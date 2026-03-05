They Wanted Tendernism. Just Not The Black Man Who Created It.

The viral rise and messy exit of Walter “Mr. Tendernism” Johnson from Destination Smokehouse, a California BBQ joint, is just the latest example of a tale as old as time. Johnson’s online flair turned the restaurant into a viral sensation, but the establishment’s white owners tried to strip him of his identity.

🔥 Just in: Mr. Tendernism secures the 'Tendernism' trademark after that epic BBQ drama! Walter Johnson's comeback is everything. Who's grilling in celebration? 🍖 #TendernismWin #BBQKing #ViralChef pic.twitter.com/9rLp7pF9Nz — JEJE VIBE Podcast (@jejevibepod) March 5, 2026

Now, this story isn’t about barbecue. It’s about what happens when white people try to own Black brilliance.

Let me set the scene. This won’t take long.

Johnson became a viral sensation late last year because he perfected the art of food porn. Not only would he show ribs and brisket being pulled apart—highlighting the way the meat slid effortlessly off the bone—but his videos were also a masterclass in showmanship. He coined the term tendernism (in the running for THE word of 2026, and it’s only March), and his cool, laid-back uncle energy made the videos highly shareable.

😂Had to come Check Unc AKA Mr Tendernism Out! Goodness Gracious falling Off The 🍖 pic.twitter.com/73nSdbvb24 — Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks) November 14, 2025

To make it plain, no one was checking for Destination Smokehouse until a Black man made it a thing. Keith Lee’s ass definitely would not have shown up and featured their food in one of his videos had it not been for Johnson. And after they parted ways, the restaurant’s white owners tried to steal the term tendernism from the man who created it. Hearing this, anyone who knows Black history wouldn’t be surprised.

Black brilliance has been exploited in the food industry for centuries. Enslaved West Africans provided the engineering for “Carolina Gold” rice, while Edmond Albius revolutionized the vanilla trade with his pollination technique. And the Black folks who revolutionized those industries got little more than a pat on the back while white folks made millions.

But it goes deeper than that.

James Hemings introduced macaroni and cheese to America; yet credit for the dish went to his enslaver, Thomas Jefferson. Nancy Green became the face of Aunt Jemima pancakes, but she didn’t own the trademark or collect royalties from her image. So when she died in 1923, she was was buried in an unmarked pauper’s grave in Chicago’s Oak Woods Cemetery. Then there’s Nathan “Nearest” Green, the man who taught Jack Daniel the signature filtration process that has defined Tennessee whiskey since the 1800s. No one even knew his name until Fawn Weaver founded Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey in 2017.

So when Destination Smokehouse tried to claim the word tendernism, they weren’t doing anything new. They were just following a very old American business model: take Black innovation, remove the Black person, and hope no one notices.

Unfortunately for them, millions watched Walter Johnson create the thing they tried to steal.Turns out there’s at least one good thing about living in the internet age.