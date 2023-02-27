"Dilbert" Creator Scott Adams Isn't the Only Racist Cartoonist. Here Are More History Will Never Forget

Scott Adams’ recently had his “Dilbert” cartoon pulled from newspaper circulation due to his racist comments against Black people. After a Rasmussen Reports poll allegedly found that around 26% of Black Americans disagreed with the phrase “It’s okay to be White,” Adams said Black people are a “racist hate group.

Last year, “Dilbert” received backlash for making fun of the ESG movement (environmental, social and governance movement). Additionally, Adams also introduced a character into his comic who was Black but identified as white. Racism in the cartoon world is nothing new. Here are a few more examples of racist cartoons.