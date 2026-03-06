Trump Is Getting Away With These Dangerous Actions Right Under Our Noses

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 14:U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth along with other guests watch as members of the U.S Army parade down Constitution Avenue marking the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Army is marking its 250th birthday with a military parade including roughly 6,600 troops, 150 vehicles, and over 50 aircraft. The parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, is designed to tell the history of the Army. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Experts have said we’ve already reached the point of no return since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Although “chaotic” and “tense” have been used to describe the current state of America, it’s the subtle events happening under everyone’s radar that folks should be concerned about.

From the quiet rolling back of Civil Rights-era protections to the president’s increasingly harsh language against his critics and ongoing military attacks in the Middle East, we all need to be paying attention. That’s why The Root is breaking down all the political mess that’s happening right under your nose.

War in Iran

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 2: People march during a protest against the war in Iran on March 2, 2026 in New York, New York. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Israel had launched an attack on Iran Saturday morning. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Americans woke up on the final day of Black History Month to shocking news: the president launched a coordinated attack with Israel against Iran. Dozens have died– including six American troops as of this post. Trump pledged to take down Iran and squash any chance of the Middle Eastern country creating nuclear weapons.

Ironically, former President Barack Obama struck a deal with Iran back in 2015 to prevent them from acquiring nukes…. But in true Trump fashion, the then-45th president ended the deal in 2018, NPR reported. With no one to stop them, Iran slowly began violating the restrictions of the agreement, which has triggered Trump and Israel’s current war in the Middle East.

Trump to Use American Cities as ‘Training Grounds’

Trump’s unusual speech to military leaders at Quantico was right out of his typical playbook. His speech was filled with self-praise and digs at former President Joe Biden. But what many people missed in the hour-long address were his jarring words about the American people.

“It’s a war from within,” He told the military leaders on Sept. 30. “Controlling the physical territory of our borders is essential for national security. We can’t let these people in.” The president went on to say troops will use American cities as “training grounds” for a new type of war. Trump’s remarks followed promises to send the National Guard to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, San Francisco and Portland. His speech marked the first time Trump has ever directed the military to wage “war” in American cities.

Project 2025 Is 52% Complete

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 05: U.S. President Donald Trump shouts answers to questions from reporters as he tours the roof of the West Wing of the White House on August 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has undertaken several renovation projects at the White House to include the construction of a concrete patio at the Rose Garden. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Although Trump repeatedly denied having a connection to Project 2025, the conservative playbook is already 52 percent complete, according to Project 2025 Tracker. We previously told you that many experts deemed Project 2025 to be a dangerous attempt by conservatives to rearrange the federal government and exert unprecedented control over the American people.

Rolling Back Segregation Protections

Police on motorcycles patrolling a non-violent anti segregation demonstration in Birmingham, Alabama, US, 10th May 1963. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Back in March 2025, the administration moved to remove language preventing segregation. The General Services Administration sent a public memo explaining that the federal government will no longer prohibit contractors from having segregated restaurants, waiting rooms or water fountains. The memo read, “When issuing new solicitations or contracts, do not include any of the following provisions and clauses… Prohibition of segregated facilities.”

Stephen Miller’s Speech on Charlie Kirk

The assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk rocked the conservative world beyond belief. During his televised memorial service, Trump aide Stephen Miller shockingly vowed vengeance for Kirk’s killing. “It is a vast domestic terror movement,” said Miller, emphasizing what he claimed is an imminent threat.

“With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people,” he continued. “It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie’s name.”

Antifa as a Domestic Terrorist Group

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 2: Anti-Trump protesters hold up signs that read “Trump Release the Epstein Files” and “Resist Fascism” as they gather around a Republican Study Committee news conference on U.S. President Donald Trump’s federal takeover of law enforcement in the District Of Columbia on Capitol Hill on September 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Activists are staging multiple protests on Capitol Hill and outside the White House as lawmakers return from summer recess. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The federal government took another major step in retaliation for Kirk’s death. On Sept. 22, the White House declared “Antifa” a domestic terrorist group. Short for “anti-fascist,” it’s widely considered a political movement rather than an official organization, and does not have any set leadership. Trump’s attack on Antifa is another example of his attempt to demonize the left while insisting his party is innocent of political violence.

Trump’s on ‘Hating’ His Enemies

During a speech honoring Charlie Kirk, Trump stated one of the many differences between him and his late ally is that the president “hates” his political enemies, and he shows it every chance he can. From attacking Biden and Harris anytime he can to declaring his naysayers terrorists and threats to the country, Trump’s stance when it comes to those against him is clear, and it has only further divided the nation.

