Oscars 2024: The Outstanding Black Performances Nominated This Year at the 96th Academy Awards
Black Actors and Films That Should've Won Oscars, But Didn't!

Entertainment

Black Actors and Films That Should've Won Oscars, But Didn't!

Not every person, not every film deserved to win. But some absolutely deserved to, so let's take a look!

Shanelle Genai
Whoopi Goldberg reads Bible in a scene from the film ‘The Color Purple’, 1985.
Photo: Warner Bros. (Getty Images)

With the 2025 Oscars just days away, we’re gearing up to celebrate some of the best of the best in cinema over the past year. And trust us, there’s a lot to celebrate.

And while there are some famous faces we hope to see walk away with that coveted statuette (looking at you Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo_—given what we know of this famous awards show’s history—we’re preparing ourselves for things to go a different way. After all, the Academy Awards have an unfortunate history of not recognizing certain artists and projects even when they truly deserved it.

So, it got us thinking. Exactly how many Black actors and actresses have been passed over for Oscar awards over the years? Exactly how many Black films have gone without that gold hardware even though they were beyond deserving? Well, if you’re looking for answers to those questions then you’re in luck.

Keep reading to see a list of Black stars and films that should’ve won Oscars but didn’t. Fair warning though, some of the names might drudge up old memories. You’ve been warned.

The 2025 Oscars premiere Sunday, March 2 at 7pmET.

Oscars 1985: Whoopi Goldberg, Best Actress for “The Color Purple”

Celie leaves Mister | Thanksgiving Dinner table scene | The Color Purple | 1985 | 1080p HD 60fps |

While Whoopi Goldberg would later grab the Oscar for her role in “Ghost” just five years later, it should’ve been her second win after she took home the award for Best Actress for “The Color Purple.” This was more than a defining moment for her, it was a defining film in the pantheon of cinema in it’s entirety.

Oscars 1993: Angela Bassett, Best Actress for “What’s Love Got to Do With It”

Angela Bassett as Tina Turner: What’s Love Got To Do With It (“Hotel / 36 Cents”)

Angela Bassett not taking home the award for Best Actress for her role as Tina Turner back in 1993 will probably be my most upsetting Oscars snub of all time. It’s not enough that she was nominated, she MORE THAN DESERVED the win. And then for the Academy to further snub her in 2023 and just give her an honorary Oscar. No. I don’t think so, she way overdue for the gold.

Oscars 1993: Laurence Fishburne, Best Actor for “What’s Love Got to Do With It”

Whats Love Got to Do with It - Cake Scene

On a personal note, I haven’t looked at Laurence Fishburne the same since I saw “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” As far as I’m concerned, he was Ike Turner reincarnated. My God, today. The chills. The malice. The evil.

Advertisement

Tom Hanks, you put the “feel” in “Philadelphia” but Fishburne deserved this one.

Oscars 1992: Denzel Washington, Best Actor for “Malcom X”

Malcolm X (1992) - Marching to the Hospital Scene (3/10) | Movieclips

Sure, Denzel Washington was up against Al Pacino, Robert Downey Jr. and Clint Eastwood back in 1992, but you can’t tell me he didn’t absolutely do what needed to be done in “Malcom X.” Washington was so good, some people still thing he is Malcom TO THIS DAY. Come on, man. No shade to “Training Day” but this would’ve been the more deserving win.

Oscars 1970: James Earl Jones, Best Actor for “The Great White Hope”

Preview Clip: The Great White Hope (1970, starring James Earl Jones and Marlene Warfield)

The fact that James Earl Jones went his entire over 30-year career and never won one Oscar should be a crime punishable by 1,000 paper cuts. It’s a true travesty, especially when you realize there have only been five Black actors to ever win in the Best Actor category.

Oscars 1994: Samuel L. Jackson, Best Supporting Actor for “Pulp Fiction”

Pulp Fiction | ‘Say What Again’ (HD) - Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta | MIRAMAX

Come on, now. It’s Samuel L. Jackson in “Pulp Fiction.” Need I say more about this major snub?

Oscars 2006: Will Smith, Best Actor for “Pursuit of Happyness”

The Pursuit Of Happyness: Job interview

Though Will Smith was up against some pretty stiff competition in 2006 (looking at you Leonardo DiCaprio, Forrest Whitaker and Ryan Gosling), you can’t look the way he embodied real life legend Chris Gardner and not walk away thinking he deserves something. The bathroom scene still brings tears to my eyes all these years later.

Oscars 2017: Daniel Kaluuya, Best Actor for “Get Out”

Get Out (2017) - The Sunken Place Scene (1/10) | Movieclips

We all felt bad for Daniel Kaluuya getting sent to the Sunken Place and his portrayal (and that awful armchair scene) should have been enough to convince Academy voters to give him the win.

Oscars 2014: “Selma” for Best Picture

Selma Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Oprah Winfrey, Cuba Gooding Jr. Movie HD

Ava DuVernay, you will get justice for this snub! “Selma” is still a masterpiece and despite its tough competition (looking at you “American Sniper” and “Grand Budapest Hotel”), this movie should’ve edge out and emerged as the winner.

Oscars 2018: “Black Panther” for Best Picture

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther - Official Trailer

Not only was this one of Marvel’s biggest box office hits, it’s culural relevancy and all-around star power and too good to be true portrayals made “Black Panther” one of the greatest movies of all time. It definitely should’ve gone home with the hardware.

Oscars 2018: “BlacKkKlansmen” for Best Picture

BlacKkKlansman Official Trailer #1 (2018) Adam Driver, Topher Grace Movie HD

OK, I know I just said “Black Panther” should’ve taken home the award for Best Picture but if it didn’t—if definitely should’ve gone to this amazing Spike Lee joint. I’ve seen “Green Book,” (the actual winner that year) and while I get the allure, “BlackKklansemen” took folks on a better ride. No pun intended.

Oscars 2021: Denzel Washington, Best Actor for “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow - Scene from The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

It’s not everyday you get tonsee Denzel Washington absolutely murk Shakespeare, but when you do—it deserves to awarded to the highest degree. And that’s no shade to Will Smith who finally won the (long-awaited) award, but some things just need to go a different way.

Oscars 2023: Danielle Brooks, Best Supporting Actress for “The Color Purple”

The Color Purple (2023) - “ Dinner Scene ” | Danielle Brooks, Taraji P Hendson, Fantasia

Though Da’Vine Joy Randolph emerged as the frontrunner in this category for her role in “The Holdovers,” what Danielle Brooks did in the movie musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” deserved to be recognized with the win. I can’t get her prison scene or the above dinner scene out of my head.

Oscars 2020/2021: Andra Day, Best Actress for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

The United States vs. Billie Holiday - Trailer (Official) | Hulu

Though Frances McDormand took home the gold for “Nomadland” this year, Andra Day’s performance as Billie Holiday was hauntingly beautiful. A nomination wasn’t enough.

