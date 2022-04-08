Nathanial Glover, better recognized as The Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter for the stabbing of a homeless man, reported NBC News. He’s been held without trial for four years.



According to Glover’s interview with The Source, the incident happened in 2017 when he ran into John Jolly, 55, in midtown Manhattan. Glover said while walking to work, Jolly had attempted to flirt with him and become aggressive as Glover tried to continue walking away. He never denied using the knife against Jolly but insisted it was for self-defense.

News reports speculated Glover stabbed in a “homophobic fit of rage.”

More on the incident from The Source:

After three-and-a-half years of incarceration, and for the first time since that fateful night, he speaks about inaccurate reports, false charges, and character misconceptions. “What would be ideal for me would be for the total truth to come out,” says Glover over the phone from the correctional facility where he is being held. He has never disputed that he had a knife that night and used it against Jolly, yet contends it is a clearcut case of self-defense—not murder and certainly not the result of some misguided hatred toward the LGBTQ community. “Now I’m fighting the image that they portrayed me as a person who’s intolerant of people with alternative lifestyles and that’s not true,” Glover asserts.

ABC News reported Glover stabbed Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife. Jolly was hospitalized for the wounds, however, Glover’s attorney Scottie Celestin said Jolly’s death was a result of a sedative dose.

Glover was previously arrested in 2007 for possession of a knife, reported NBC New York.

Glover is to be sentenced May 4, reported NBC News.