All The Black Celebrities Spotted Hanging Out With Each Other at Coachella

Music

All The Black Celebrities Spotted Hanging Out With Each Other at Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival brought out the biggest names in Hollywood and beyond to the desert.

By
Jared Alexander
Teyana Taylor attends Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California.
Image: Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve (Getty Images)

It’s all about Coachella. The legendary music and arts festival returned once again to the Indio desert in California this year, boasting an impressive lineup with some of the biggest names in music like Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gaga, and more. If anything, this year’s lineup proved that Coachella’s impact is truly incomparable, as the iconic festival drew in massive crowds to bear witness to these legendary music acts.

Among the crowd are fans from all walks of life, including some very famous ones. From actors, models, and musicians, Coachella is also quite the place to spot some of the biggest names in show business in the crowd and at after parties. Check out all the Black celebs who attended Coachella over the festival’s two-week run.

2 / 13

Ciara Lives it Up Backstage

Ciara Lives it Up Backstage

Ciara lived it up during Coachella this year. The R&B singer appeared as a surprise guest during Megan Thee Stallion’s set, but she may have had just as much fun off stage as she did on. She got to hang out with Victoria Monét, whom she did the #DefyGravity challenge with, laughed it up with Jodie Turner-Smith, and more.

3 / 13

Victoria Monét Takes Over With Her Besties

Victoria Monét Takes Over With Her Besties

The “On My Mama” singer had quite the Coachella experience. Appearing during Megan Thee Stallion’s set, the R&B songstress enjoyed the festival behind-the-scenes, hanging out with Queen Latifah, Ciara, Lori Harvey, and more. She also shared a screenshot of her FaceTiming her daughter Hazel.

4 / 13

Jodie Turner-Smith Hangs Out with Winnie Harlow

Jodie Turner-Smith Hangs Out with Winnie Harlow

Jodie Turner-Smith was also spotted having a great time at the festival. The acclaimed actress was spotted hanging out with Winnie Harlow and other celebs in the desert. By the look of these photos, the two were clearly having a blast at night during the festival.

5 / 13

Winnie Harlow and Normani Cozy Up for a Stunning Photo

Winnie Harlow and Normani Cozy Up for a Stunning Photo

Harlow was also seen hanging out with Normani at the Revolve Festival. While not technically Coachella, the festival happens at the same time and is not far away Coachella, allowing these celebrities to hop back and forth.

6 / 13

Christina Milian, Teyana Taylor, Karrueche Tran, and Becky G Pose for Pictures at Revolve

Christina Milian, Teyana Taylor, Karrueche Tran, and Becky G Pose for Pictures at Revolve

Christina Milian was also spotted at Coachella! The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actress was seen flicking it up with Teyana Taylor, Karrueche and Becky G at the Revolve Festival.

7 / 13

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran Laughs it Up

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran Laughs it Up

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran were spotted hanging out at the festival as well, which naturally got the internet talking. In case you forgot, the two dated for years. In 2017, Tran was granted a 5-year restraining order against Brown. While it’s hard to make out what they are saying in the video, clearly they both are in good spirits, as Tran has a big smile and is laughing as she conversed with her ex.

8 / 13

Teyana Taylor and Chris Brown Talk Close

Teyana Taylor and Chris Brown Talk Close





The “Under the Influence” R&B crooner was also spotted with Taylor at the festival. In a clip uploaded to Instagram, the two are seen enjoying a conversation. Again, it’s mostly all smiles with these two as well, as something Brown says prompts Taylor to get up and say hi.

9 / 13

Lori Harvey Hangs With Many Friends

Lori Harvey Hangs With Many Friends

Lori Harvey was spotted having a ball at Coachella. Harvey posted a star-studded photo dump, where she took pictures with other celebrities like Justine Skye, Teyana Taylor, and more, while posting with bottles of Patron El Alto.

10 / 13

Ryan Destiny and Jordan Chiles Pose and Laugh

Ryan Destiny and Jordan Chiles Pose and Laugh

One of the coolest link-ups was between Ryan Destiny and Jordan Chiles. The actress and Olympic gymnast were seen hanging out at the Revolve Festival.

11 / 13

Kenny Rodriguez, Jana Craig, Serena Paige and Kordell Beckham Hang Out

Kenny Rodriguez, Jana Craig, Serena Paige and Kordell Beckham Hang Out

Kenny Rodriguez, Jana Craig, Serena Paige and Kordell Beckham attend Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California.
Image: Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Revolve (Getty Images)

Kenny Rodriguez, Jana Craig, Serena Paige, and Kordell Beckham were all spotted hanging out together at Revolve, hitting the step and repeat in their best Coachella-themed fits. Clearly, they look ready to take to the biggest shows of the day.

12 / 13

Dwyane Wade Tees Off in a Round of Golf

Dwyane Wade Tees Off in a Round of Golf

The former NBA player hung out with other celebs while enjoying a game of gold at the Revolve Festival in the desert.





13 / 13