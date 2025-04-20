All The Black Celebrities Spotted Hanging Out With Each Other at Coachella

It’s all about Coachella. The legendary music and arts festival returned once again to the Indio desert in California this year, boasting an impressive lineup with some of the biggest names in music like Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gaga, and more. If anything, this year’s lineup proved that Coachella’s impact is truly incomparable, as the iconic festival drew in massive crowds to bear witness to these legendary music acts.



Among the crowd are fans from all walks of life, including some very famous ones. From actors, models, and musicians, Coachella is also quite the place to spot some of the biggest names in show business in the crowd and at after parties. Check out all the Black celebs who attended Coachella over the festival’s two-week run.