Black ‘Klan Whisperer’ Has Led Hundreds Away From White Supremacy —And Has the Robes to Prove It

In one of the most polarizing times of this nation, even a red hat can feel like a declaration of war. In this climate, genuine dialogue seems rare. Yet, one Black man from Maryland has spent decades proving that intentional conversation can still dismantle hate.

For many, the idea of a Black man befriending a Klansman is unbelievable. The thought of persuading hundreds of hate group members to leave their ideology is nearly inconceivable. Yet for Daryl Davis, this unlikely outcome comes from decades spent choosing dialogue over confrontation.

No, this is not a “Chappelle Show” Clayton Bigsby skit⁠, but a lifelong mission for Davis, who believes racism is an illness. A professional musician who views music as a universal language capable of connecting people regardless of background, Davis explained to WBAL-TV⁠ that his first encounter with racism came at age 10. He was attacked by white spectators while marching as the only Black Cub Scout in a parade.

The experience left him asking, “How can you hate me when you don’t even know me?” Fifteen years later, that question resurfaced after a musical performance, when a casual conversation over drinks led a stranger to admit he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Davis was 25.

At the time, the Klan had a visible and violent presence in Maryland during the 1980s, especially in Frederick County. Public rallies, cross burnings and NAACP death threats were used to enforce white supremacy. Rather than throwing up deuces or throwing hands, Davis stayed to talk to the man. His decision sparked a personal mission to seek out Klan leaders and members for conversation in Maryland and nationwide.

His approach was brilliant: Use cognitive dissonance⁠ to show Klan members common ground. Cognitive dissonance is the uneasy feeling that arises when there’s a contradiction between values or beliefs. “If you spend five minutes with your worst adversary, you’re going to find something in common, and that gap is going to narrow,” Davis told WBAL-TV.

His first step was to reach out to the Klansman he met in that bar and make a dangerous request. He asked him for Roger Kelly’s number, Maryland Grand Dragon of the KKK. “He will kill you,” the Klansman told Davis, but danger did not sway him. He genuinely wanted to know why the color of his skin would drive someone to murder.

In a clever tactic, he had his assistant, a white woman, set up a meeting in 1990 without disclosing Davis’s race. When Kelly arrived with his bodyguard, the tension was thick, but Davis forced Kelly to reconcile his ideology. Over time, the adversary became a friend. Davis even attended Klan meetings with Kelly and told the outlet that Kelly eventually left the Klan, gave him his robe, and shut down more than a dozen chapters in multiple states.

Today, Davis owns a collection of Klan hoods and robes in various colors. They were given to him by more than 200 people, including a Baltimore police officer who denounced their affiliation with hate groups. Davis is thinking of opening a museum to display them as a symbol of his own war against hatred.

His experiences are documented in his books, “Klan-destine Relationships” and “The Klan Whisperer.” Davis has said his success in reaching extremists comes down to five core human needs: the desire to be loved, respected, heard, treated fairly, and to provide for one’s family.

For nearly five decades, Davis, who continues to perform music, has dedicated a life to building bridges. As he shared with WBAL-TV, “A Klansman or neo-Nazi is not born with that robe and hood… It’s learned ideology. What can be learned can be unlearned.”