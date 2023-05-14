Now this is diva behavior. In May 2023, Babyface took to Instagram to announce that he was asked by Anita Baker to cancel his opening performance in order to give herself more time on stage, that same night she was an hour and a half late to her solo stage. Unfortunately, other celebrities like Loni Love and Jill Scott have expressed their disappointment for also getting the short end of the stick from Baker in the past. We love, love love her, but the truth? She’s been known for this type of behavior for years. Her behavior toward Luther V is legendary.