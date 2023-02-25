White Extremists Then and Now [Updated]

President Andrew Johnson

Andrew Johnson was the 17th president of the United States, and possibly the worst and most racist person to ever lead this country. Johnson did not believe that the South lost the Civil War and thought Black people would forever serve white people. When he was sworn into office days after the death of Abraham Lincoln, he stopped any hopes of civil rights in its tracks by giving property back to Confederate soldiers and officials. He also opposed the 14th and 15th Amendments, and vetoed the Civil Rights Bill of 1866.