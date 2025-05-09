Vivica A. Fox Talks The Interrogation Room, Iconic Roles, & Where She'd Hide A Body
Black Celeb Moms Whose Daughters Look Exactly Like Them

Entertainment

Black Celeb Moms Whose Daughters Look Exactly Like Them

Mothers Day 2025: From Erykah Badu to Niecy Nash-Betts, these celeb women have daughters who stole their famous faces.

By
Shanelle Genai
Dia Nash (L) and Niecy Nash attend The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Dia Nash (L) and Niecy Nash attend The Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)

There’s something about Mother’s Day that just hits different. Not only is it a amazing day to honor the women who brought us into the world and shapes us, but it’s also a good day to look back and reminisce on special moments. It’s also fun to see just how much you’ve started to look like your mom as you age and marvel at the resemblance. For some of our fave Black celeb moms and their daughters specifically—not only are they gorgeous and talented, but many of them look so much alike, it’s almost as if they hit copy + paste on the gene pool.

Whether they’re gracing red carpets together or just serving flawless selfies on Instagram, these mother-daughter duos remind us that beauty, style, and star power truly run deep. From Niecy Nash-Betts and her mini-me daughter Dia, to Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow, these duos prove that Black don’t crack—and sometimes, it barely even budges across generations.

And it’s in that vein and in honor of Mother’s Day, that we thought it’d be fitting to take a look at a handful of our fave Black celebrity moms and daughters who have us constantly doing a double take. So get ready to scroll, swoon, and maybe even call your own mama just to say, “We kinda cute too, twin!”

Keep reading to get into the goodness!

Erykah Badu & Puma

Erykah Badu & Puma

Erykah Badu and Puma Curry attend the 25th GQ Men of the Year Awards 2023 at The Tunnel on November 30, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
Erykah Badu and Puma Curry attend the 25th GQ Men of the Year Awards 2023 at The Tunnel on November 30, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.
Photo: Andreas Rentz for GQ Germany (Getty Images)

Talk about the “spitting image,” Erykah and Puma are most definitely twins and there’s no doubt about it!

Brandy Norwood & Sy’rai Smith

Brandy Norwood & Sy’rai Smith

Screenshot: Instagram/Sy’rai Smith

Do we really have to say much here? The smiles and cheekbone structures alone give them away. So cute!

Niecy Nash-Betts & Dia La Ren Nash

Niecy Nash-Betts & Dia La Ren Nash

Niecy Nash and Dia Nash attend Variety’s 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Niecy Nash and Dia Nash attend Variety’s 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Niecey Nash-Betts and Dia are arguably the most look-alikest lookalikes we’ve seen in a long time. Wow!

Jada Pinkett-Smith & Willow Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith & Willow Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

OK, now it’s just unfair for there to be stunningly gorgeous people on this Earth that both look like Jada Pinkett-Smith. Absolutely wild!

Lisa Bonet & Zoe Kravitz

Lisa Bonet & Zoe Kravitz

: Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
: Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz attend The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer for InStyle (Getty Images)

You know how people question which came first: the chicken or the egg? That’s how we feel about Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz (Lenny, did you even try?)

Teyana Taylor & Junie

Teyana Taylor & Junie

Teyana Taylor, left; Rue Rose, and Junie.
Teyana Taylor, left; Rue Rose, and Junie.
Screenshot: Instagram/Teyana Taylor

Not only did Teyana Taylor give birth to one beautiful lookalike, she gave birth to two! How lucky is she?

Michelle Obama & Malia

Michelle Obama & Malia

This one is just a no-brainer, Malia lowkey stole Michelle Obama’s face and it’s truly a wonderful sight to see!

Thandiwe Newton & Nico Parker

Thandiwe Newton & Nico Parker

Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker attend the Warner Bros. Pictures “Reminiscence” Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 17, 2021 in Hollywood, California.
Thandiwe Newton and Nico Parker attend the Warner Bros. Pictures “Reminiscence” Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 17, 2021 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

OK, now Thandiwe Newton and her daughter’s resemblance is just straigtup highway robbery!

Lynn Whitfield & Grace Gibson

Lynn Whitfield & Grace Gibson

Grace Gibson, left and Lynn Whitfield attend The Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema &amp; Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Grace Gibson, left and Lynn Whitfield attend The Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Leon Bennett for Critics Choice Association (Getty Images)

You want to talk about copy & paste? That’s exactly what Lynn Whitfield did with her daughtee Grace and it’s truly astounding!

Tichina Arnold & Alijah Kai

Tichina Arnold & Alijah Kai

Along with looking alike, Tichina Arnold and her daughter Alijah Kai also have a similar sense of humor. It really doesn’t get any better than that!

Pauletta Washington & Olivia

Pauletta Washington & Olivia

Pauletta Washington and Olivia Washington attend Prime Video’s “I’m A Virgo” After Party at Harmony Gold on June 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pauletta Washington and Olivia Washington attend Prime Video’s “I’m A Virgo” After Party at Harmony Gold on June 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Arnold Turner (Getty Images)

Denzel Washington’s genes were really no match for Pauletta’s because Olivia came out looking like her reincarnated. My, my, my!

Cynthia Bailey & Noelle

Cynthia Bailey & Noelle

Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson attend Columbia Pictures “Superfly” Atlanta special screening on June 7, 2018 at SCADShow in Atlanta, Georgia.
Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson attend Columbia Pictures “Superfly” Atlanta special screening on June 7, 2018 at SCADShow in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Paras Griffin for Sony Pictures Entertainment (Getty Images)

Of course the daughter of a supermodel like Cynthia Bailey would come into this world looking like her, there was really no other choice. And Noelle is just as gorgeous!

Vanessa Williams & Jillian “Lion Babe” Hervey

Vanessa Williams & Jillian “Lion Babe” Hervey

Vanessa Williams and Jillian Hervey attend the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Pier 59 on September 9, 2017 in New York City.
Vanessa Williams and Jillian Hervey attend the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Pier 59 on September 9, 2017 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Jillian Hervey may be known as “Lion Babe” musically, but her face screams “Vanessa Williams’ daughter” which is just as good of a blessing!

Lauryn Hill & Selah Marley

Lauryn Hill & Selah Marley

Selah Marley, Lauryn Hill, and YG Marley attend GRAMMY Museum’s Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala and Concert presented by City National Bank at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Selah Marley, Lauryn Hill, and YG Marley attend GRAMMY Museum’s Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala and Concert presented by City National Bank at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live on May 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Sarah Morris for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

Once again, a mother’s genes won out and Selah Marley is looking just like a little Lauryn Hill. You really do love to see it!

