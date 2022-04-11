Since the summer of 2020, when we saw an overwhelming number of police brutality cases, the officers accused of using excessive or deadly force against Black people have rarely been charged. FiveThiryEight found only 110 officers nationwide have been charged with murder in an on-duty shooting yet 1,000 people are shot and killed by police every year. A Washington Post database found 14 Black people have died by police shooting this year.



Though the officers who killed George Floyd were brought to justice, other families must live with the fact the officers who shot and killed their loved ones have not been held accountable for their actions. Some investigations are still pending, but below are the most recent incidents of officers escaping criminal charges.