Quietly Erasing Black History

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 03: A Black Lives Matter sign outside next to an American flag is seen at a polling station in the King Arts Complex on November 3, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

In the first few months of Trump’s second term, the federal government was thrown for a loop after the president ordered an end to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). But in the midst of the chaos, he also ordered the quiet removal of Black history moments from agency websites, which many experts say is his attempt to rewrite history.

“If you take away pictures of women, if you take away pictures of Black heroes, of Asians, of Native Americans, of Latinos, then who’s left?” political scientist Donald Moynihan asked.

National Guard to Portland, San Fransisco and Chicago

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 21: U.S. President Donald Trump visits the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility on August 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration has deployed federal officers and the National Guard to the District in order to place the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and assist in crime prevention in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Trump has continuously made a big deal of sending National Guard troops to “war-torn” U.S. cities, which has been met with immediate pushback, lawsuits and complaints from local leaders. But the backlash isn’t stopping Trump from continuing his playbook.

Outside of Chicago, Trump’s upcoming hit list includes cities like Memphis, Portland and San Fransisco, according to the Guardian. Guard troops to Portland are expected to cost taxpayers $10 million, reports say.

‘Whites-only’ Towns

Screenshot from YouTube

We previously told you all about the all-white town built in the Ozarks, Ark. Return to the Land (RTTL) is a new whites-only “private membership association (PMA) for individuals and families with traditional views and European ancestry,” the website reads. Applicants go through a strict vetting process, where race is absolutely a factor. News of the segregated city flew under the radar, even though RTTL leaders promised to expand to other parts of the country. The last time segregated cities were normalized, Black and brown Americans were targeted under Jim Crow Laws.

HUD Rolling Back Civil Rights Protections

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 8: The Robert C. Weaver Federal Building, the current headquarters of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is seen on July 8, 2025 in Washington, DC. HUD and its 2,700 employees, is relocating from its downtown Washington headquarters, where it has been located since its dedication in 1968, to the former National Science Foundation offices in Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

For nearly 60 years, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) used the 1968 Fair Housing Act to bring lawsuits against discriminatory realtors, lenders and landlords. Now, the president is ordering a rollback of the practice, citing that anti-discrimination cases are “not a priority,” whistleblowers told the New York Times.

The move is causing major tension in the department, which is why anonymous whistleblowers are speaking out against it. In truth, the rollback is yet another example of Trump trying to reverse precedents set during the civil rights era.

Press Banned from White House

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 22: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office while Andrew Giuliani (L-R), Richard Grenell, Vice President JD Vance, FIFA President Gianni Infantino (3rd R), Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, and senior advisor to the White House’s World Cup Task Force Carlos Cordeiro look on August 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw will take place at The Kennedy Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In his first term, President Trump banned certain press organizations from the White House under his discretion, but in his second term, Trump has been even more unapologetic about it. Back in July, Trump banned the Wall Street Journal. This came after he banned the Associated Press for its refusal to recognize his renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. A limit on journalists’ access to the White House means a limit on the information that reaches the American people.

Trump Targeting Black Women

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 21: Lisa DeNell Cook, nominee to be a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, is sworn in during a Senate Banking nominations hearing on June 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. If confirmed, Cook would be the first Black woman to sit on the Board of Governors in its 108-year history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

First, Trump sent the National Guard to Los Angeles, despite Mayor Karen Bass’ disapproval. Then, he took the Guard to Washington, D.C., which was met with a lawsuit from Mayor Muriel Bowser. Bass and Bowser are both Democrats and Black women, but this isn’t the first or last time Trump has made Black women a target. From going after Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook to pulling former Vice President Kamala Harris’ security detail, risking her safety, the president has a history of going after Black women in the Democratic Party.

FBI Fires Agents for Kneeling During 2020 Protests

A black woman marches at the head of the group of members and allies of the LGBTQ community to the White House as part of the Pride and Black Lives Matter movements on June 13, 2020, in Washington, DC.

The FBI fired agents who were seen kneeling during a Black Lives Matter protest in Washington after the 2020 killing of George Floyd, AP News reported in September 2025. Last spring, the agents were reassigned after photos of them kneeling resurfaced, which angered many in the FBI, the publication said. Others in the FBI argued the kneeling was a possible de-escalation tactic during a period of tense demonstrations.