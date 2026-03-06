Trump Is Getting Away With These Dangerous Actions Right Under Our Noses

Experts have said we’ve already reached the point of no return since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Although “chaotic” and “tense” have been used to describe the current state of America, it’s the subtle events happening under everyone’s radar that folks should be concerned about.
From the quiet rolling back of Civil Rights-era protections to the president’s increasingly harsh language against his critics and ongoing military attacks in the Middle East, we all need to be paying attention. That’s why The Root is breaking down all the political mess that’s happening right under your nose.
War in Iran
Americans woke up on the final day of Black History Month to shocking news: the president launched a coordinated attack with Israel against Iran. Dozens have died– including six American troops as of this post. Trump pledged to take down Iran and squash any chance of the Middle Eastern country creating nuclear weapons.
Ironically, former President Barack Obama struck a deal with Iran back in 2015 to prevent them from acquiring nukes…. But in true Trump fashion, the then-45th president ended the deal in 2018, NPR reported. With no one to stop them, Iran slowly began violating the restrictions of the agreement, which has triggered Trump and Israel’s current war in the Middle East.
Trump to Use American Cities as ‘Training Grounds’
Trump’s unusual speech to military leaders at Quantico was right out of his typical playbook. His speech was filled with self-praise and digs at former President Joe Biden. But what many people missed in the hour-long address were his jarring words about the American people.
“It’s a war from within,” He told the military leaders on Sept. 30. “Controlling the physical territory of our borders is essential for national security. We can’t let these people in.” The president went on to say troops will use American cities as “training grounds” for a new type of war. Trump’s remarks followed promises to send the National Guard to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, San Francisco and Portland. His speech marked the first time Trump has ever directed the military to wage “war” in American cities.
Project 2025 Is 52% Complete
Although Trump repeatedly denied having a connection to Project 2025, the conservative playbook is already 52 percent complete, according to Project 2025 Tracker. We previously told you that many experts deemed Project 2025 to be a dangerous attempt by conservatives to rearrange the federal government and exert unprecedented control over the American people.
Rolling Back Segregation Protections
Back in March 2025, the administration moved to remove language preventing segregation. The General Services Administration sent a public memo explaining that the federal government will no longer prohibit contractors from having segregated restaurants, waiting rooms or water fountains. The memo read, “When issuing new solicitations or contracts, do not include any of the following provisions and clauses… Prohibition of segregated facilities.”
Stephen Miller’s Speech on Charlie Kirk
The assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk rocked the conservative world beyond belief. During his televised memorial service, Trump aide Stephen Miller shockingly vowed vengeance for Kirk’s killing. “It is a vast domestic terror movement,” said Miller, emphasizing what he claimed is an imminent threat.
“With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people,” he continued. “It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie’s name.”
Antifa as a Domestic Terrorist Group
The federal government took another major step in retaliation for Kirk’s death. On Sept. 22, the White House declared “Antifa” a domestic terrorist group. Short for “anti-fascist,” it’s widely considered a political movement rather than an official organization, and does not have any set leadership. Trump’s attack on Antifa is another example of his attempt to demonize the left while insisting his party is innocent of political violence.
Trump’s on ‘Hating’ His Enemies
During a speech honoring Charlie Kirk, Trump stated one of the many differences between him and his late ally is that the president “hates” his political enemies, and he shows it every chance he can. From attacking Biden and Harris anytime he can to declaring his naysayers terrorists and threats to the country, Trump’s stance when it comes to those against him is clear, and it has only further divided the nation.
Quietly Erasing Black History
In the first few months of Trump’s second term, the federal government was thrown for a loop after the president ordered an end to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). But in the midst of the chaos, he also ordered the quiet removal of Black history moments from agency websites, which many experts say is his attempt to rewrite history.
“If you take away pictures of women, if you take away pictures of Black heroes, of Asians, of Native Americans, of Latinos, then who’s left?” political scientist Donald Moynihan asked.
National Guard to Portland, San Fransisco and Chicago
President Trump has continuously made a big deal of sending National Guard troops to “war-torn” U.S. cities, which has been met with immediate pushback, lawsuits and complaints from local leaders. But the backlash isn’t stopping Trump from continuing his playbook.
Outside of Chicago, Trump’s upcoming hit list includes cities like Memphis, Portland and San Fransisco, according to the Guardian. Guard troops to Portland are expected to cost taxpayers $10 million, reports say.
‘Whites-only’ Towns
We previously told you all about the all-white town built in the Ozarks, Ark. Return to the Land (RTTL) is a new whites-only “private membership association (PMA) for individuals and families with traditional views and European ancestry,” the website reads. Applicants go through a strict vetting process, where race is absolutely a factor. News of the segregated city flew under the radar, even though RTTL leaders promised to expand to other parts of the country. The last time segregated cities were normalized, Black and brown Americans were targeted under Jim Crow Laws.
HUD Rolling Back Civil Rights Protections
For nearly 60 years, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) used the 1968 Fair Housing Act to bring lawsuits against discriminatory realtors, lenders and landlords. Now, the president is ordering a rollback of the practice, citing that anti-discrimination cases are “not a priority,” whistleblowers told the New York Times.
The move is causing major tension in the department, which is why anonymous whistleblowers are speaking out against it. In truth, the rollback is yet another example of Trump trying to reverse precedents set during the civil rights era.
Press Banned from White House
In his first term, President Trump banned certain press organizations from the White House under his discretion, but in his second term, Trump has been even more unapologetic about it. Back in July, Trump banned the Wall Street Journal. This came after he banned the Associated Press for its refusal to recognize his renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. A limit on journalists’ access to the White House means a limit on the information that reaches the American people.
Trump Targeting Black Women
First, Trump sent the National Guard to Los Angeles, despite Mayor Karen Bass’ disapproval. Then, he took the Guard to Washington, D.C., which was met with a lawsuit from Mayor Muriel Bowser. Bass and Bowser are both Democrats and Black women, but this isn’t the first or last time Trump has made Black women a target. From going after Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook to pulling former Vice President Kamala Harris’ security detail, risking her safety, the president has a history of going after Black women in the Democratic Party.
FBI Fires Agents for Kneeling During 2020 Protests
The FBI fired agents who were seen kneeling during a Black Lives Matter protest in Washington after the 2020 killing of George Floyd, AP News reported in September 2025. Last spring, the agents were reassigned after photos of them kneeling resurfaced, which angered many in the FBI, the publication said. Others in the FBI argued the kneeling was a possible de-escalation tactic during a period of tense demonstrations.
