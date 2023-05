Let’s face it, we all use M emorial Day weekend to chill... and traditionally to chill and BBQ with family. Low key though, t he day is really suppose to be about honoring and remembering the people in the military who have served our country. But why not do both? You can enjoy Auntie’s mac and cheese and Uncle Charle’s burgers while watching some great Black military movies.

Here are some of The Root’s favorites.