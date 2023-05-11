Whether you’re a professional athlete or a superstar MC, your mother is central. They’re the ones that give you us the confidence when you’re hesitant to be the very best. Sometimes it’s hard to tell our mother just how we feel, but rappers are the best messengers to express our feelings. So here are some of the best hip-hop songs to play on Mother’s Day.
2Pac - “Dear Mama”
When I think about a hip-hop song about mothers, this is the first song that comes to mind. Released as the lead single for his third studio album, Me Against the World, Tupac made this song as an homage to his mother, Afeni Shakur. Pac made it acceptable for even the toughest guy you know to be a sensitive mama’s boy.
Kanye West - “Hey Mama”
The love Kanye West had for his mother, Donda, was front in center in the 2022 documentary, jeen-yuhs. He debuted the song in front of his mother during an appearance on Oprah’s Daytime talk show. Although it wasn’t released until 2005, Kanye wrote the song five years earlier in 2000.
Jay-Z - “Smile”
Jay-Z is normally not the rapper to let you into his personal life. But, he let it all out on his 2017 album, 4:44. Throughout the song, Jay talks about how sad memories from his childhood made his life better in the future. It ends with an Outro from Jay’z mother, Gloria Carter, where she opens up about her hidden sexuality.
Snoop Dogg - “I Love My Momma”
This is straightforward. Snoop Dogg just wanted everyone to know how much he loves his mother and how she taught him how to share and care. His verse on this song is written like a letter, where he ends it saying, “Love Snoop.”
Kendrick Lamar - “Momma”
One of the more underrated tracks from Kendrick Lamar’s 2015 album, To Pimp a Butterfly. K. Dot raps about the growth he’s experienced after going through struggles in his life and his need to return home, to where his mother is.
J. Cole - “Apparently
This song was a step in a different direction for longtime J. Cole fans. While he raps on this song, he also sings the chorus himself and expresses his appreciation towards the loved ones in his life. Most notably, his mom.
Ghostface Killah - “All That I Got Is You”
Ghostface Killah was always the wittiest and most interesting member of the Wu-Tang Clan. But, on his debut album, Ironman, he showed his ability to be emotional and intimate. On the track, Ghostface raps about the struggles he went through as a child and the sacrifices his mother had to make to raise him.
Chance the Rapper - “Hey Ma”
This is Chance the Rapper before his fame. Released in 2012 on his debut mixtape, 10 Day, he not only shows gratitude to his actual mother but all the women in his life who have taken care of him.
Kanye West - “Only One”
Kanye West does not rap once in this song. Instead, he sings from the perspective of his late mother, who passed in 2007, as she looks down on her son and family from heaven.
Nas - “Dance”
Following the unfortunate passing of his mother, Nas dropped one of the most emotional albums of his career, God’s Son. Serving as the closing track for the album, Nas raps about having one more dance with his mom, Fannie Ann Jones.
Drake - “Look What You’ve Done”
If you weave through all of the bangers from Drake’s 2011 album, Take Care, you’ll find this track, where he gives a beautiful tribute to his uncle, mother, and grandmother. One of the more well-written songs from Drake’s discography.
LL Cool J - “Big Mama (Unconditional Love)”
Under all the muscles, LL Cool J had a deep love for his grandmother. At the beginning of the track, he says, “This one’s dedicated, to my grandmother, and your grandmother. It’s all love, let’s not forget who raised us.”
DMX - “I Miss You”
The late DMX had an incredible talent for being one of the most aggressive and emotional rappers at the same time. He dedicates this particular track to his grandmother who passed away.
Clipse - “Momma I’m So Sorry”
In true Clipse fashion, Pusha T and Malice, ask for forgiveness from their mother for becoming drug dealers.
Common - “Forever Your Love”
Common’s 2019 album, Let Love, did not get enough attention. As the Chicago rapper always does, his lyrics descriptively show the love he has for his mom and how important she’s been in his life.