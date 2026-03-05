All The Fabulous Black Style Seen At Paris Fashion Week

L, Alton Mason (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage); M, Olandria Carthen (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images); R, Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Multiple glamorous fashion houses are taking over the streets of Paris, getting ready to show off more of their fall/winter 2026-2027 collections. This week has offered no shortage of striking Black fashion looks. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Black looks at Paris Fashion Week so far, from Black celebrities like Pharrell Williams and Olandria to everyday people whose casually cool streetwear caught the eye of paparazzi.



Video will return here when scrolled back into view Tramell Tillman Talks Sparring with Tom Cruise and Bringing That Severance Heat to Mission: Impossible To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Tramell Tillman Talks Sparring with Tom Cruise and Bringing That Severance Heat to Mission: Impossible

Olandria Carthen

Olandria Carthen at the Grand Diner du Louvre during Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 on March 03, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

For the Grand Diner at the Louvre, Olandria was dressed to the nines in a corset with a matching ornate choker and puffed-up sleeves reminiscent of Victorian fashion.

Fur Season

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

This Paris Fashion Week has been full of impressive fur looks so far, and Saint Laurent showcased a classy, cozy look with this enormous fur coat that was a full fit in and of itself.

David Banda

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) David Banda Ciccone Ritchie attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

You cannot be Madonna’s child and not know how to dress. David Banda looked en vogue with this gorgeous burgundy trench look mixed with an olive green and navy blue color palette for the Saint Laurent show this week.

Alton Mason

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Alton Mason attends the Alaïa Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Alton Mason looked like a Ken doll at the Alaïa womenswear show in a wrapped leather jacket and velvet genie pants. An all-black fit will always be chic.

Trench Coat and Polka Dots

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: A guest wears black leather mules, a black and white polka dots printed bag, blue wide leg jeans, black sunglasses and a beige trench outside Ganni presentation during Day Two of Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on March 03, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)

This streetwear look worn by a NYC Fashionista is fabulous. From the polka dot bag to the mules and chic sunglasses that add a splash of intrigue.

Green Perfection

Model on the runway on the runway at the Balmain fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 on March 4, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominque Maitre/WWD via Getty Images)

On Balmain’s runway, one model looked spectacular in a two-tone green outfit with incredible drapery on the silk blouse. While this look is simple, the tailoring and accessories really make it shine.

Willow Smith

Willow Smith at the Dior fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 on March 3, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

Willow Smith stunned at the Dior fashion show with wide-leg, baggy jeans and a cropped white shirt. Tying her fit together, she accessorized with a pair of rimless sunglasses, a gold wristwatch and chunky rings.

Oprah Winfrey

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Oprah Winfrey attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Pulling out the cargo pants for this Paris Fashion Week, Oprah Winfrey mixed the baggy aesthetic with a cinched blazer, a suede purse and a pair of hoop earrings.

Ready For Business

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 4: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

During the Stella McCartney show, one model looked ready for business as she showcased a smartwear outfit with a fur jacket of everybody’s dreams and a brown leather bag with crocodile leather detailing.

Splashes of Colour

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: A guest wears two shade green and light blue jacket/dress, purple sweater, white socks, olive green bag, outside Zomer, during Day Two of Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on March 03, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

The best thing about this streetwear fit is the standout use of color, from the rosiness of the makeup look to the baggy, playful-looking dress. This look is very cute and youthful.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams at the LVMH Prize Cocktail during Paris Fashion Week held at Voyage Samaritaine on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams has been loving flared jeans recently, and at the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Prize cocktail party, he modeled another flared look with a rose pink bomber jacket.

Celeste

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been retouched at the request of the client.) Celeste attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

British singer and songwriter Celeste attended the Christian Dior womenswear show in a wide, short skirt that made her legs look amazing and a fitted, shimmering dark green suit jacket.

Stealing The Show

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 03: A guest wears blue denim jacket with a hood, matching blue wide shorts, red cap, black mini bag, sunglasses, light pink and purple stripped tie tied over her hips and red high heel boots during Day Two of Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on March 03, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

One woman strolled the Parisian streets wearing denim on denim and standing out with bright, high-heeled red leather boots and a New York baseball cap. Another thing that makes this street look pop is the creative use of a necktie as a belt—talk about multi-use.

Tailored To Perfection

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Guests attend the Balmain Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

One couple stepped out looking absolutely fly together. We are loving this man’s checkered suit with chunky, polished loafers and the lady’s jumper look with wide-legged pants on the bottom and her stylish woven purse.

Effortlessly Gorgeous

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Stella McCartney showcased another long fur coat that would be sure to keep you warm no matter how harsh a winter. The striped detailing lifts the elegance of the jacket and the heeled boot poking out the bottom is just the cherry on top.

Mix of Patterns

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model walks the runway during the Dries Van Noten Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

On the Dries Van Noten runway was a beautiful display of patterns. While the blurred skirt steals the show, the swirling artistry on the heels and the florals on the corset really make this outfit a showstopper.