Black Celeb Moms Whose Daughters Look Exactly Like Them

There’s something about Mother’s Day that just hits different. Not only is it a amazing day to honor the women who brought us into the world and shapes us, but it’s also a good day to look back and reminisce on special moments. It’s also fun to see just how much you’ve started to look like your mom as you age and marvel at the resemblance. For some of our fave Black celeb moms and their daughters specifically—not only are they gorgeous and talented, but many of them look so much alike, it’s almost as if they hit copy + paste on the gene pool.

Advertisement

Whether they’re gracing red carpets together or just serving flawless selfies on Instagram, these mother-daughter duos remind us that beauty, style, and star power truly run deep. From Niecy Nash-Betts and her mini-me daughter Dia, to Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow, these duos prove that Black don’t crack—and sometimes, it barely even budges across generations.

And it’s in that vein and in honor of Mother’s Day, that we thought it’d be fitting to take a look at a handful of our fave Black celebrity moms and daughters who have us constantly doing a double take. So get ready to scroll, swoon, and maybe even call your own mama just to say, “We kinda cute too, twin!”

Keep reading to get into the goodness!