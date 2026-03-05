T.I Tells Us What He Really Thinks About His Sons Jumping in Beef With 50 Cent

It’s one thing when two rap legends go back and forth in a battle, but it’s a completely different story when the entire family jumps into the beef! In the case of T.I. and 50 Cent, some of the most vicious diss tracks shockingly came straight from the Atlanta rapper’s sons.

For those living under a rock, 50 and Tip have been going back and forth after the “Whatever You Like” rapper called out 50 Cent for backing out of their agreed Verzuz battle. As 50 usually does, he fired back at T.I. with a series of social posts aimed at him and his wife, R&B singer Tiny Harris. But while T.I. dropped several disses towards 50, his sons Domani and King decided that wasn’t enough and released their own tracks.

Domani, 24, recently appeared on “The Breakfast Club” to explain why he felt the need to jump in, even if it wasn’t what his father wanted. “We didn’t really have a conversation because he probably would’ve had some input,” he said of his dad. “I would’ve had to choose to ignore him or go my own route.”

The 24-year-old aimed at 50 Cent’s deceased mother, Sabrina Jackson, on the track “Ms. Jackson.” The diss not only sampled Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson” but also played on 50 Cent’s iconic “21 Questions” song.

King Harris has now dropped a new 50 Cent diss track



He’s also wearing a T-Shirt of 50 Cent’s mother in the video pic.twitter.com/DnhPZKLipp — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 27, 2026

“Are you happy with the way he been holding your family name / I need to know cuz I can’t sleep at night thinking you died in vain,” Domani rapped addressing Jackson. Tip’s son even made a shocking promise to 50 in the following verse. “The next time you missing Mama, I can send you right to her.”

The diss is the exact definition of “fighting words.” But he wasn’t the only Harris man ready to throw down about his family…

King, 21, also dropped a diss on the same day as Domani. He shared the record– another diss directed at Fif’s late mother– while wearing a T-shirt with her picture on it. Given King’s history with the law and gangster rap style, even T.I. later revealed that he felt King crossed a line.

“I said ‘That’s enough’ when I seen that damn T-shirt. I said, ‘Man, this is enough… Chill out bro,’” he told the Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show on Tuesday (March 3). “I’ve spent so much time trying to get this little n***a off the ledge. And now, he has justifiable means to undo all of the teachings that I’ve been teaching. I do not like this, no, I do not enjoy it.”

To his credit, T.I. released a few diss tracks after the “In Da Club” rapper came after his wife. Still, it seems Tip remains conflicted about his sons fighting his battles.

“You drag the matriarch of our household into some nonsense,” the rapper said of 50 Cent. “The one thing that I am proud of out of all of this, is that the women and children in our family see that it’s a line of men that’s here against who the f**k ever.”

50 has yet to step back in the booth. Instead, he continues to troll T.I. online. But for the Atlanta rapper, the beef is bigger than just music. “I’m not here to defeat, I’m here to defend,” T.I. continued. “I’m here to protect what’s ours, what we built and I’ll die on the street ’bout this s**t.”