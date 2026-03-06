The Untold Story of Jimmie Lee Jackson, Whose Killing Sparked the ‘Bloody Sunday’ Marches

This week marks the 61st anniversary of one of the most disturbing protests of the Civil Rights Movement. The 1965 Selma marches would later be known as “Bloody Sunday,” citing the violent attacks against civil rights protests, which were all captured on live television.
We know the leaders of the movement– namely, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and former Sen. John Lewis– but how well do you know the story behind the 26-year-old martyr whose death sparked Bloody Sunday?
On this anniversary, we’re honoring the life and legacy of Jimmie Lee Jackson, who sacrificed his life to protect his family and unknowingly changed the tide of the Civil Rights Movement.
Jackson Is Born
Jimmie Lee Jackson was born in Marion, Ala. on Dec. 16, 1938. After graduating from high school, Jackson moved to Indiana, but he returned to his hometown following his father’s death, according to the National Park Service. Jackson worked as a logger and farmer to support his family.
Getting Involved in the Movement
Jackson joined the growing Civil Rights Movement after meeting organizer Albert Turner, who began encouraging Black folks to try to register to vote in 1962. When Jackson, along with his grandfather and mother were denied registration, he knew he needed to be a part of the movement for change. “Witnessing his 80-year-old grandfather being rudely turned away fueled Jackson’s commitment to the civil rights movement,” the Park Service reported.
The Arrest of Rev. James Orange
In order to tell the full story of Jackson, you have to talk about the arrest of Rev. James Orange, which is often cited as a major catalyst for the Selma marches, according to the American Postal Workers Union. Orange was an organizer for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference during the ’60s and ’70s. From his close work with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to his role in the Birmingham children’s crusade, Rev Orange was respected and loved in the Black community.
That’s why his 1965 arrest in Marion sparked protests in the following days. He was accused of disorderly conduct, inciting students, and contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Jackson Joins the Protests
Alabama residents planned to march to the Perry County jail to protest his detention on Feb. 18, 1965. Jackson marched with his sister, mother, 82-year-old grandfather and other protesters. They were supposed to march peacefully from Zion United Methodist Church to the city jail, but things took a tragic turn.
Peaceful Protest Theory
A key component to the success of the Civil Rights Movement was Dr. King’s “nonviolence is the answer” slogan. His philosophy was simple: remain peaceful and lead with love even if you’re met with racist attacks. The objective was to avoid further conflicts while also making the violent injustices impossible for national media to ignore, according to Penn Live.
King reportedly hoped that the media would capture peaceful Black demonstrators being met with gruesome violence, forcing America to wake up. But in the case of Jackson, the exact opposite occurred.
Gov. George Wallace’s Racist Hold on Alabama
Ala. Gov. George Wallace was a proud racist and segregationist. He famously said he’d rather see “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, and segregation forever,” so any chance he got to squash the Civil Rights Movement, he took.
Wallace sent in Alabama State Troopers to confront protesters on the night that Jackson was killed.
Peaceful Protest Turns Dark
Alabama police said they feared a jailbreak, so together with state troopers, the protesters were ordered to disperse. But as the protesters stopped to comply with police instructions, the streetlights went out suddenly, and state troopers began beating and chasing the marchers.
Taking Refuge
Jackson and his mother escaped the violent streets and eventually hid inside a cafe. Jackson’s grandfather, who was badly beaten, joined them. When Jackson tried to escape with his grandfather to a hospital, they were cornered.
Jackson Is Shot
Police soon attacked the family in the cafe kitchen. As Jackson tried to protect his mother, who was being beaten by police, a trooper threw him against a cigarette machine. Another trooper named James Bonard Fowler shot the 26-year-old twice in the stomach.
Jackson Escapes
Jackson was able to escape the cafe, but troopers continued to beat him. After collapsing to the ground, it took two hours before he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries eight days later.
The Legacy of Jackson
Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered Jackson’s eulogy. “I never will forget as I stood by his bedside a few days ago,” he said. “How radiantly he still responded, how he mentioned the freedom movement, and how he talked about the faith that he still had in his God. Like every self-respecting Negro, Jimmie Jackson wanted to be free.”
“We must be concerned not merely about who murdered him but about the system, the way of life, the philosophy which produced the murderer,” he continued. Jackson’s murder became the catalyst for the Bloody Sunday marches in Selma.
Troopers Admit to Murder
Fowler didn’t admit to killing Jackson until 2005, when he maintained self-defense, arguing Jackson was trying to grab his weapon. In an interview, Fowler said, “I don’t remember how many times I pulled the trigger, but I think I just pulled it once, but I might have pulled it three times.” He added, “My conscience is clear.”
Jackson’s Killer Is Convicted
After Fowler admitted to killing Jackson, the case into the murder was reopened. During that time, the story of a murdered Black man, Nathan Johnson, who died at the hands of Fowler, was also unearthed, Mississippi Today reported. In 2010, Fowler pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to six months in prison. He died in 2015.
