Black Actors and Films That Should've Won Oscars, But Didn't!

With the 2025 Oscars just days away, we’re gearing up to celebrate some of the best of the best in cinema over the past year. And trust us, there’s a lot to celebrate.

And while there are some famous faces we hope to see walk away with that coveted statuette (looking at you Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo_—given what we know of this famous awards show’s history—we’re preparing ourselves for things to go a different way. After all, the Academy Awards have an unfortunate history of not recognizing certain artists and projects even when they truly deserved it.

So, it got us thinking. Exactly how many Black actors and actresses have been passed over for Oscar awards over the years? Exactly how many Black films have gone without that gold hardware even though they were beyond deserving? Well, if you’re looking for answers to those questions then you’re in luck.

Keep reading to see a list of Black stars and films that should’ve won Oscars but didn’t. Fair warning though, some of the names might drudge up old memories. You’ve been warned.

The 2025 Oscars premiere Sunday, March 2 at 7pmET.