following the cemetery where Jackson is to be lain. Jackson was shot in Marion February 18, during a night demonstration and died in Selma Hospital. Two funerals were held for the civil rights protester with Dr. Martin Luther King giving the eulogy.

After Fowler admitted to killing Jackson, the case into the murder was reopened. During that time, the story of a murdered Black man, Nathan Johnson, who died at the hands of Fowler, was also unearthed, Mississippi Today reported. In 2010, Fowler pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to six months in prison. He died in 2015.

