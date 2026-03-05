All The Fabulous Black Style Seen At Paris Fashion Week

L, Alton Mason (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage); M, Olandria Carthen (Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images); R, Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Multiple glamorous fashion houses are taking over the streets of Paris, getting ready to show off more of their fall/winter 2026-2027 collections. This week has offered no shortage of striking Black fashion looks. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Black looks at Paris Fashion Week so far, from Black celebrities like Pharrell Williams and Olandria to everyday people whose casually cool streetwear caught the eye of paparazzi.
Olandria Carthen
For the Grand Diner at the Louvre, Olandria was dressed to the nines in a corset with a matching ornate choker and puffed-up sleeves reminiscent of Victorian fashion.
Fur Season
This Paris Fashion Week has been full of impressive fur looks so far, and Saint Laurent showcased a classy, cozy look with this enormous fur coat that was a full fit in and of itself.
David Banda
You cannot be Madonna’s child and not know how to dress. David Banda looked en vogue with this gorgeous burgundy trench look mixed with an olive green and navy blue color palette for the Saint Laurent show this week.
Alton Mason
Alton Mason looked like a Ken doll at the Alaïa womenswear show in a wrapped leather jacket and velvet genie pants. An all-black fit will always be chic.
Trench Coat and Polka Dots
This streetwear look worn by a NYC Fashionista is fabulous. From the polka dot bag to the mules and chic sunglasses that add a splash of intrigue.
Green Perfection
On Balmain’s runway, one model looked spectacular in a two-tone green outfit with incredible drapery on the silk blouse. While this look is simple, the tailoring and accessories really make it shine.
Willow Smith
Willow Smith stunned at the Dior fashion show with wide-leg, baggy jeans and a cropped white shirt. Tying her fit together, she accessorized with a pair of rimless sunglasses, a gold wristwatch and chunky rings.
Oprah Winfrey
Pulling out the cargo pants for this Paris Fashion Week, Oprah Winfrey mixed the baggy aesthetic with a cinched blazer, a suede purse and a pair of hoop earrings.
Ready For Business
During the Stella McCartney show, one model looked ready for business as she showcased a smartwear outfit with a fur jacket of everybody’s dreams and a brown leather bag with crocodile leather detailing.
Splashes of Colour
The best thing about this streetwear fit is the standout use of color, from the rosiness of the makeup look to the baggy, playful-looking dress. This look is very cute and youthful.
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams has been loving flared jeans recently, and at the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy Prize cocktail party, he modeled another flared look with a rose pink bomber jacket.
Celeste
British singer and songwriter Celeste attended the Christian Dior womenswear show in a wide, short skirt that made her legs look amazing and a fitted, shimmering dark green suit jacket.
Stealing The Show
One woman strolled the Parisian streets wearing denim on denim and standing out with bright, high-heeled red leather boots and a New York baseball cap. Another thing that makes this street look pop is the creative use of a necktie as a belt—talk about multi-use.
Tailored To Perfection
One couple stepped out looking absolutely fly together. We are loving this man’s checkered suit with chunky, polished loafers and the lady’s jumper look with wide-legged pants on the bottom and her stylish woven purse.
Effortlessly Gorgeous
Stella McCartney showcased another long fur coat that would be sure to keep you warm no matter how harsh a winter. The striped detailing lifts the elegance of the jacket and the heeled boot poking out the bottom is just the cherry on top.
Mix of Patterns
On the Dries Van Noten runway was a beautiful display of patterns. While the blurred skirt steals the show, the swirling artistry on the heels and the florals on the corset really make this outfit a showstopper.